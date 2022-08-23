Read full article on original website
‘High On Life’ developer confirms DLC and post-launch plans
High On Life will receive downloadable content (DLC) and other post-launch additions, developer Squanch Games confirmed at Gamescom after showing off more in-game footage. The sci-fi first-person shooter is being developed by Squanch Games, the studio founded by the co-creator of Rick and Morty, Justin Roiland. Earlier this year, at Summer Game Fest, the game was announced and since then more and more information has gone public leading up to its release later this year.
3DS emulation is possible with a Steam Deck and a television
A tech content creator has managed to successfully emulate the 3DS with a television and a Steam Deck, with the former substituting the top screen and the latter acting as the bottom screen. This was posted on Twitter by GameXData, which shows an image of Pokémon X or Y (it’s...
‘Arcade Paradise’ designer says devs are “cowards” for not including cheats
Speaking to NME at Gamescom 2022 this week, Nosebleed Interactive’s managing director and Arcade Paradise designer, Andreas Firnigl, has touched on including secrets and cheats when developing games, branding those devs that choose not to include cheats as “cowards”. With a hands-on look at the recently released...
TinyBuild acquires Bossa Studios titles including ‘Surgeon Simulator’
American publisher TinyBuild has acquired a selection of Bossa Studios’ games for $3million (roughly £2.5million). Additionally, Russian Studio Konfa Games has also been acquired by the publisher for $5.4million (roughly £4.2million). The intellectual property in question includes Surgeon Simulator, I Am Fish, and. ,. with the payment...
Exclusive: 10 Chambers’ next game will be co-op heist FPS game
10 Chambers, the studio behind GTFO, has unveiled the next game that the studio is working on during an interview with NME. Speaking at Gamescom 2022, 10 Chambers’ creative director and CEO Ulf Andersson shared a little on what to expect from the developer’s next game, which will be a techno-thriller heist shooter focused on co-op play.
‘A Plague Tale: Requiem’ wasn’t planned during ‘Innocence’ development
Asobo Studio has said that A Plague Tale: Requiem wasn’t in the cards during the development of the first game A Plague Tale: Innocence. During a Gamescom 2022 interview with PCGames N, lead level designer Kevin Pinson explained that the sequel “was not a given” after Innocence was released.
‘Pokémon’ Kanto region recreated by pixel artists
Hundreds of pixel artists have recreated Pokémon’s Kanto region from the Red and Blue games in a fully interactive map online. The group in question, Retro Redrawn, creates “remakes and demakes” of classic games, and so far has already done The Legend of Zelda’s Hyrule as well as Johto from the Pokémon Gold and Silver games.
‘Diablo Immortal’ changing legendary crests so players can better identify them
Blizzard Entertainment has outlined how it will visually change the crests in Diablo Immortal in an effort to make it clearer to players which crests they’re using and potentially purchasing with real money. Diablo Immortal game director Wyatt Cheng responded to a Reddit post from last week (August 27)...
PlayStation setting up mobile division with Savage Game Studios acquisition
Sony Interactive Entertainment has announced that PlayStation has entered into an agreement to acquire mobile developer Savage Game Studios and add it to the newly created PlayStation Studios Mobile Division. Sony announced the acquisition today (August 29), with Savage Game Studios forming in 2020 and being filled with mobile development...
Steam testing major changes to its mobile app
Valve is currently testing a new version of the Steam mobile app, in an effort to improve the Steam experience on mobile devices. A limited beta for the Steam mobile app started last week (August 24), with Valve saying it’s “rebuilt the app on a new framework and modernised the design,” (Steam post via Eurogamer).
‘Total War: Warhammer 3’ Immortal Empires player count skyrockets
Following the release of Total War: Warhammer 3‘s Immortal Empires expansion, the game has seen a renewed popularity, with the player count being multiplied more than 15 times over. Total War: Warhammer 3‘s Immortal Empires is a new release that brings Creative Assembly’s dream of combining all three Warhammer...
