Notre Dame mentioned in contracts for upcoming Big Ten TV deal

By Geoffrey Clark
 2 days ago
Imagine being such an independent force in the college football realm that TV contracts specifically mention you and no one else. That’s what’s happening to Notre Dame with the new Big Ten TV contract according to Sports Business Journal. If the Irish join the conference at any point during the life of the deal, NBC, Fox and CBS all will have to pay a little extra. We don’t exactly how much more they would have to pony up, but the language exists in the contract.

That said, we still have no idea if the Irish ultimately will join the conference that repeatedly scorned them before most of us were alive. For now, independence remains a badge of honor for the program, and nothing indicates that that will be going away anytime soon. That means the Big Ten will just have to be happy with the money it currently stands to collect.

