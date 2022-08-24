ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bullitt County, KY

2 children, 2 adults injured in Breckinridge Co. school bus wreck. Bus monitor airlifted.

Four people were injured, including two students, in a school bus crash in Breckinridge County. The accident occurred Monday afternoon on Hwy 144, near Union Star, according to a report by WXBC.com, when the “small-sized” bus, being driven by Lorretta French, dropped off the side of the road. French overcorrected the bus, resulting in the vehicle rolling over onto its side before flipping back onto its wheels and coming to a stop.
BRECKINRIDGE COUNTY, KY
wdrb.com

Police believe 6th grader hit by vehicle on Breckenridge Lane was walking to school bus stop

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police believe a sixth grader, hit by a vehicle while crossing Breckenridge Lane last week, was walking to her school bus stop. Louisville Metro Police said its lead traffic investigator believes the child was hit while crossing four lanes of traffic on Friday, Aug. 19. She was trying to get to her bus stop, which is also near a TARC stop.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

3-vehicle crash involving mower in Shively sends 1 person to the hospital

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Shivley police officers are investigating a three-vehicle crash that sent one person to the hospital Thursday night. Around 8:50 p.m., officers responded to the 3900 block of Dixie Highway on a report of a crash with injuries, Shivley spokesman Jordan Brown said. Officers determined three vehicles...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Woman dies after crash on I-65 SB at the Gene Snyder

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A crash on Interstate 65 southbound at the Gene Snyder left one woman dead. LMPD's Dwight Mitchell said the Traffic Unit responded to crash on I-65 southbound at Interstate 265 around 7:15 a.m. on Saturday. Police said a woman lost control of her car for "an...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WLKY.com

LMPD: Woman killed in crash on I-65 South

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A woman is dead after a crash on Interstate 65 on Saturday morning, according to Louisville Metro Police. Police say that around 7:15 a.m., a driver on I-65 South lost control of her vehicle and hit the median wall. The vehicle continued southbound and rear-ended a...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Water outage planned in Clarksville on Monday to impact homes

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some residents in Clarksville will be without water for several hours on Monday. Indiana American Water is replacing a water line valve part of Clarksville's Lincoln Drive Wastewater project. The planned outage goes from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. The outage impacts homes on Lynnwood Drive,...
CLARKSVILLE, IN
wdrb.com

Pepper spray hits students, staff during fight at Western High School

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Some students and staff at Western High School were hit with pepper spray when a fight broke out between two students Thursday afternoon. According to a letter sent home to parents by Principal Michael Kelly, the fight broke out between two students in a hallway around lunch time.
SHIVELY, KY
WLKY.com

Wastewater project in Clarksville hits another roadblock

CLARKSVILLE, Ind. — A wastewater project in Clarksville, Indiana has hit yet another roadblock. Officials said the delay to the Lincoln Drive Project comes from two factors: a sinkhole that diverted crews from the project for repairs and how deep crews need to dig in order to reach the 20-year-old pump station they're replacing.
CLARKSVILLE, IN
WLKY.com

Pepper spray fight breaks out at Western High School, prompting investigation

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two students are being disciplined after a pepper spray fight broke out at Western High School on Thursday. Western principal Michael Kelly sent a letter to parents today that said two students began fighting in the hallway around lunchtime. Kelly said that one of the students had a can of pepper spray and started spraying the other.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

City orders emergency demolition of Distillery Commons warehouse

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A deteriorating former warehouse at Distillery Commons is in "imminent danger" of failing or collapsing and will be demolished under an emergency order issued Friday. An inspector who visited the building found its condition to be "open, unstable and unsafe," according to an affidavit obtained by...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

LMPD officer taken to hospital after crash in Pleasure Ridge Park

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville Metro police officer was taken to the hospital after a crash in the Pleasure Ridge Park neighborhood Thursday afternoon. LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley said it happened around 4:30 p.m. The officer was responding to a report of a fight in progress and was driving...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

1 shot in Camp Taylor neighborhood, LMPD says

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a man was found shot in the Camp Taylor neighborhood on Saturday afternoon. LMPD Sixth Division officers responded to the shooting in the 4200 block of Clark Street around 1:45 p.m., according to LMPD spokesman Dwight Mitchell. On scene, officers found a man who had been shot.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Crews battle structure fire at Preston Highway tire store

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Jefferson County Fire crews worked to extinguish a fire in a Newburg neighborhood tire store on Wednesday night. Calls came in just after 8 p.m. to the 6200 block of Preston Highway on reports of a fire, according to Jefferson County Fire spokesman Jordan Yuodis. Fire...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, KY
WLKY.com

Ford electric battery plant in Hardin County making progress

HARDIN COUNTY, Ky. — One year after Ford announced plans to build a nearly $6 billion electric battery plant in Hardin County, the economic ripple continues to be felt. Earlier in August, Lotte Aluminum announced plans to build Elizabethtown's T.J. Patterson Industrial Park. This week, Gov. Andy Beshear said Advanced Nano Products would do the same. In all, there would be more than 200 new jobs with the addition of these companies.
HARDIN COUNTY, KY
wdrb.com

Louisville health officials find mosquitoes with West Nile in 2 zip codes

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The West Nile virus was detected in two additional Louisville zip codes, the Louisville Department of Public Health and Wellness announced Friday. Infected mosquitoes were found in surveillance traps in 40258 and 40272. The health department had previously detected the virus in 40203, 40206, 40208, 40211, 40212, 40214 and 40215.
LOUISVILLE, KY