‘Marvel’s Spider-Man’ mod makes Saul Goodman the protagonist
Saul Goodman’s model has been taken from the mobile Breaking Bad: Criminal Elements game and modded into the recent Marvel’s Spider-Man port for the PC. The recent release of Marvel’s Spider-Man for the PC has already seen swathes of modders creating mods for the game, with the most popular category being new character designs and suits for the web-slinging protagonist. One particular mod turned Spider-Man into Kermit the Frog, which spread around Twitter like wildfire.
New versions of the Steam Deck coming from Valve in the future
Valve has confirmed in a new booklet targeted towards introducing the company and Steam Deck to Asian markets that the device is the first of many handheld PCs it has planned. The booklet – which focuses on the handheld, and the history and culture of Valve itself – was released last week (August 25), as the handheld is preparing to launch in Hong Kong, South Korea, Japan and Taiwan.
Billlie unveil striking teaser for upcoming single ‘RING ma Bell (what a wonderful world)’
K-pop girl group Billlie have released a music video teaser for their upcoming single ‘RING ma Bell (what a wonderful world)’. Earlier today (August 29), the seven-member act uploaded a sneak peek of ‘RING ma Bell (what a wonderful world)’, the lead single of their upcoming mini-album ‘the Billage of perception: chapter two’. The music video and mini-album will drop on August 31 at 6PM KST.
Jake Bugg shares video for previously unreleased track, ‘It’s True’
Jake Bugg has shared a video for previously unreleased track ‘It’s True’ today (August 26) – check it out below. The video is shared ahead of the previously announced 10th anniversary of his self titled debut album. The Nottingham musician released his first LP, which featured such songs as ‘Lightning Bolt’, ‘Two Fingers’ and ‘Trouble Town’, on October 15, 2012.
‘Arcade Paradise’ soundtrack was produced by The Prodigy’s live drummer
Nosebleed Interactive’s managing director and the lead designer for Arcade Paradise, Andreas Firnigl, spoke to NME at Gamescom to confirm that The Prodigy’s live drummer was responsible for producing “80 per cent” of the Arcade Paradise soundtrack. Arcade Paradise is a 90’s-fuelled retro arcade adventure that...
‘Yellow Submarine’ animator and ‘Heavy Metal’ director Gerald Potterton has died
Gerald Potterton, one of the animators behind The Beatles Yellow Submarine and the director of Heavy Metal has died. He was 91 years old. The death was confirmed by the National Film Board of Canada (NFB) in a statement to Pitchfork. In a statement, Claude Joli-Coeur, NFB chair and government...
Full Flower Moon Band – ‘Diesel Forever’ review: Scorching rock with a sting in the tail
If Brisbane’s Full Flower Moon Band has at all been floated your way in conversation, it’s probably been tagged with this emphatic sentiment: You’ve got to see them live. With a piercing triple-guitar formation and an arresting, hip-swivelling leader in Kate ‘Babyshakes’ Dillon, there is an undeniable electricity to experiencing the project in this manner. But ‘Diesel Forever’ is also a near-perfect introduction to the band – not least because it manages to bottle that lightning of their live performances and launch it forth through your speakers.
First images from third and final season of ‘His Dark Materials’ revealed
Two stills from the fantasy series posted on its official Twitter account show Lyra (Dafne Keen) and her best friend Will (Amir Wilson) laying side by side. In another image Mary Malone (Simone Kirb), the astrophysicist who is told she must play the role of the serpent for the second Adam and Eve, is pictured with a concerned look on her face.
‘House Of The Dragon’ episode two recap: picking a new queen
And so we find ourselves back in Westeros, for another George RR Martin epic. Strap in, everyone – there’s going to be a lot of blood; a lot of wigs; and a hell of a lot of dragons. After a suitably dramatic first episode, the Game of Thrones...
