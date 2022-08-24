Read full article on original website
Related
dotesports.com
How to pre-order Gotham Knights: All pre-order options
Gotham Knights finally has an official release date and there are a few different ways for gamers to prepare for the sidekick-focused Batman game through pre-orders. The action RPG, featuring notable villains like Harley Quinn, Mr. Freeze, and Clayface, comes out on Oct. 21, and gamers can reserve their copy of the game on its official website, GothamKnightsGame.com.
Sonic Frontiers Release Date, Trailer And Gameplay - What We Know So Far
Since debuting on the Sega Genesis in 1991, the "Sonic the Hedgehog" series has become nothing short of one of gaming's most storied and iconic legacy franchises. Known for its original take on the platforming genre, the series follows Sega's beloved mascot as he takes on the villainous Doctor Eggman while traversing high-speed levels and collects rings. This is a gameplay loop that has been omnipresent in virtually every major "Sonic" game over the last three decades, though there have been some outliers. And now, the newly announced "Sonic Frontiers" seeks to reinvigorate the series by introducing a fresh new take.
techeblog.com
Sonic Frontiers Confirmed for November 8th Release with a New Story Trailer
SEGA confirmed a November 8th release date for Sonic Frontiers with a new story trailer at Gamescom 2022. We get to see more gameplay of Sonic running at high speeds, collecting rings, grinding on rails, and targeting enemies to attack. Some new abilites you may notice are combat attacks, running alongside walls, and using the Cyloop to create a circle of light around objects to interact with them.
CNET
Splatoon 3: Release Date, Free Demo and Everything You Need to Know
The colorful Inklings and Octolings return on Nintendo Switch next month with Splatoon 3, a brand-new installment in Nintendo's online shooter series. Like previous entries, Splatoon 3 is a four-versus-four team shooter revolving around inking the most territory, and this time around, the game introduces a wealth of new modes and mechanics to keep the experience feeling fresh, including new special weapons and an expanded solo campaign.
IN THIS ARTICLE
dotesports.com
All new Destiny 2 Fortnite skins and how to get them
Destiny 2, like Fortnite, is one of the most popular live-service games out there right now. Players from around the world hop into both games to battle it out and prove their skill. While it’s been rumored that there could be a collab between the two games since late last week, characters from Destiny have been confirmed to be coming to Fortnite as soon as tonight.
dotesports.com
Amazon already had its plans for gaming set before EA acquisition rumors
Amazon might not be actively acquiring Electronic Arts as some questionably sourced reports originally stated, but that doesn’t mean the mega-company doesn’t have a strong path laid out for continuing to grow in the gaming space moving forward. Sure, nabbing a big player like EA would have provided...
dotesports.com
When does Gotham Knights release?
Warner Bros.’ action game Gotham Knights is coming in hot this fall, and the focus is on every hero other than the Dark Knight himself. With playable characters including Robin, Nighthawk, Bat Girl, and Red Hood, all of Batman’s sidekicks take center stage against some notable villains. Today...
dotesports.com
How to toggle motion controls in Splatoon 3
The Splatoon 3 demo has finally been released and players are logging in ahead of Splatfest to practice their skills. However, there’s one feature players will either love or hate, and that’s the motion controls that move the screen. While it can help with aiming, it can also be an annoyance if you’re frequently moving.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
dotesports.com
When does Destiny: 2 Lightfall release?
After video game developer Bungie revealed that Destiny 2’s 30th Anniversary Edition would be free on the Epic Games Store, Destiny fans’ excitement for the upcoming expansion, Lightfall, has been at its absolute peak. And following the conclusion of Season of the Haunted, Bungie has continued to capitalize...
dotesports.com
Destiny 2 Lightfall pre-order guide: Quicksilver Storm, perks, editions, and more
Anticipating for the next Destiny 2 expansion, Lightfall, has never been higher. A stacked showcase event held by Bungie on Aug. 23 revealed tons of new new information including the new Neptune destination, a new Darkness power called Strand, and of course the official release date of Feb. 28, 2023.
dotesports.com
How to sign up for the Dune: Awakening beta
At the Gamescom Opening Night Live, a lot of surprises were introduced for the first time. One of those upcoming games was revealed to be an open-world Dune game called Dune: Awakening. While not much was revealed in the trailer, players can sign up for the beta now before it releases. To do so, you’ll just need to navigate to the Dune games website.
dotesports.com
How to claim the Gift of the Thunder Gods in Destiny 2: Season of Plunder
Welcome to a new season, Destiny 2 fans. Season of Plunder has arrived and with it comes a whole new gamut of different weapons, gear, and goodies to load up on as you jump into the battle. For those players who weren’t able to reach the pinnacle cap last season,...
dotesports.com
Splatoon 3 first impressions suggest more of the same inking action
Splatoon 3 is almost here and ahead of its release in September, some players have finally had a chance to try the game for themselves sharing early reactions. Fortunately, they are mostly positive. Multiple outlets who got hands-on time with the game say it remains close to the formula crafted...
dotesports.com
Huge Dota 2 hero reworks, battle pass info released in gameplay update 7.32
The big pre-International qualifiers patch is now live in Dota 2, bringing an overhaul to the game’s XP system, nerfs to the Dire side of the map, adjustments for basically the entire roster, and more. And we now have confirmation on the Battle Pass date (Sept. 1) to cap...
IGN
PlayStation PC Games Launcher Reportedly in the Works
PlayStation is doing bits in the PC world as it keeps on releasing new games for the platform. They have released a whole set of games for the platform which include Days Gone, God of War, Horizon: Zero Dawn and so many more. The latest PlayStation Studios game that has been added to PC is Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered and the next one is Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection.
dotesports.com
What weapons can you use in the Splatoon 3 Splatfest World Premiere demo?
Splatoon 3 is on the horizon and Nintendo is gracing fans with the opportunity to test out the new release with the Splatfest World Premier kicking off Saturday, Aug. 27 and fans are certainly ready to make their mark. Splatfest will give excited fans the opportunity to rip into 12...
'Hogwarts Legacy' Pre-Order Bonuses: All Game Version Bonuses Revealed
A new "Hogwarts Legacy" trailer debuted at Gamescom Opening Night Live 2022 with additional information on preorder bonuses.
dotesports.com
Is Splatoon 3 multiplayer?
It’s hard to believe, but Splatoon 3 is right around the corner. The third iteration of Nintendo’s hit first-person paint shooter will arrive on Switch on Sept. 9, and fans are clamoring for all the details they can get. The game will build on the most popular modes from its predecessors, including Turf War and Salmon Run, and will feature a new first-player iteration called Return of the Mammalians.
dotesports.com
What time does Gamescom start? Gamescom 2022 start time, schedule
Here's when the fun will start. It’s hard to believe, but Gamescom 2022 is already upon us. In the wake of June’s Summer Game Fest and the cancellation of E3, Gamescom is 2022’s next big game industry show. Over 500 companies will be bringing their games, consoles, products, and more to the show floor in Cologne, Germany. Fans should get ready for plenty of announcements, trailers, release date reveals, and even more hype-generating content.
dotesports.com
Hundreds of games are on sale during Humble Bundle’s Summer Sale
Humble is running its annual summer sale to cap off summer 2022 with massive discounts on thousands of games, DLCs, and bundles. With old classics and new releases included, the penny pinchers among us will be able to buff out their game collection thanks to the discounts on offer. You’ll find discounts of as much as 80 percent off on certain games, with newer releases slicing off 10 to 20 percent.
Comments / 0