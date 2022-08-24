ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Mooney, Gentle win primaries

By By TIMOTHY O'HARA Keys Citizen
 2 days ago

Incumbent State House Rep. Jim Mooney narrowly defeated Republican challenger Rhonda Rebman Lopez by 88 votes, and Democrat candidate Adam Gentle defeated challenger Daniel Horton-Diaz by 1,091 votes.

Mooney earned 5,034 votes to Lopez's 4,946 and third-place Republican challenger Robert Allen garnered more than 1,100. Lopez lost by less than 150 votes two years ago to Mooney in the Republican primary and did far better in the Florida Keys and in Miami-Dade County on Tuesday.

Gentle received 5,390 votes to Diaz's 4,299.

Gentle acknowledged that it has been difficult to win being new to the Keys.

"The Keys are one of few places where long-term relationships matter," Gentle said. "This has been a hill to climb. We climbed that hill by talking to people about issues that affect their lives. We spoke directly to the voters."

Mooney will face Gentle in the General Election on Nov. 8.

Mooney is a former teacher and real estate agent. Since being elected to the House, Moody has served on Finance and Facilities Subcommittee, Post-Secondary Education and Lifelong Learning Subcommittee, State Affairs Subcommittee, Environmental Agriculture and the recently formed Flooding and State Legislative Redistricting Subcommittee.

Originally from Michigan, Gentle studied at Columbia University in New York and attended George Washington University Law School in Washington, D.C. He previously lived in Los Angeles, where he worked with charitable organizations. As an attorney, Gentle represented tenants facing unjust evictions and worked to uncover corporate corruption.

#Election Local#Florida Keys#Real Estate Brokerage#Republican#Democrat#House#Finance#Post Secondary Education#Columbia University
