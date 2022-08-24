Read full article on original website
Chris Jericho Claims 'Some Higher-Ups' Want Him, Sami Zayn, And Kevin Owens On The Same Roster Soon
Chris Jericho, in a recent tweet, claims there's interest from "higher-ups" in seeing him interacting with Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn "soon." Despite being one of the top stars in AEW since its inception in 2019, Chris Jericho still maintains a great relationship with many in WWE. Recently, he appeared in a video package on Monday Night Raw to celebrate John Cena's 20th anniversary.
wrestlinginc.com
Jon Moxley Takes Verbal Shots At WWE And Vince McMahon After AEW Rampage Taping
New AEW Undisputed World Champion Jon Moxley didn't pull any punches Wednesday night while addressing fans in his home state of Ohio. After AEW concluded the tapings for the 8/26 "Rampage," Moxley and Bryan Danielson of Blackpool Combat Club came out to address fans at the Wolstein Center in Cleveland. According to PWInsider, Moxley began his speech by declaring that he & Danielson were the two best wrestlers in the world. Thereafter, he spoke of all his great memories in Cleveland, and that none were as special as his victory over CM Punk on "Dynamite" earlier in the night.
wrestlinginc.com
Triple H Reportedly Interested In Bringing NJPW Star Back To WWE
As WWE's head of creative Paul "Triple H" Levesque continues to surprise fans by bringing back former talent from his days leading the "NXT" brand, another notable former "Triple H guy" may be set for a return just over a year after being released from the company. According to Andrew...
411mania.com
Jon Moxley Beats CM Punk, Unifies World Titles On AEW Dynamite
We have a unified AEW World Champion following tonight’s Dynamite, and his name is Jon Moxley. Moxley defeated CM Punk on tonight’s episode of Dynamite in a squash match to unify the championships. The match saw Moxley hit Punk with two Death Riders to score the pin after Punk seemed to reinjure his foot earlier in the bout.
stillrealtous.com
WWE Contacts Top AEW Star About Returning To The Company?
The wrestling world has gone through some major shifts over the last few years due to the emergence of All Elite Wrestling and Vince McMahon’s recent retirement. Now that a new regime is in charge of WWE fans have been seeing some interesting returns and there’s a lot of speculation regarding who could end up returning to the company in the future.
wrestlinginc.com
Son Of AEW's William Regal Makes WWE NXT 2.0 Debut
The son of pro wrestling legend and current AEW star William Regal made his "NXT 2.0" debut on tonight's episode. "NXT UK" Superstar Charlie Dempsey appeared in a segment with the students of Andre Chase University. During the segment, Dempsey tried to teach them proper grappling techniques before he called the class "too soft" and told them to look up some old Billy Robinson matches to watch.
PWMania
Dean Muhtadi Talks About How He’ll Never Work For WWE, Already Working With AEW
Dean Muhtadi recently spoke with Wrestling Inc. for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, the former WWE Superstar previously known as Mojo Rawley spoke about already doing some work with AEW through his talent agency, as well as whether he would ever return to wrestling, most notably with WWE.
The Ringer
AEW’s Very Bad News Cycle
Dave and Kaz discuss the drama taking place behind the scenes at AEW (0:00). Then they discuss CM Punk losing the World Title to Jon Moxley and whether that has anything to do with some of the comments he made (0:00). Later, they discuss Johnny Gargano’s return to WWE (35:26).
stillrealtous.com
Two AEW Stars Expected To Return Soon
The last few months have been rough for the All Elite Wrestling roster as several of the top stars in the company have been sidelined due to injury. Adam Cole and Kyle O’Reilly have been out of action which has prevented them from competing alongside Bobby Fish in the AEW Trios Championship tournament.
ComicBook
Wrestling Legend Says AEW is Getting "Exactly" Like How WCW Became
All Elite Wrestling finds itself in an unfamiliar position as the company approaches its signature show. While main event stars like Bryan Danielson, Kenny Omega, and Lineal AEW World Champion CM Punk have all recently been cleared for competition, fans can't help but feeling a lingering sense of tension backstage. A big reason for that is what went down on last Wednesday's edition of AEW Dynamite, when Punk went off script and called out Hangman Page for a rematch. Many reportedly felt this was unfair to Hangman, who is well-liked among the roster, because he was put in a no-win scenario: either remain in the locker room and not answer the challenge or go against the script and interrupted a segment he wasn't scheduled to be part of.
wrestlinginc.com
Briscoes Name WWE Star They Want To See Back In ROH
With Ring of Honor under new management following Tony Khan's purchasing of the company back in March, the vision for ROH moving forward may change, butsome of the old talent remains. The Briscoes have been with Ring of Honor since 2003 and have won a staggering 12 ROH Tag Team Championships for a combined total of 1,375 days. They most recently held the titles in April before losing them to FTR in a heavily-praised, almost 30-minute encounter. But he Ring of Honor brand was built off of more than just one tag team, and the Briscoes would like to see a familiar face back in the company moving forward.
wrestlinginc.com
Brandi Rhodes Orchestrated Representation For Charity During WWE SummerSlam Weekend
Brandi Rhodes is bringing sensory inclusion to WWE. Rhodes recently took to Twitter to share that she brought her relationship with the non-profit organization Kulture City to WWE. According to Rhodes, despite a lack of advertising, Kulture City was on-site at WWE SummerSlam in Nashville, TN. Rhodes, a board member of Kulture City, was responsible for orchestrating the relationship between the two entities.
