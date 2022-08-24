ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

FOX Sports

Three reasons the Milwaukee Brewers won't win the NL Central

As August began, the Milwaukee Brewers were three games ahead of their peers in the NL Central. At that time, they had led the division for all but about 10 of the previous 100 days. They looked like they were about to earn their fifth consecutive postseason bid, just as most expected at the season’s outset. PECOTA projections, for example, pegged the Brewers as their division’s best team by 12 games — by far the sport’s largest divisional margin.
MILWAUKEE, WI
Yardbarker

Gavin Sheets' three RBIs power White Sox past Orioles

Gavin Sheets drove in three runs and Lucas Giolito allowed one run over 6 1/3 innings as the Chicago White Sox beat the host Baltimore Orioles 5-3 on Wednesday. Sheets had a two-run single in the first inning and a run-scoring infield single in the seventh. He finished 3-for-5 for the White Sox, who also got two hits apiece from Jose Abreu and Romy Gonzalez.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Slipping Brewers look for traction vs. Cubs

The Milwaukee Brewers find themselves slowly slipping out of contention in the National League Central. The Brewers look to get back on track Friday night when they open a three-game series against the visiting Chicago Cubs. Milwaukee has lost 14 of its past 22 games to plummet six games behind...
MILWAUKEE, WI
numberfire.com

Stephen Vogt starting for Oakland Thursday night

Oakland Athletics catcher/infielder Stephen Vogt is in the lineup Thursday in the team's game against the New York Yankees. Vogt is getting the nod at first base, batting sixth in the order versus Yankees starter Jameson Taillon. Our models project Vogt for 0.7 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3...
OAKLAND, CA
Yardbarker

Brewers Vs. Dodgers Game Preview: Season Series Up For Grabs

The Los Angeles Dodgers scorched the Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday night and have a chance to take the three-game set at Dodger Stadium and season series. The offense rebounded from a shutout loss in the opener with a 10-run outburst behind Trayce Thompson and Freddie Freeman leading the charge with a combined eight RBI. Tony Gonsolin continued his hot streak with five innings with only one earned run and lowered his ERA to 2.10, a National League-best.
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX Sports

Cubs bring 3-game road win streak into game against the Brewers

Chicago Cubs (54-71, third in the NL Central) vs. Milwaukee Brewers (65-58, second in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Justin Steele (4-7, 3.25 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 120 strikeouts); Brewers: Freddy Peralta (4-3, 4.08 ERA, 1.17 WHIP, 65 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Brewers -157, Cubs +134; over/under is 7 1/2...
MILWAUKEE, WI
numberfire.com

Jonathan Davis in center field for Milwaukee on Tuesday

Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Jonathan Davis is batting ninth in Tuesday's lineup against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Davis will patrol center field after Tyrone Taylor was kept on the bench in Los Angeles. In a matchup against Dodgers' right-hander Tony Gonsolin, our models project Davis to score 6.6 FanDuel points at...
MILWAUKEE, WI
Yardbarker

White Sox 3B Yoan Moncada Leaves Game With Left Hamstring Issue

Moncada went 2-2 at the plate and made several nice plays in the field before his premature departure. He appeared to tweak his hamstring in the second inning on an athletic play that negated a bunt single attempt by Baltimore’s Terrin Vavra. Moncada came up a bit gingerly after recording the out and trainers attended to him on the field. However, the 27-year-old stayed in the game for a few more innings.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Tony Gonsolin pitches Dodgers to bounce-back win over Brewers

Trayce Thompson hit a home run and drove in four runs while National League ERA leader Tony Gonsolin went five strong innings as the Los Angeles Dodgers rolled to a 10-1 victory over the visiting Milwaukee Brewers on Tuesday. Freddie Freeman added three hits and four RBIs of his own...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Giolito and Sheets Boost White Sox to 5-3 Win Over Orioles

Chicago White Sox’ fans got a glimpse of the old Lucas Giolito on Wednesday night. A stellar outing from the righty and a slew of singles were enough for the South Siders to secure a 5-3 win over the Baltimore Orioles. We’ve seen the version of Giolito that has...
CHICAGO, IL

