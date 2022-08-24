OCEAN PRIME LAS VEGAS SCHEDULED TO OPEN IN SPRING 2023: Cameron Mitchell Restaurants (CMR) is investing. nearly $20 million to open the first Ocean Prime in Las Vegas, which will be the anchor restaurant in 63. The flagship venue on the corner of the Strip and Harmon Avenue will be the 18th location nationwide. With five restaurant openings in 2021 and 2022, CMR is looking forward to five to seven additional locations to come in 2023. Ocean Prime is scheduled to open in Spring 2023. The restaurant will be over 14,500 square feet with a nearly 2,500-square-foot rooftop terrace, and will include more than 400 seats, two bars, and three private dining rooms. This premier location, four stories above the Strip, will offer grand views from the entire restaurant and outdoor patio lounge. The restaurant design is inspired by the meeting of land and sea, from the lounge with soft waves elements, hues of the ocean and lighter tones to the main dining room with earthy hues intermixed with deep dark blue shades of water. The outdoor patio and lounge area will be designed for guests to take in the views of the Strip while evoking the feeling of being at a resort by the sea. 63, a multi-level retail and hospitality complex, is being developed by Las Vegas-based Brett Torino, owner of Torino Companies, and New York developer Flag Luxury Group’s Dayssi and Paul Kanavos. 63 will debut in this fall with the second phase opening in early 2023.

