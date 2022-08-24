Read full article on original website
wpde.com
'It's horrible': 72-year-old woman living with mold at Charleston apartment complex
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — The air vents, the living room, and now the floors. Seventy-two-year-old Dorothy Greene has been living in the North Central Apartments complex since 2006. Recently, something has been off with her living arrangements. “My grandma, her house is filled with mold, black mold in her...
wpde.com
Georgetown police respond to shots fired incident at Dollar Tree parking lot
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WPDE) — The Georgetown Police Dept. responded to a shots fired incident in the parking lot in front of the Dollar Tree and Roses on North Fraser Street Wednesday night, according to a release. Officers were dispatched in reference to a disturbance that led to a suspect...
wpde.com
'Blast every one of you': Dorchester Co. man charged with threatening official: SLED
DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — A Dorchester County man with a pending domestic violence case is now facing additional charges after going online and threatening a public official, according to arrest warrants from the State Law Enforcement Division (SLED). Jason Kositz, 42, is charged with intimidation of a court...
wpde.com
3 SC lottery winners house hunting for dream home in Palmetto State
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WPDE) — Three lucky lottery winners in South Carolina are on the hunt for their dream home. The trio, who won a combined $430,000 in prize money, are looking to buy in Santee, Darlington and Aiken. “I was looking for a larger home and suspended the search,”...
wpde.com
New dog tethering, kenneling laws enforced in Georgetown County
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Georgetown County government is enforcing new laws regarding animal restraint, particularly related to dog tethering and kenneling. Georgetown County Council gave a third and final reading on Aug. 23 to an update of its Animal Control ordinance. The update places more stringent restrictions on...
wpde.com
Interim superintendent named for Williamsburg County School District
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — S.C. Education Superintendent Molly Spearman has named an interim Dr. Kelvin Wymbs as the interim superintendent for the Williamsburg County School District, according to a letter obtained by ABC15. Spearman sent the letter Monday to the school board chairman. The State Education Dept. took...
wpde.com
Kingstree High football team forfeits next game due to 'brief confrontation' on field
WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The next football game for Kingstree High School will be forfeited because of an altercation that happened at the previous game, according to school superintendent Kelvin Wymbs. The Kingstree High Blazers played the Manning High School Monarchs last Saturday when the superintendent said he...
