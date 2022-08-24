ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topeka, KS

Topeka Habitat for Humanity receives $25,000 grant from Lowe’s

Topeka Habitat for Humanity has received a $25,000 grant from Lowe’s to help complete 5 Housing Plus repair projects in Shawnee County. The funding is part of Lowe’s partnership renewal with Habitat for Humanity International that includes a donation of $2.5 million to support 100 local Habitat organizations undertaking home repair and rehab projects across the U.S.
TOPEKA, KS
Heartland Hospice Topeka has been named “Best-of-the-Best”

Heartland Hospice Topeka has been recognized by Strategic Healthcare Programs (SHP) as the “Best-of-the-Best” for achieving the top overall caregiver and family satisfaction score out of all eligible SHP clients for the 2021 calendar year. The annual SHPBest(TM) award program was created to acknowledge hospice providers that consistently...
TOPEKA, KS
Shawnee County GDP Grows

Amid recent growth and economic progress evident throughout Topeka and Shawnee County, the Greater Topeka Partnership and GO Topeka announced the size of Shawnee County’s total economy grew by 10.4 percent between 2020 and 2021, reaching a record high of almost $12 billion. The amount represents a $1.12 billion increase in gross domestic product over the course of 2021.
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS

