This PC-only Chinese RPG looks like Assassin's Creed, except you can put your sword down and get a normal job
Where Winds Meet was announced at Gamescom, and it's apparently a lot more than a sword fighting game. Based on the Gamescom announcement trailer, Where Winds Meet looks like an Assassin's Creed-sized undertaking, so it's a little surprising that I've never heard of its developer, Everstone Studio. I have heard of its publisher, though: The studio is backed by NetEase, the second largest game publisher in China, so it's at least safe to assume that it's the big-budget open world action RPG it appears to be.
Engadget
'Everywhere' is a new 'multi-world' game from GTA producer Leslie Benzies
Gamescom 2022 opened with the reveal of Everywhere, a new game from Grand Theft Auto producer Leslie Benzies. "We want the community to build this. We want it to be their world. We want them to tell their stories in our game," Benzies said before sharing a trailer that seemed to show off two very different games.
dotesports.com
MultiVersus will focus on expanding roster with Warner Bros. Discover-owned IPs, crossovers unlikely
MultiVersus fans online have been pretty vocal about their desire to see certain characters included in the free-to-play fighting game’s “ever-expanding” roster. But in a recent interview, David Haddad, the head of Warner Bros. Games, put a sizable roadblock in the way of potential third-party inclusions. Speaking...
dotesports.com
Hogwarts Legacy surprises fans with console-exclusive content
The community manager for the upcoming action RPG Hogwarts Legacy confirmed today that there will be console-exclusive content for the PlayStation shortly after the game was listed on the PlayStation store, much to the dismay of some potential players. Hogwarts Legacy is an RPG set in the world of J.K....
ComicBook
Fairy Tail Cosplay Shows Off Erza's Cool Side
Fairy Tail is getting ready to come back to anime with its major sequel series in the near future, and one awesome cosplay is showing off why Erza Scarlet is such a fan favorite! Hiro Mashima's original anime and manga action series might have wrapped up its original run some time ago (as Mashima moved on with his latest serialization, Edens Zero), but the franchise has continued on with a full sequel series taking the story far beyond where it originally ended. This meant that many of the fan favorites from the first series got to come back to the action with a whole new set of fights and challenges.
Sony is finally releasing a pro PS5 controller
It's finally happening: Sony is releasing a pro PS5 controller. Announced during Gamescom 2022's Opening Night Live showcase, the DualSense Edge Wireless controller looks to be a pro version of Sony's PlayStation 5 gamepad. From the short teaser trailer, it appears the "high performance, ultra customizable" wireless gamepad adds new...
wegotthiscovered.com
‘Thor’ fans mourn powerful MCU weapon that faded into obscurity
The MCU has introduced viewers to not only myriad superheroes but also a plethora of weapons. From those invented in Tony Stark’s lab to those in Wakanda, the MCU seems to be well-equipped for any situation. However, there is this one weapon that most viewers have more than likely forgotten. And now, fans mourn its obscurity.
wegotthiscovered.com
Move over, Avengers: Marvel diehards already know which superhero group they want next
There’s already some deep-cut Marvel characters who’ve made their way into live-action, and fans have already picked the next super-group they want: Alpha Flight. In the world of Marvel Comics there is a near endless list of teams. You’ve got the Avengers, X-Men, Fantastic Four, Guardians of the Galaxy, Midnight Suns, the Defenders, and then, Alpha Flight. A team of almost entirely Canadians, they’re now top of a few fans’ wishlists for future MCU films.
ComicBook
Megan Thee Stallion Shares Slick Sailor Moon Cosplay
Megan Thee Stallion has shown some major love for her anime favorites in the past, and now she's gone to the next level by taking on a full Sailor Moon cosplay makeover for a special new concert in Japan! The musician has been very vocal about her love and support for anime in the past, and recently made her way to Japan for a special new concert. First the artist revealed that she finally was able to make it out to the JoJo's Bizarre Adventure exhibit, but that was far from the only bits of anime celebration she made for the occasion.
dotesports.com
How many people are playing League of Legends in 2022?
