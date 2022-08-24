Topeka Habitat for Humanity has received a $25,000 grant from Lowe’s to help complete 5 Housing Plus repair projects in Shawnee County. The funding is part of Lowe’s partnership renewal with Habitat for Humanity International that includes a donation of $2.5 million to support 100 local Habitat organizations undertaking home repair and rehab projects across the U.S.

TOPEKA, KS ・ 2 DAYS AGO