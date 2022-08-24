ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Gas station employee assaulted, dragged by hair in New Orleans armed robbery

By Kelli Dugan, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 3 days ago
Gas station employee assaulted in New Orleans armed robbery The clerk armed herself with a machete, but she lost hold of the weapon after she came from behind the counter and a physical altercation ensued. (NCD)

NEW ORLEANS — Authorities in New Orleans are searching for two men accused of robbing a Lower Ninth Ward gas station and brutally assaulting the clerk on Saturday.

According to police, the crimes occurred at around 11:30 p.m. and were captured on surveillance video, WVUE reported.

The video shows two unidentified men walk into the store. One begins speaking with the clerk behind the counter before causing damage, WGNO reported.

According to the TV station, the clerk told police that she saw one suspect reach under his shirt and into his waistband.

The clerk then armed herself with a machete, but she lost hold of the weapon after she came from behind the counter and a physical altercation ensued, WVUE reported.

The same suspect then dragged the woman across the floor by her hair while a second suspect stood by with the employee’s machete, the TV station reported.

Officials with the New Orleans Police Department confirmed to WGNO that the suspects threatened to return and kill the employee before stealing merchandise and fleeing in an older model, black Chevrolet S-10 pickup.

©2022 Cox Media Group

