Read full article on original website
Related
WIBW
Former WIBW news anchor returning to Topeka to replace Ralph Hipp
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A former WIBW-TV news anchor is coming home to replace long-time anchorman Ralph Hipp, who is retiring September 2. WIBW-TV News Director Jon Janes announced Thursday that David Oliver will return to Northeast Kansas, where he will team up with Melissa Brunner, starting September 19. Oliver,...
WIBW
Topeka West alerts parents of situation with former student
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka West High School alerted parents Thursday of a situation with a former student. Topeka Public Schools USD 501 says a situation unfolded at Topeka West High School on Thursday, Aug. 25, which forced staff to call local law enforcement. Topeka West Principal John Buckendorff sent...
WIBW
Kansas Ave. detour causes hazard
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - While Westbound traffic on the Polk-Quincy viaduct is closed, some people say the detour under the bridge is a hazard. We’re on your side with what you need to know. The main area of concern is the intersection of first street and Kansas Avenue, many...
Mystery surrounds “incident” at Topeka West
TOPEKA (KSNT) – 27 News is looking for answers after the principal at a local high school sent a vague note to parents Thursday afternoon. “Law enforcement officials are addressing a report regarding a former Topeka West student,” principal John Buckendorff said. “Students and staff have remained safe, instruction is continuing without disruption and law enforcement is addressing […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
adastraradio.com
Kansas 4-H Livestock Sweepstakes Winners Announced
MANHATTAN, Kan. (K-State Research & Extension) – Approximately 300 Kansas 4-H members from 66 counties participated in the 2022 Kansas 4-H Livestock Sweepstakes Aug. 20-21, hosted by Kansas State University’s Department of Animal Sciences and Industry. Throughout the weekend, 4-H members participated in the state livestock judging contest,...
New solar farm construction begins in Shawnee County
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Construction has begun for a new solar site in Shawnee County as part of a partnership between Evergy and FreeState Electric Cooperative. The new solar site, the FreeState Crooked Post, is located at Southwest 41st and Auburn Road. This will be the largest of three FreeState Solar projects. Evergy was selected by […]
WIBW
Dog alerts Topeka homeowner to overnight fire
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County Fire crews responded to a house fire shortly before 3:10 a.m. Wednesday Aug. 24. at 1160 SW Mission Ave. Someone in the area who saw the fire called officials to report it. One person was home at the time. They were alerted to the...
Kansas City-area experts give advice on what to do with inherited items
Whether you inherit items from a family member who’s passed away or from a business that’s closed, the experts at Mockingbird Estate Sales and Auctions say you have options.
RELATED PEOPLE
3-car crash reported in SW Topeka
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Three vehicles were involved in a car crash in southwest Topeka on Wednesday. According to Shawnee County Dispatch, officers are working a car crash at the intersection of Southwest Fairlawn Road and Southwest 29th Street. The crash was first reported at 5:21 p.m. No injuries have been reported as a result of […]
WIBW
Afternoon accident sends 2 to Manhattan hospital
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people were rushed to the hospital after a collision in a Manhattan intersection on Wednesday afternoon. The Riley Co. Police Dept. Activity Report indicates that around 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 24, officers were called to the intersection of Village Dr. and Anderson Ave. with reports of an injury accident.
Whataburger aims for September opening for new Kansas City-area location
Fast food chain Whataburger is getting ready to open its next Kansas City-area location, this time in Raymore, Missouri.
WIBW
Topeka man behind bars after chasing residents with machete
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man is behind bars after chasing residents with a machete at the Travelers Inn on Wednesday afternoon. The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that officials were called to the Travelers Inn, 3846 SW Topeka Blvd. on Wednesday afternoon with reports of a man chasing people with a machete.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Atchison bridge closes permanently, deemed ‘beyond repair’
ATCHISON (KSNT) – A bridge crossing over U.S. 73 Highway in Atchison has been permanently closed after being found to be “beyond repair.” According to the Kansas Department of Transportation, a bridge on U Street in Atchison over U.S. 73 Hwy. has been closed after a hole was found in the bridge deck on Aug. […]
Topeka intersection to partially close for gas line repair
TOPEKA (KSNT) – Drivers in central Topeka may need to find a detour while crews work to repair a gas line. Starting Monday, the City of Topeka says construction work will fully close 13th Street at the intersection of 13th Street and Kansas Avenue. Kansas Avenue will remain fully open. 13th Street west of Kansas […]
Kansas woman wanted in Newton jailed in NE Kansas
ATCHISON COUNTY —Law enforcement in Atchison arrested a woman on a warrant from Newton Monday. On Monday, police arrested 32-year-old Julian D. Geiger, on a Newton Kansas Municipal Court warrant for failure to appear in court, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. Geiger is being held without bond, according...
Emporia gazette.com
Battery complaint filed after football investigation
Police are passing a battery complaint involving the Emporia High School football team to the county attorney, officers announced Thursday. But Lyon County Attorney Marc Goodman told The Gazette Thursday afternoon that he's still waiting to obtain it. “I'm informed we have not received anything from law enforcement yet,” Goodman...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WIBW
Emporia Police launch investigation at Emporia High School
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - Emporia Police are conducting an investigation at Emporia High School. Emporia Police Captain Ray Mattas confirmed the investigation was happening, but would not provide any further details due to the involvement of juveniles. 13NEWS reached out for comment, but calls to USD 253 were not answered...
2 Kansas football players arrested in Lawrence, Kansas, on Thursday
Two Kansas football wide receivers were arrested in Lawrence, Kansas, according to the Douglas County Sheriff's booking report.
WIBW
Fork in the Road: Circle Coffee Company
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One of the newest coffee shops on the block has quickly become the “it” place to gather in the Capital City. We’re taking you to Circle Coffee Company in Topeka for this week’s Fork in the Road. “Every morning…come in every morning,”...
Indictment: Kansas man lied during purchase of firearms
TOPEKA —A federal grand jury in Topeka returned an indictment charging a Kansas man with three counts of false statement during the acquisition of a firearm, according to the United State's Attorney. According to court documents, Todd Hetherington, 26, of Topeka is accused of purchasing a total of six...
Comments / 0