Topeka Youth Crisis and Recovery Center getting closer to completion
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The new Youth Crisis and Recovery Center by The Family Service and Guidance Center is almost complete. Work started back in March. The center will provide 16 beds for youth who are going through a mental health crisis, as they may be at risk of harming themselves or others. The other eight […]
WIBW
Calamar senior apartment project resumes
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - 13 News is on your side as the work continues over at Kanza Park off I-70 and Macvicar, where for nearly two years, people have been wondering about the unfinished senior apartments. Now people are seeing something new at the construction site for a senior apartment...
Commissioners outline plan to save Kansas hospital
JUNCTION CITY —Geary County Commissioners outlined the plan Thursday night to save Geary Community Hospital through an agreement with Stormont Vail Health. That company will oversee the operations at the hospital completely in January, and they are already providing assistance. Some of the key points during a public presentation...
tkmagazine.com
Topeka Chamber PAC Announces 2022 Candidate Endorsements
The Greater Topeka Chamber of Commerce PAC announced its endorsements of candidates for the 2022 Legislative and County Commission elections. The Chamber PAC Board offered to interview every candidate for the Shawnee County House Legislative seats and for Shawnee County Commission. Based upon those interviews, the PAC is endorsing those candidates whose positions on such priorities as workforce development, transportation infrastructure, economic development and healthcare best align with the Topeka Chamber of Commerce’s public policy objectives.
Gov. Kelly nominates Shawnee Co. judge to Kansas Court of Appeals
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Gov. Laura Kelly appointed Judge Rachel L. Pickering to fill a vacancy in the Kansas Court of Appeals. If confirmed by the Senate, Pickering would be the first Hispanic Kansan on the court. Pickering, of Topeka, is a District Judge in the Third Judicial District in Shawnee County. The vacancy was created […]
Stormont Vail will seek to stabilize the hospital in Junction City
Stormont Vail Health is providing some services and assistance at Geary Community Hospital now and plans to assume oversight of all operations at the financially challenged facility on Jan. 1. Tracy O'Rourke, Chief Operations Officer for Stormont Vail, said their mission is to stabilize GCH, and noted the situation is...
lawrencekstimes.com
Lawrence City Commission directs staff not to cut Lawrence Humane Society’s funding for next year
Commission also opts for lower mill levy option; keeps $7M in budget for roads, though perhaps not Wakarusa. Lawrence city commissioners on Tuesday gave staff a consensus to use federal COVID-19 relief funds to ensure that the Lawrence Humane Society will receive the same amount of funding in the next city budget as it has for the past few years.
WIBW
Controlled burn planned at Topeka’s Menninger Hill
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Smoke and flames could be seen coming from Topeka’s Menninger Hill Friday afternoon. The Mission Township Fire Department conducted a controlled burn at the KTWU TV tower site on Menninger Hill at noon on Friday, Aug. 26. This is a planned burn. Topeka Police Department...
WIBW
13th St. to close at Kansas Ave. for about a week
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - 13th St. will be completely closed at Kansas Ave. for about a week for gas line repair work. The City of Topeka says on Monday, Aug. 29, NPL will completely close SE 13th St. at the Kansas Ave. intersection for gas line repair work. The City...
WIBW
Kansas Ave. detour causes hazard
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - While Westbound traffic on the Polk-Quincy viaduct is closed, some people say the detour under the bridge is a hazard. We’re on your side with what you need to know. The main area of concern is the intersection of first street and Kansas Avenue, many...
WIBW
Topeka West alerts parents of situation with former student
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka West High School alerted parents Thursday of a situation with a former student. Topeka Public Schools USD 501 says a situation unfolded at Topeka West High School on Thursday, Aug. 25, which forced staff to call local law enforcement. Topeka West Principal John Buckendorff sent...
People escape accidental house fire in southwest Topeka
TOPEKA (KSNT) – The Topeka Fire Department believes a fire on a backyard deck was accidental. Crews went to a house in the 3700 block of Southwest 30th Terrace, near 29th and southwest Gage Boulevard, Thursday evening just after 7:30. According to a release, they found smoke coming from the backyard and contained the fire […]
WIBW
Former WIBW news anchor returning to Topeka to replace Ralph Hipp
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A former WIBW-TV news anchor is coming home to replace long-time anchorman Ralph Hipp, who is retiring September 2. WIBW-TV News Director Jon Janes announced Thursday that David Oliver will return to Northeast Kansas, where he will team up with Melissa Brunner, starting September 19. Oliver,...
KVOE
With new tenants nearing grand openings, Emporia Pavilions developer continues work to add more stores
The three new national retailers headed to the Emporia Pavilions could all be operating by the Thanksgiving holiday, and two might be open a few weeks earlier than that. Developer Spencer Thomson says Ross Dress for Less will be turned over to the company by Sept. 12 for final work, including stocking the store. Signage has been installed and the company is now hiring. Shoe Show has already been turned over to the company and Marshalls will likely be turned over by mid-October. Thomson says Ross and Shoe Show are tentatively set to open by early November, with the Marshalls opening near Thanksgiving.
WIBW
Dog alerts Topeka homeowner to overnight fire
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County Fire crews responded to a house fire shortly before 3:10 a.m. Wednesday Aug. 24. at 1160 SW Mission Ave. Someone in the area who saw the fire called officials to report it. One person was home at the time. They were alerted to the...
WIBW
McDonald’s to sell Red Friday flags at select locations Sept. 9
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Red Friday is back! Chiefs fans can get their Red Friday flags from select McDonald’s locations on Sept. 9. McDonald’s says select Topeka locations will participate in Red Friday - the annual event which sells Chiefs flags at restaurants as a fundraiser for Ronald McDonald House Charities of Northeast Kansas and operates Topeka’s Ronald McDonald House.
WIBW
RCPD stresses concern over fentanyl pills as overdoses increase
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Riley Co. Police Department is expressing great concern as, it says, fentanyl overdoses have been on the rise across the country and here in northeast Kansas. RCPD went to Facebook Thursday evening, August 26, to say it responded to two overdose incidents on Wednesday, August...
Teen arrested for taking gun to Topeka school
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A teenager had his first appearance in court Friday morning, accused of having a gun at a Topeka school. Victor Fuentes, Jr., 18, was arrested the same day a Topeka West High School principal sent a vague note to parents indicating there was an incident involving a former student and that all […]
WIBW
One arrested after weapon brought to Topeka West campus
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person has been arrested after a weapon was reported to have been brought onto the Topeka West High School campus during a fight on Thursday. Topeka Public Schools USD 501 says on Friday, Aug. 26, it sent an update to keep families of Topeka West High School students informed following a situation on campus on Thursday.
Mystery surrounds “incident” at Topeka West
TOPEKA (KSNT) – 27 News is looking for answers after the principal at a local high school sent a vague note to parents Thursday afternoon. “Law enforcement officials are addressing a report regarding a former Topeka West student,” principal John Buckendorff said. “Students and staff have remained safe, instruction is continuing without disruption and law enforcement is addressing […]
