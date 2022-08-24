ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Vegas, NV
Nevada State
Nevada Food & Drinks
Local
Nevada Lifestyle
Las Vegas, NV
Food & Drinks
Las Vegas, NV
Lifestyle
Fox5 KVVU

‘Nutcracker’ immersive experience to open in Las Vegas this holiday season

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The developers of the “Immersive Van Gogh” exhibit have announced they will open a “Nutcracker” experience in Las Vegas this holiday season. According to a news release, the attraction, dubbed “The Immersive Nutcracker, A Winter Miracle,” will open this winter at Lighthouse ArtSpace Las Vegas at The Shops at Crystals.
LAS VEGAS, NV
vegasonlyentertainment.com

Greek Festival and New Vegas Dining Experiences

OCEAN PRIME LAS VEGAS SCHEDULED TO OPEN IN SPRING 2023: Cameron Mitchell Restaurants (CMR) is investing. nearly $20 million to open the first Ocean Prime in Las Vegas, which will be the anchor restaurant in 63. The flagship venue on the corner of the Strip and Harmon Avenue will be the 18th location nationwide. With five restaurant openings in 2021 and 2022, CMR is looking forward to five to seven additional locations to come in 2023. Ocean Prime is scheduled to open in Spring 2023. The restaurant will be over 14,500 square feet with a nearly 2,500-square-foot rooftop terrace, and will include more than 400 seats, two bars, and three private dining rooms. This premier location, four stories above the Strip, will offer grand views from the entire restaurant and outdoor patio lounge. The restaurant design is inspired by the meeting of land and sea, from the lounge with soft waves elements, hues of the ocean and lighter tones to the main dining room with earthy hues intermixed with deep dark blue shades of water. The outdoor patio and lounge area will be designed for guests to take in the views of the Strip while evoking the feeling of being at a resort by the sea. 63, a multi-level retail and hospitality complex, is being developed by Las Vegas-based Brett Torino, owner of Torino Companies, and New York developer Flag Luxury Group’s Dayssi and Paul Kanavos. 63 will debut in this fall with the second phase opening in early 2023.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Todd English
Fox5 KVVU

FlixBus launches express service between Palm Springs and Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Las Vegas residents hoping for a getaway in Palm Springs will soon have another transportation option available. According to a news release, starting Aug. 26, FlixBus will launch an express line from Palm Springs to Las Vegas. FlixBus says the new line will offer transportation...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Las Vegas Weekly

After four decades, Las Vegas’ Great Buns Bakery keeps locals coming back

A wildly successful business supplying Las Vegas casinos and restaurants with all their fresh-baked goodies doesn’t need to also operate a retail store and sell those breads, rolls, pastries, pies, bagels and more to regular folks like you and me. But Great Buns Bakery has been doing it for decades and can’t stop, because we keep coming back for more—and because they like to see us.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Fox5 KVVU

Former hotel and casino workers bid farewell to Fiesta Henderson

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Former employees of Fiesta Henderson reunited one last time to say goodbye before the hotel and casino is gone. This year Station Casinos announced Fiesta Henderson and two North Las Vegas properties will not be reopening after being shuttered during the pandemic. Angie Johanson, a...
HENDERSON, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cocktails#Flaming#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Booze#Food Drink
coloradoboulevard.net

A Larger Vision To Connect Los Angeles to Las Vegas Is Shaping Up

LOS ANGELES – ColoradoBoulevard.net:. The Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority Board today unanimously approved its membership in a new Joint Powers Authority to help deliver the High Desert Multipurpose Corridor Project. By News Desk. Concluding a months-long effort led by Supervisor Kathryn Barger. the new High Desert Corridor...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
vegas24seven.com

DOWNTOWN SUMMERLIN® ANNOUNCES THE RETURN OF PARADE OF MISCHIEF

DOWNTOWN SUMMERLIN® ANNOUNCES THE RETURN OF PARADE OF MISCHIEF. Must-see Halloween Parade Returns Fridays and Saturdays in October. Downtown Summerlin®, a development of The Howard Hughes Corporation® located in the heart of the Summerlin® master planned community, is pleased to announce the return of the Halloween parade “Parade of Mischief”, produced by BESTAgency, this October.
LAS VEGAS, NV
tmpresale.com

Engelbert Humperdinck in Las Vegas, NV Nov 25, 2022 – presale code

The newest Engelbert Humperdinck pre-sale password is now available to our members: Everybody with this presale information will have the opportunity to buy presale tickets before the general public!!!. Don’t miss this fantastic chance to go and see Engelbert Humperdinck’s show in Las Vegas. Here is what we...
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
smartmeetings.com

Las Vegas Loop Continues to Expand

The electric-powered train keeps moving in Las Vegas. The Boring Company has launched its second loop station in Resorts World Las Vegas, nearby Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC), as part of the brand’s plan to build 55 stations along a 29-mile system that will run through The Strip, Allegiant Stadium and eventually to Harry Reid International Airport (LAS), known as the Vegas Loop.
LAS VEGAS, NV
localemagazine.com

5 Weekend Trips Only an Hour Flight Away From SoCal

One of the benefits of living in SoCal is the region’s accessibility to explore some of the exciting and adjacent destinations of the West. From Scottsdale’s serene spas and scenic desert sights to San Francisco’s classic cable cars and Golden Gate welcome, hopping on a flight for a change of pace and scenery is always a good idea. Here’s how to plan an easy, last-minute getaway that’s just a quick flight away from home. Weekend Trips from SoCal.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ

Comments / 0

Community Policy