PWMania
Speculation on Bruce Prichard’s Status With WWE Under the Triple H Regime
As PWMania.com previously reported, “Road Dogg” Brian James has rejoined WWE as Senior Vice President of Live Events, replacing Jeff Jarrett. According to Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Jarrett’s hiring was suggested to Vince McMahon by Bruce Prichard. Due to the fact that Prichard is not regarded as a member of Triple H’s team, there is a lot of speculation regarding his status with WWE.
AEW Dynamite (8/24) Results: CM Punk vs. Jon Moxley To Crown An Undisputed Champion
AEW Dynamite (8/24) AEW Undisputed World Championship: Jon Moxley (c) vs. CM Punk (c) AEW World Trios Championship Quarterfinal: Death Triangle (PAC, Penta Oscuro & Rey Fenix) vs. United Empire (Will Ospreay, Kyle Fletcher, and Mark Davis) We hear from Ricky Starks. Billy Gunn vs Colten Gunn. Dax Harwood vs....
ComicBook
Jon Moxley vs. CM Punk Reportedly Still Main Eventing AEW All Out
For about the fifth time in the past month, the professional wrestling world stood still once again on Wednesday. The highly-anticipated unification match between Lineal AEW World Champion CM Punk and Interim AEW World Champion Jon Moxley went down on AEW Dynamite, two weeks ahead of its expected site. Moxley and Punk made their entrances halfway through the broadcast, meaning the once main event of AEW All Out was not even closing the television broadcast it was taking place on. This led fans to believing that something was up, and as evident by how the contest played out, that suspicion was on point.
wrestlinginc.com
Multiple AEW Stars Announced For Upcoming NJPW Shows
New Japan Pro-Wrestling is running several shows in the United States and England over the next couple of months, and they will involve several AEW stars. ROH Pure Champion Wheeler Yuta, his ally Eddie Kingston, and Kingston's long-time friend, Homicide will be taking on IWGP World Heavyweight Champion Jay White and Impact Wrestling Tag Team Champions The Good Brothers in trios action at the NJPW Strong Autumn Auction event on September 11. Rocky Romero will also be squaring off against Shingo Takagi in single's competition on the same show — Romero has made sporadic appearances for AEW over the last year due to the working relationship between the two companies.
Jon Moxley Squashes CM Punk, Johnny Gargano Returns To WWE, NXT Europe | Spotlight
Jeremy Lambert (@jeremylambert88) and Stephen Jensen (@FightTalk_) Spotlight the following topics:. - Jon Moxley squashes CM Punk to unify AEW World Titles. - Bryan Danielson and Chris Jericho fight over Daniel Garcia. - Johnny Gargano returns to WWE. - Kevin Owens fights again. - Eddie Edwards challenging Josh Alexander. -...
wrestlinginc.com
AEW Promoting Update On CM Punk For 8/26 Rampage
An update on former AEW World Champion CM Punk will be part of Friday night's episode of "Rampage." AEW CEO Tony Khan tweeted the news on Thursday night. "Tomorrow on Friday Night #AEWRampage @ 10pm ET/9pm CT, we'll have exclusive backstage footage of @CMPunk shot following his Undisputed @AEW World Championship Match vs @JonMoxley yesterday on Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite! Don't miss Friday Night #AEWRampage tomorrow on @TNTdrama"
Tony Khan Says CM Punk Calling Out Hangman Page Was 'Unresolved Anger' From AEW Double Or Nothing
On the August 17 episode of AEW Dynamite, CM Punk made his first comment since he announced he would be stepping away due to injury. Punk not only addressed AEW Interim World Champion Jon Moxley, he also called out Hangman Page, who he defeated at AEW Double or Nothing to win the AEW World Title. Punk offered Page his rematch and sat in the middle of the ring waiting for him, but Page didn't show up. Punk said it was "coward shit."
wrestlinginc.com
Top Impact Wrestling Tag Team Inserted Into Match At AEW All Out
All Out was originally slated to feature the current ROH, AAA, and IWGP World Tag Team Champions FTR and Wardlow taking on Jay Lethal, Sonjay Dutt, and Satnam Singh. However, that's no longer the case. Wednesday's edition of "Dynamite" saw an unexpected change to the match. Lethal defeated FTR's Dax...
