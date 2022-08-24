ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

dotesports.com

How to pre-order Gotham Knights: All pre-order options

Gotham Knights finally has an official release date and there are a few different ways for gamers to prepare for the sidekick-focused Batman game through pre-orders. The action RPG, featuring notable villains like Harley Quinn, Mr. Freeze, and Clayface, comes out on Oct. 21, and gamers can reserve their copy of the game on its official website, GothamKnightsGame.com.
SVG

Sonic Frontiers Release Date, Trailer And Gameplay - What We Know So Far

Since debuting on the Sega Genesis in 1991, the "Sonic the Hedgehog" series has become nothing short of one of gaming's most storied and iconic legacy franchises. Known for its original take on the platforming genre, the series follows Sega's beloved mascot as he takes on the villainous Doctor Eggman while traversing high-speed levels and collects rings. This is a gameplay loop that has been omnipresent in virtually every major "Sonic" game over the last three decades, though there have been some outliers. And now, the newly announced "Sonic Frontiers" seeks to reinvigorate the series by introducing a fresh new take.
techeblog.com

Sonic Frontiers Confirmed for November 8th Release with a New Story Trailer

SEGA confirmed a November 8th release date for Sonic Frontiers with a new story trailer at Gamescom 2022. We get to see more gameplay of Sonic running at high speeds, collecting rings, grinding on rails, and targeting enemies to attack. Some new abilites you may notice are combat attacks, running alongside walls, and using the Cyloop to create a circle of light around objects to interact with them.
CNET

Splatoon 3: Release Date, Free Demo and Everything You Need to Know

The colorful Inklings and Octolings return on Nintendo Switch next month with Splatoon 3, a brand-new installment in Nintendo's online shooter series. Like previous entries, Splatoon 3 is a four-versus-four team shooter revolving around inking the most territory, and this time around, the game introduces a wealth of new modes and mechanics to keep the experience feeling fresh, including new special weapons and an expanded solo campaign.
dotesports.com

All new Destiny 2 Fortnite skins and how to get them

Destiny 2, like Fortnite, is one of the most popular live-service games out there right now. Players from around the world hop into both games to battle it out and prove their skill. While it’s been rumored that there could be a collab between the two games since late last week, characters from Destiny have been confirmed to be coming to Fortnite as soon as tonight.
dotesports.com

Amazon already had its plans for gaming set before EA acquisition rumors

Amazon might not be actively acquiring Electronic Arts as some questionably sourced reports originally stated, but that doesn’t mean the mega-company doesn’t have a strong path laid out for continuing to grow in the gaming space moving forward. Sure, nabbing a big player like EA would have provided...
dotesports.com

When does Gotham Knights release?

Warner Bros.’ action game Gotham Knights is coming in hot this fall, and the focus is on every hero other than the Dark Knight himself. With playable characters including Robin, Nighthawk, Bat Girl, and Red Hood, all of Batman’s sidekicks take center stage against some notable villains. Today...
dotesports.com

How to toggle motion controls in Splatoon 3

The Splatoon 3 demo has finally been released and players are logging in ahead of Splatfest to practice their skills. However, there’s one feature players will either love or hate, and that’s the motion controls that move the screen. While it can help with aiming, it can also be an annoyance if you’re frequently moving.
dotesports.com

When does Destiny: 2 Lightfall release?

After video game developer Bungie revealed that Destiny 2’s 30th Anniversary Edition would be free on the Epic Games Store, Destiny fans’ excitement for the upcoming expansion, Lightfall, has been at its absolute peak. And following the conclusion of Season of the Haunted, Bungie has continued to capitalize...
dotesports.com

How to sign up for the Dune: Awakening beta

At the Gamescom Opening Night Live, a lot of surprises were introduced for the first time. One of those upcoming games was revealed to be an open-world Dune game called Dune: Awakening. While not much was revealed in the trailer, players can sign up for the beta now before it releases. To do so, you’ll just need to navigate to the Dune games website.
dotesports.com

Splatoon 3 first impressions suggest more of the same inking action

Splatoon 3 is almost here and ahead of its release in September, some players have finally had a chance to try the game for themselves sharing early reactions. Fortunately, they are mostly positive. Multiple outlets who got hands-on time with the game say it remains close to the formula crafted...
IGN

PlayStation PC Games Launcher Reportedly in the Works

PlayStation is doing bits in the PC world as it keeps on releasing new games for the platform. They have released a whole set of games for the platform which include Days Gone, God of War, Horizon: Zero Dawn and so many more. The latest PlayStation Studios game that has been added to PC is Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered and the next one is Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection.
dotesports.com

Is Splatoon 3 multiplayer?

It’s hard to believe, but Splatoon 3 is right around the corner. The third iteration of Nintendo’s hit first-person paint shooter will arrive on Switch on Sept. 9, and fans are clamoring for all the details they can get. The game will build on the most popular modes from its predecessors, including Turf War and Salmon Run, and will feature a new first-player iteration called Return of the Mammalians.
dotesports.com

What time does Gamescom start? Gamescom 2022 start time, schedule

Here's when the fun will start. It’s hard to believe, but Gamescom 2022 is already upon us. In the wake of June’s Summer Game Fest and the cancellation of E3, Gamescom is 2022’s next big game industry show. Over 500 companies will be bringing their games, consoles, products, and more to the show floor in Cologne, Germany. Fans should get ready for plenty of announcements, trailers, release date reveals, and even more hype-generating content.
dotesports.com

Hundreds of games are on sale during Humble Bundle’s Summer Sale

Humble is running its annual summer sale to cap off summer 2022 with massive discounts on thousands of games, DLCs, and bundles. With old classics and new releases included, the penny pinchers among us will be able to buff out their game collection thanks to the discounts on offer. You’ll find discounts of as much as 80 percent off on certain games, with newer releases slicing off 10 to 20 percent.