After more than a decade, Riot Games has built up its popular MOBA title League of Legends as one of the most well-known video games in the world. With an exciting, ever-evolving meta, a dedicated player base, and a thriving competitive scene, the future of the game seems to be in good hands.
dotesports.com
How to complete all Collection Challenges during Pokémon Go Fest: Finale
The Pokémon Go Fest: Finale is starting to hit players’ phones and there are a ton of things to do in the last global event of 2022, including catch Pokémon, battle other trainers, and participate in Raids. A staple feature that appears in many Pokémon Go events...
techeblog.com
Sony Introduces DualSense Edge Wireless Controller for the PlayStation 5, Complete with Customizable Controls
Midnight Black and Cosmic Red DualSense controllers were revealed last year, and Sony follows them up with the DualSense Edge wireless controller for the PlayStation 5. Not just a cosmetic overhaul, the DualSense Edge boasts multiple hardware and software-based customization options that let users make it a completely personalized controller experience.
dotesports.com
Jax joins Legends of Runeterra as Weaponmaster with new Origin
Riot Games dropped another champion into Legends of Runeterra today, showcasing Jax as the Grandmaster of Arms. Scheduled to release on Aug. 31, Jax will join Kayn, Master Yi, and Norra as new champions within the LoR Awakening expansion. Jax is a Runeterra champion, meaning he has his own Origin region. The Origin, Grandmaster at Arms, allows players to include any cards from any region in LoR that have the Weaponmaster type. To celebrate the upcoming release of Jax, Riot dropped a trailer for the new LoR champion today.
thedigitalfix.com
House of the Dragon: Balerion the Black Dread explained
Who was Balerion the Black Dread? The House of the Dragon has taken us back to Westeros, and it feels good to be back. This isn’t the war-torn kingdom we know and love, though. This new TV series is set 172 years before the Mad King was overthrown and the coming of the White Walkers.
dotesports.com
Best VALORANT crosshair codes for playing ranked
VALORANT’s crosshair customization options open up limitless possibilities for crosshair combinations, and the implementation of the crosshair code share system has made it easier to copy and share crosshairs. With different crosshairs now easier to access, the challenge is now finding the best one to use in VALORANT’s ranked competitive mode.
Marvel fans freak out as She-Hulk introduces one of X-Men’s most popular characters into the MCU
The latest episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law featured a pretty huge Easter egg for Marvel fanatics.As spotted by eagle-eyed viewers, episode two (released on Disney+ on Thursday 25 August), discreetly welcomed one of Marvel’s biggest heroes into the shared cinematic universe known as the MCU.Minor spoilers follow for She-Hulk episode two – you have been warned!For years, the rights to the X-Men franchise had been owned by Fox, meaning the characters were unable to cross over into the MCU, which is produced by Disney. Ever since Fox was acquired by Disney in 2019, however, fans have been...
dotesports.com
Is Splatoon 3 multiplayer?
It’s hard to believe, but Splatoon 3 is right around the corner. The third iteration of Nintendo’s hit first-person paint shooter will arrive on Switch on Sept. 9, and fans are clamoring for all the details they can get. The game will build on the most popular modes from its predecessors, including Turf War and Salmon Run, and will feature a new first-player iteration called Return of the Mammalians.
dotesports.com
How to watch Loading Ready Run Dominaria United Pre-Prerelease
Phyrexians have invaded the plane of Dominaria in Magic: The Gathering and the Loading Ready Run team is ready to break down Limited Sealed for Dominaria United with special guests. The pre-release events for Dominaria United (DMU), scheduled to take place from Sept. 2 to 8, will mark the beginning...
wegotthiscovered.com
Horror fans heap praise on one of TV’s scariest best kept secrets
For media enthusiasts who don’t belong to the subsection of fans who get their kicks out of scares and cold sweats, one’s fascination with horror content may seem especially bizarre. Rest assured, however, that they too are no strangers to steering away from certain fears, namely the realization that they may never get to consume all the great horror content that has graced us over the last century; indeed, it is likely that you will die without having experienced every story you would have enjoyed.
dotesports.com
What weapons can you use in the Splatoon 3 Splatfest World Premiere demo?
Splatoon 3 is on the horizon and Nintendo is gracing fans with the opportunity to test out the new release with the Splatfest World Premier kicking off Saturday, Aug. 27 and fans are certainly ready to make their mark. Splatfest will give excited fans the opportunity to rip into 12...
