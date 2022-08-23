ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Spun

Look: NASCAR World Praying For Longtime Driver Thursday

Earlier today, driver Kurt Busch announced he will miss the start of the NASCAR playoffs as he deals with the lingering effects of a concussion. Busch has missed the last month after a scary crash at Pocono on July 23. The 44-year-old former NASCAR Cup Series champion is hoping to return to the track at some point, but right now is not healthy enough to compete.
AllSyracue

Syracuse Basketball Offers 2024 Big Thomas Sorber

Syracuse basketball is holding its annual Elite Camp on Saturday. Some prospects came into town Friday, including 2024 big Thomas Sorber. Sorber was offered by the Orange on Friday, one day before Elite Camp begins. This speaks to how good Syracuse thinks Sorber is that they were willing to offer ...
