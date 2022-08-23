Read full article on original website
CONTINUES THRU THIS WEEKEND
(DU QUOIN) The 2022 Du Quoin State Fair, celebrating its 100th anniversary this year, is well underway after last night’s Twilight Parade and other activities. Today is Governor’s Day on the fairgrounds with the draft horse show, other horse shows, harness racing, moto cross racing, and Cole Swindell with Ashley Cooke and Dylan Marlowe on stage tonight. Tomorrow will be Veterans Day with livestock shows, the smile contest, the ponytail & pigtail contest, a petting zoo, and on stage the “I Love the 90’s” show, featuring Montell Jordan, Tone Loc, Rob Base, and Young MC. Monday will be Agriculture Day with Randy Houser and Murphy 500 on stage that night. To stay up-to-date on the Du Quoin State Fair over the next eleven days go to the fair’s Facebook page.
ILLINOIS STATE NEWS BRIEF (8/26/22)
(SPRINGFIELD) The State Department of Public Health is urging people to watch out for ticks after the Heartland Virus was reported in southern Illinois. An older person down in Jackson County has tested positive for the tick-borne Heartland Virus, only the third such case in Illinois since 2018. State Health officials say ticks can carry other diseases such as Lyme and Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever as well, so the health alert is important. Those out hiking, camping, and/or hunting should take the needed precautions against ticks, such as using insect repellent containing DEET and by dressing appropriately.
