College Sports

Watch: Notre Dame pays tribute to former broadcaster Mike Tirico

By Geoffrey Clark
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
3 days ago
 3 days ago
For the past six years, Mike Tirico was the play-by-play announcer for Notre Dame home games. He was the latest in a long line of quality broadcasters to cover the Notre Dame Stadium action for NBC. Now, he has taken off for greener pastures as the regular play-by-play announcer Sunday Night Football, meaning he had to leave the Irish behind. However, his work did not go unnoticed by the Irish, who put together a video montage of some of Tirico’s finest moments during his tenure:

This won’t be an easy person to follow in the booth as Tirico as been in broadcasting since before new play-by-play announcer Jac Collinsworth was even born. Hopefully in time, Collinsworth will grow into the role and be remembered as well as Tirico and all the other Irish broadcasters that preceded him. But for the moment, let’s say farewell to a man who will continue to be a welcome face on our TVs for years to come, even if he’s not in South Bend.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

