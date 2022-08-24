Read full article on original website
CoinTelegraph
Amendments to US commercial code differentiate crypto and ‘electronic money’
A joint committee of the United States's Uniform Law Commission (ULC) and the American Law Institute (ALI) finalized amendments to the Uniform Commercial Code (UCC), regulating the specifics of digital asset transactions and crypto-as-collateral secured financings. The amendments are “recommended for enactment in all the States,” although each case of...
CoinTelegraph
Coinbase, whose CEO called most politics a 'distraction', launches voter registration tool
Coinbase, a crypto exchange whose CEO previously said it doesn’t “advocate for any particular causes or candidates internally that are unrelated to our mission,” has launched a voter registration portal as part of a crypto policy education initiative. In a Thursday blog post, Coinbase chief policy officer...
CoinTelegraph
How to tell if a cryptocurrency project is a Ponzi scheme
The crypto world has experienced an increase in Ponzi schemes since 2016 when the market gained mainstream prominence. Many shady investment programs are designed to take advantage of the hype behind cryptocurrency booms to beguile impressionable investors. Ponzi schemes have become rampant in the sector primarily due to the decentralized...
CoinTelegraph
Binance gives security assurances in Philippine senate banking committee hearing
Binance representatives participated in a hearing of the Philippine Senate Banking Committee, according to a report in the local press Wednesday. Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas deputy governor Chuchi Fonacier, the country’s Security Exchange Commission (SEC) chair Emilio Aquino, and members of FinTech Alliance Philippines and the Cagayan Economic Zone Authority also took part in that hearing.
CoinTelegraph
DeFi vs. CeFi: Decentralization for the win?
“The collapse of crypto shadow banks like Celsius demonstrated just how problematic centralized, opaque finance can be,” says Sunny Aggarwal of Osmosis DEX. Centralized finance platforms have taken a huge credibility hit due to poor risk controls, but decentralized finance protocols haven’t escaped unscathed either. So, is DeFi or CeFi likely to emerge stronger from this current period of turmoil, or is the future likely to see some sort of hybrid of the two?
CoinTelegraph
Celsius bankruptcy proceedings show complexities amid declining hope of recovery
Celsius Network is one of the many crypto lending firms that have been swept up in the wake of the so-called “crypto contagion.”. Rumors of Celsius’ insolvency began circulating in June after the crypto lender was forced to halt withdrawals due to “extreme market conditions” on June 13. It eventually filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy a month later on July 13.
