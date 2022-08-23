(OLNEY) The Richland County School District will hold an official groundbreaking ceremony for the construction of a new Early Learning Center next Tuesday evening, August 30th, at 6:00. This event will be held on the south side of the Richland County Elementary School and in case of rainy weather, the event will be moved indoors. The Early Learning Center’s estimated completion date is summer 2023 and is primarily funded through federal dollars as part of the American Rescue Plan. BLDD Architects led the design and development of the Early Learning Center and Poettker Construction has been hired as construction manager for the project. The new facility will house the District’s Educational Programs that serve children from birth to age three and preschool.

