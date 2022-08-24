Read full article on original website
Brave Little Doggie Chases Off A Bear In Colorado
What's the saying? It's not the size of the dog in the fight but the size of the fight in the dog. I think that perfectly sums up the incident that took place recently down in Castle Rock when a brave little pomeranian scared away a big bad bear. This...
Six Ski Resorts in Colorado Announce 2022 Opening Dates
It still may be pretty warm on the Front Range of Colorado, but that doesn't mean you shouldn't be preparing for the upcoming ski and snowboard season. In Colorado, temperatures can change quickly and one season can be ushered in well before its time. The announcement of the opening dates...
Play It Safe: These are the Laws on Hitchhiking in Colorado
A common sighting along Colorado roads and highways? Folks looking for a ride. They say ignorance of the law isn't an excuse for breaking it, so we've decided to investigate whether it is legal to hitchhike in the state of Colorado. Hitchhikers, Hitchhikers Everywhere in Colorado. When traveling in Colorado...
Don’t Let the Name Trick You, This Plant is Unwanted in Colorado
Although Tree of Heaven is a nice-sounding name, this invasive plant is anything but glorious - especially to Coloradans. Tree of Heaven is a noxious plant that can destroy entire ecosystems once it spreads to an area. The wind-born seeds make it easily spreadable, as well as suckers from mature trees. Once established, the plant releases chemicals through its roots that can inhibit other vegetation from growing around it.
This Former Airport Tower in Colorado is Now A Cool Bar + Hangout
Buildings come and go here in Colorado, but this former airport tower in Denver has been repurposed and is now ready to welcome visitors. Flyteco Tower has found its home at the location of the former Stapleton airport control tower in Denver, Colorado, and recently opened its doors to the public on August 13, 2022.
Drone Captures Amazing Footage of Abandoned Colorado Mine
Colorado has a rich mining history that dates back to 1858. The industry was booming in the state during the nineteenth and early twentieth centuries and at that time, mining contributed massively to Colorado's successful economy. A majority of Colorado's mining towns are situated in the mountainous central and southwest...
A Slopper is a Unique Food Item Popular in Parts of Colorado
If you've spent a considerable amount of time in Pueblo, Colorado, you're probably familiar with the phenomenon that is known as The Slopper. If not, read on to learn all about it. What is Pueblo Colorado's Slopper?. Essentially, The Slopper is an open-faced cheeseburger that is given a good soaking...
Colorado’s Biggest House Boasts 16 Bathrooms, an Elevator, and Car Wash
A huge home that is only 30 years old was once owned by a Saudi prince and is bigger than the White House. If you've ever wondered how big the biggest house in Colorado is, the gang at Angi (formerly Angie's List) has tracked that information down for you. It's definitely very big and very expensive, though it is not currently on the market.
7 Invasive Insects in Colorado You Should Kill Immediately If You See Them
There are a few critters on the loose in Colorado making things harder on the land. It figures these creatures would be a bunch of insects. Worse off, they are not even supposed to be here. While smashing these bugs might be somewhat satisfying, we really do not encourage you...
How You Can Visit A Colorado State Park For Free Anytime
If you are on a tight budget and you love the outdoors, there is an easy way you can enjoy Colorado state parks for free. Colorado Has 42 State Parks You Can Visit For Free. There are 42 state parks in Colorado and free days are offered occasionally throughout the year. But, there is a way you can visit a state park for free -- even if it's not on the "free" day. That could be something as close at Highline Lake or the James M. Robb Colorado River State Park, or something far away like Jackson Lake or Lake Pueblo on the front range.
Leaving No Trace Could Have Saved Life at Colorado’s Black Canyon
A tiny bat met an untimely and horrific death at Colorado's Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park. Regrettably, this could have easily been avoided. Rangers from Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park shared this sad image last week via social media. Leave No Trace in Colorado. The tiny...
Take a Drive Down Colorado’s Devil Highway Route 666
Plans for U.S. Route 66 were finalized on November 11th, 1926. This road was given the name 'Main Street of America', and connected the cities of Chicago, Illinois to Los Angeles, California. Several extensions were added to America's Route 66 in the early stages. The 6th extension added to the...
Why Is Road Rage Becoming Such A Growing Trend In Colorado?
We've all experienced it one time or another. Whether you've been the culprit or the victim - you've experienced road rage. Road Rage, by definition, is violent anger caused by the stress and frustration involved in driving a motor vehicle in difficult conditions... ... "difficult" conditions, which are oftentimes just...
Colorado Traction Law Going Back into Effect, Are You Ready?
Summer may not end until late September, but here in Colorado, we're preparing for winter. Each year Colorado's vehicle traction and chain laws for passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles go into effect at the beginning of September to keep travelers safe. Colorado Traction and Chain Law Dates. Beginning September 1st,...
Colorado ‘Hangover Burger’ Featured on Guy Fieri TV Show
Numerous restaurants in Colorado have been featured on Guy Fieri's popular 'Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives' TV show, and the latest had Guy trying out what a Colorado restaurant calls The Hangover Burger. Guy Fieri Returns to Colorado. In a recent episode of Guy Fieri's 'Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives,' the celebrity...
How Colorado Ranks Compared to Other States When It Comes to Student Debt
The grass is looking a lot greener here in Colorado when it comes to student loan debt. According to a new report from Wallethub, Coloradans have some of the least amounts of student loan debt in the U.S. Getting Your Education Can Be Expensive. It should come as no surprise...
Accidents, Death + Flooding: The Sad Story of Sopris Colorado
Colorado has a rich history, but some of it is less well-known than other parts. For example, you've probably heard of Trinidad, Colorado, but have you heard of its former neighbor, the now-extinct town of Sopris?. Sopris was a small town just south of Trinidad and has a sad, tragic...
Colorado Gets First Snow of Season 3 Days Earlier Than Last Year
Believe it or not, Colorado has already had its first dusting of snow for the season. For what it's worth, this snow was three days earlier than last year's first snowfall. It didn't stick around for long, having already melted by afternoon. Nevertheless, it was snow. Colorado's First Snow For...
These 12 Colorado Small Towns Say ‘Meet Me On Main Street’
Life on Colorado's Western Slope means still being able to enjoy a slice of old-time America known as Main Street. Living in a giant city like Denver will feel a lot different than heading downtown in a place like Grand Junction. Today, we're looking at several towns around the state that invites us to 'Meet Me On Main Street.'
Colorado Boy Shot While in Mother’s Car + Suspect Arrested
A seemingly random, but undoubtedly senseless act of violence occurred right here in Colorado sending one boy to the hospital and a shooter to jail. When and Where Did the Colorado Shooting Take Place?. The incident took place on the afternoon of Monday, August 22nd, 2022 in Denver. The area...
