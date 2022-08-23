Read full article on original website
KAREN LEA DEVALL
(OLNEY / NEWTON) The funeral service for Karen Lea Devall, age 74, of Olney, formerly of Newton, will be held Sunday afternoon, August 28, at 4:00, at the Olney Christian Fellowship, just south of Olney. The visitation is also Sunday afternoon, August 28, from 1:00 until service time, at the Olney Christian Fellowship. The Meyer Funeral Home in Newton is assisting the family with the arrangements. Again, that’s for Karen Lea Devall of Olney, formerly of Newton.
KATIE L. JONES
(OLNEY) The memorial service for Katie L. Jones, age 37, of Olney, will be held Friday evening, September 2, at 5:00, at the Kistler-Patterson Funeral Home in Olney. The memorial visitation will be Friday afternoon, September 2, from 4:00 until service time, at the Kistler-Patterson Funeral Home in Olney. Again, that’s for Katie L. Jones of Olney.
MARY ROBIN “COOKIE” BAYLESS
(MATTOON) The funeral service for Mary Robin “Cookie” Bayless, age 72, of Mattoon, will be held Monday afternoon, August 29, at 1:00, at the Apostolic Center Church in Mattoon, with burial in the Resthaven Memorial Garden in Mattoon. The visitation will be Monday, August 29, from 11:00 until service time, at the Apostolic Center Church in Mattoon. The Barkley Funeral Home in Toledo is assisting the family with the arrangements. Again, that’s for Mary Robin “Cookie” Bayless of Mattoon.
LEWIS EDWARD CARTER
(WEST SALEM / CLAY CITY) The funeral service for Lewis Edward Carter, age 84, of West Salem, formerly of Clay City, will be held Thursday afternoon, September 1, at 3:00, at the Frank & Bright Funeral Home in Flora, with the visitation to be held Thursday afternoon, September 1, from 1:00 until service time at the Frank & Bright Funeral Home in Flora. The military committal ceremony and interment will be Friday morning, September 2, at 11:00, at the Clay City Cemetery. Again, that’s for U.S. Marine Corps Veteran, Lewis Edward Carter, of West Salem, formerly of Clay City.
ROBERTA “BERTIE” BEEHN
(OLNEY) The funeral service for Roberta “Bertie” Beehn, age 83, of Olney, will be held Wednesday morning, August 31, at 10:00, at the Kistler-Patterson Funeral Home in Olney, with burial in the Eureka Cemetery south of Claremont. The visitation is Tuesday evening, August 30, from 5:00 until 7:00, at the Kistler-Patterson Funeral Home in Olney. Again, that’s for Roberta “Bertie” Beehn of Olney.
UPCOMING LOCAL / AREA EVENTS
(OLNEY) The Pink Warrior Sisters will have their monthly meeting next Tuesday evening, August 30th, starting at 6:00, at Monical’s Pizza in Olney. Those dealing with cancer are invited to come share a meal and join the encouragement from those that have been there. (OLNEY) Tickets are still available...
GROUNDBREAKING NEXT WEEK
(OLNEY) The Richland County School District will hold an official groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of a new Early Learning Center next Tuesday evening, August 30th, at 6:00. This event will be held on the south side of the Richland County Elementary School and in case of rainy weather, the event will be moved indoors. The Early Learning Center’s estimated completion date is summer 2023 and is primarily funded through federal dollars as part of the American Rescue Plan. BLDD Architects led the design and development of the Early Learning Center and Poettker Construction has been hired as construction manager for the project. The new facility will house the District’s Educational Programs that serve children from birth to age three and preschool.
