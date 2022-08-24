In 2024, Texas Tech will commence its 100th season of college football. Many programs that started at the same level of Texas Tech, i.e. at the bottom, went extinct or remained on the lower rungs of college football’s ladder. What became of Howard Payne, St. Edwards, Haskell Institute and Wayland Baptist, all early opponents of the Red Raiders? None of those hazy names from bygone years are presently on the football landscape, and some simply no longer exist. For Texas Tech football to be where it is today, in one of the five premiere conferences in college football, is a tremendous accomplishment authored by several generations of administrators, coaches, players and fans over the course of nearly a century. It was not set in stone that Texas Tech football would flourish rather than vanish for approximately 70 years, as it did at Wayland Baptist.

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO