Since debuting on the Sega Genesis in 1991, the "Sonic the Hedgehog" series has become nothing short of one of gaming's most storied and iconic legacy franchises. Known for its original take on the platforming genre, the series follows Sega's beloved mascot as he takes on the villainous Doctor Eggman while traversing high-speed levels and collects rings. This is a gameplay loop that has been omnipresent in virtually every major "Sonic" game over the last three decades, though there have been some outliers. And now, the newly announced "Sonic Frontiers" seeks to reinvigorate the series by introducing a fresh new take.

