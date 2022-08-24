ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Pleasant, SC

wpde.com

3 SC lottery winners house hunting for dream home in Palmetto State

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WPDE) — Three lucky lottery winners in South Carolina are on the hunt for their dream home. The trio, who won a combined $430,000 in prize money, are looking to buy in Santee, Darlington and Aiken. “I was looking for a larger home and suspended the search,”...
AIKEN, SC
wpde.com

New dog tethering, kenneling laws enforced in Georgetown County

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Georgetown County government is enforcing new laws regarding animal restraint, particularly related to dog tethering and kenneling. Georgetown County Council gave a third and final reading on Aug. 23 to an update of its Animal Control ordinance. The update places more stringent restrictions on...
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

Interim superintendent named for Williamsburg County School District

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — S.C. Education Superintendent Molly Spearman has named an interim Dr. Kelvin Wymbs as the interim superintendent for the Williamsburg County School District, according to a letter obtained by ABC15. Spearman sent the letter Monday to the school board chairman. The State Education Dept. took...
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, SC

