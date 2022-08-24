Read full article on original website
Signing Gaffe Confirms Second Randy’s Donuts Vegas Location as Debut Store Continues to Sell Out Daily
A signing gaffe has revealed the upcoming location earlier than originally planned
Meet ‘Blake Mead,’ a darkly-topical 80s-style parody
He's kind of cute, a little damp, smells fishy, seems to be tied up at times, and wears cement loafers. Say hello to "Blake Mead," one of the unfortunate characters to come from the mind of digital illustrator Michael Barnard.
SoulBelly’s BBQ New Dishes
Las Vegas(KLAS)-It’s excellent cuisine that soothes the soul. Soul Belly BBQ joins Kendall Tenney in the kitchen to talk about all the new dishes.
MSG & Allegiant Fires, More Fontainebleau Info, Bye Bye Bally’s, Caesars New Dome & Golden Steer!
On this week’s MtM Vegas we have so much to talk about including more info on the newest resort coming to Las Vegas. Before we dive in don’t forget to subscribe to the Miles to Memories YouTube channel to see every episode plus our Vegas reviews, guides and tours!
‘Nutcracker’ immersive experience to open in Las Vegas this holiday season
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The developers of the “Immersive Van Gogh” exhibit have announced they will open a “Nutcracker” experience in Las Vegas this holiday season. According to a news release, the attraction, dubbed “The Immersive Nutcracker, A Winter Miracle,” will open this winter at Lighthouse ArtSpace Las Vegas at The Shops at Crystals.
Tora Katsu and Curry to Open on Spring Mountain Rd
The new local brand will serve Japanese cuisine next to Gäbi Coffee and Bakery
Golden Retrievers rescued from overseas slaughterhouses arrive in Las Vegas
A dozen golden retrievers arrived in Las Vegas on Wednesday evening after being rescued from overseas.
Greek Festival and New Vegas Dining Experiences
OCEAN PRIME LAS VEGAS SCHEDULED TO OPEN IN SPRING 2023: Cameron Mitchell Restaurants (CMR) is investing. nearly $20 million to open the first Ocean Prime in Las Vegas, which will be the anchor restaurant in 63. The flagship venue on the corner of the Strip and Harmon Avenue will be the 18th location nationwide. With five restaurant openings in 2021 and 2022, CMR is looking forward to five to seven additional locations to come in 2023. Ocean Prime is scheduled to open in Spring 2023. The restaurant will be over 14,500 square feet with a nearly 2,500-square-foot rooftop terrace, and will include more than 400 seats, two bars, and three private dining rooms. This premier location, four stories above the Strip, will offer grand views from the entire restaurant and outdoor patio lounge. The restaurant design is inspired by the meeting of land and sea, from the lounge with soft waves elements, hues of the ocean and lighter tones to the main dining room with earthy hues intermixed with deep dark blue shades of water. The outdoor patio and lounge area will be designed for guests to take in the views of the Strip while evoking the feeling of being at a resort by the sea. 63, a multi-level retail and hospitality complex, is being developed by Las Vegas-based Brett Torino, owner of Torino Companies, and New York developer Flag Luxury Group’s Dayssi and Paul Kanavos. 63 will debut in this fall with the second phase opening in early 2023.
FlixBus launches express service between Palm Springs and Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas residents hoping for a getaway in Palm Springs will soon have another transportation option available. According to a news release, starting Aug. 26, FlixBus will launch an express line from Palm Springs to Las Vegas. FlixBus says the new line will offer transportation...
After four decades, Las Vegas’ Great Buns Bakery keeps locals coming back
A wildly successful business supplying Las Vegas casinos and restaurants with all their fresh-baked goodies doesn’t need to also operate a retail store and sell those breads, rolls, pastries, pies, bagels and more to regular folks like you and me. But Great Buns Bakery has been doing it for decades and can’t stop, because we keep coming back for more—and because they like to see us.
Former hotel and casino workers bid farewell to Fiesta Henderson
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Former employees of Fiesta Henderson reunited one last time to say goodbye before the hotel and casino is gone. This year Station Casinos announced Fiesta Henderson and two North Las Vegas properties will not be reopening after being shuttered during the pandemic. Angie Johanson, a...
Las Vegas exploring possibility of open container law in Arts District
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Arts District could soon be joining the ranks of the Las Vegas Strip and Fremont Street Experience with the ability to bring open alcohol out onto the street, but with some differences. Las Vegas city officials met with several business owners in the Arts...
Nevada ‘Black Book’ gets new entry, maybe a new direction
The newest name in Nevada's "Black Book" could signal a new direction for law enforcement -- taking a hard line against sex trafficking and other criminal activity that is attracted to casinos.
A Larger Vision To Connect Los Angeles to Las Vegas Is Shaping Up
LOS ANGELES – ColoradoBoulevard.net:. The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority Board today unanimously approved its membership in a new Joint Powers Authority to help deliver the High Desert Multipurpose Corridor Project. By News Desk. Concluding a months-long effort led by Supervisor Kathryn Barger. the new High Desert Corridor...
DOWNTOWN SUMMERLIN® ANNOUNCES THE RETURN OF PARADE OF MISCHIEF
DOWNTOWN SUMMERLIN® ANNOUNCES THE RETURN OF PARADE OF MISCHIEF. Must-see Halloween Parade Returns Fridays and Saturdays in October. Downtown Summerlin®, a development of The Howard Hughes Corporation® located in the heart of the Summerlin® master planned community, is pleased to announce the return of the Halloween parade “Parade of Mischief”, produced by BESTAgency, this October.
Engelbert Humperdinck in Las Vegas, NV Nov 25, 2022 – presale code
The newest Engelbert Humperdinck pre-sale password is now available to our members: Everybody with this presale information will have the opportunity to buy presale tickets before the general public!!!. Don’t miss this fantastic chance to go and see Engelbert Humperdinck’s show in Las Vegas. Here is what we...
Las Vegas Loop Continues to Expand
The electric-powered train keeps moving in Las Vegas. The Boring Company has launched its second loop station in Resorts World Las Vegas, nearby Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC), as part of the brand’s plan to build 55 stations along a 29-mile system that will run through The Strip, Allegiant Stadium and eventually to Harry Reid International Airport (LAS), known as the Vegas Loop.
Las Vegas longtime hikers give hiking tips for safety
Crucial to one's safety, local longtime hikers and rock climbers in Las Vegas share experiences and hiking tips for others safety.
5 Weekend Trips Only an Hour Flight Away From SoCal
One of the benefits of living in SoCal is the region’s accessibility to explore some of the exciting and adjacent destinations of the West. From Scottsdale’s serene spas and scenic desert sights to San Francisco’s classic cable cars and Golden Gate welcome, hopping on a flight for a change of pace and scenery is always a good idea. Here’s how to plan an easy, last-minute getaway that’s just a quick flight away from home. Weekend Trips from SoCal.
Randy's Donuts announces 3 of 7 planned locations in Las Vegas valley
Three new Randy's Donuts locations are expected to open soon in the Las Vegas valley. Hundreds of people lined up for donuts at the first location that opened last week.
