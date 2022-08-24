Read full article on original website
Why Red Raiders Could Struggle in 2022
A closer look at three potential areas of concern for the Red Raiders.
Fantastic 47: No. 15, Billy Joe Tolliver
In 2024, Texas Tech will commence its 100th season of college football. Many programs that started at the same level of Texas Tech, i.e. at the bottom, went extinct or remained on the lower rungs of college football’s ladder. What became of Howard Payne, St. Edwards, Haskell Institute and Wayland Baptist, all early opponents of the Red Raiders? None of those hazy names from bygone years are presently on the football landscape, and some simply no longer exist. For Texas Tech football to be where it is today, in one of the five premiere conferences in college football, is a tremendous accomplishment authored by several generations of administrators, coaches, players and fans over the course of nearly a century. It was not set in stone that Texas Tech football would flourish rather than vanish for approximately 70 years, as it did at Wayland Baptist.
Wolfforth Police Department joins kids in a game of basketball
WOLFFORTH, Texas — Wolfforth resident Scarlett Ramsey’s driveway is a popular spot for neighborhood kids. Ramsey said she often has up to 20 kids playing outside of her house in the evenings. “We bought the boys a basketball that lights up and the goal lights up and other kids would see it and they’d start […]
5 Way Overrated Things About Lubbock, Texas
Just because these things are listed as overrated doesn't mean they're not great. Ohh, I'm about to step in it. I'm sure the trolls will say, "well...you're overrated!" So let me say that I am the first to agree with you. I'm the perfect example of something that is tops in Lubbock but would be swallowed up in a lot of other places.
Guns Up, Lumberjacks! Texas Tech is Interested in SFA in Nacogdoches, TX
Stephen F. Austin State University in Nacogdoches, TX is currently an unaffiliated school, but it is being reported that their Board of Regents is considering joining a larger university system. So far three universities have expressed interest in this, including one in Lubbock, TX. “The Texas State University System does...
Is This the Best Venue for Punk/Metal Shows in Lubbock?
The crowd at this place specifically has been insane every time I've been. A lot of people aren't aware that Raider's Axe Gallery, located at 1408 Avenue F, hosts metal shows every now and then. You would assume they only offer the axe throwing and the breaking of things, but nope. There's a genuine scene.
everythinglubbock.com
St. John’s UMC offering affordable TTU game day parking option
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — With Texas Tech football right around the corner, St. John’s United Methodist Church is making sure there is close and affordable parking available to fans. At the corner of 15th Street and University, St. John’s is only about a 10-minute walk to Jones AT&T Stadium.
Exciting changes to expect in Downtown Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas – The downtown Lubbock area has experienced a boom in recent years with new hotels, restaurants, and other businesses. So what else can Lubbockites look forward to? While Texas Tech starts classes Thursday, about seven blocks away where City Hall used to stand is a new campus – South Plains College Downtown Center. […]
10 Things I Will Never Miss About Lubbock From ‘Back In the Day’
It's easy to get nostalgic and fall into the trap of thinking that things used to be better. Perhaps some things were, but I can assure you, many things were not. This includes my hometown of Lubbock, Texas. There's so much that I remember fondly. Calling my burger in on...
everythinglubbock.com
“Buddy Holly and The Crickets” drummer J.I. Allison passes away
LUBBOCK, Texas— “Buddy Holly and The Crickets” drummer Jerry Ivan “J.I.” Allison passed away Monday. Allison was a close friend to Lubbock icon Buddy Holly as well as the drummer for “The Crickets.”. The Buddy Holly Center referred to Allison as “a true trailblazer...
Lubbock-Cooper ISD parents demand action on ‘serious racial issues’
LUBBOCK, Texas — On Wednesday, several Lubbock-Cooper parents spoke on the racial harassment they said their children faced while attending Laura Bush Middle School in the Lubbock-Cooper Independent School District. “We’re all sitting here because all of us had to come together to stand up for our children,” said Tracy Kemp. Tracey Kemp said her […]
While the Rain is Nice, Lubbock and Humidity Do Not Mix Well
Lubbock and the rest of the South Plains were gifted some much-needed rain over the weekend, but along with it came a wave of humidity a lot of us weren't ready for. I love rain as much as the next guy, maybe even more. Some people think that cloudy grey skies are depressing and bring the mood down, but I absolutely love it. That is my type of weather.
2 Stellar Examples Of Lubbock Folks Being A-Holes
Check out these two pictures of people saying, "well, it's not my problem anymore". Some people just lack empathy. They never put themselves in the place of others. They are just all about themselves no matter what the outcome. I'm not even going to get into all of the abandoned and mistreated pets around here because I have two examples to show you how everyday folks turn into a-holes when no one is looking.
KCBD
Crash on W Loop and 50th causes lane closures
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Two lanes have been closed after a two-vehicle crash on West Loop 289 and 50th near the offramp to the Marsha Sharp freeway. Traffic has been backed up further north on the Loop as well as the Marsha Sharp fly-over access to Loop 289. Lubbock PD...
everythinglubbock.com
Trees ‘vandalized’ city said, chopped down at McCullough Park
LUBBOCK, Texas — The City of Lubbock Parks and Recreation Department said someone “vandalized” 15 trees with an ax “or something similar.”. Images showed the trees downed or severely damaged Thursday at McCullough Park, 88th Street and Flint Avenue. “The Lubbock Police Department is currently investigating,”...
Former Thai Pepper Owners Are Opening a New Lubbock Restaurant
Here in Lubbock, it seems like everyone goes crazy for Thai food. I'm excited to announce that the Hub City is getting a new Thai restaurant. The new restaurant is called Mam’s Thai Cuisine. We don't know a whole lot right now because they just popped up on my radar. They're going to be opening soon and will serve real authentic Thai cuisine. They do have a couple of pictures up on their Facebook and it already looks pretty delicious.
KCBD
Levelland ISD school bus involved in crash in Terry County, minor injuries reported
TERRY COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - Drivers traveling to Lubbock from Brownfield should be aware of a wreck involving a Levelland ISD bus at the intersection of Highway 62/82 and FM 211, just south of Meadow. DPS says there were no children on the bus. Just after 6:00 a.m., the school...
everythinglubbock.com
Lubbock couple’s sweet lemonade wins fans across the South Plains
Dennis and Tomarsha Phillips, owners of Suga T’s & D’s Lemonade, interviewed with Sasha Wilson on KLBK Bright & Early about their popular new small business. To reach out, call or text 806-283-5478, email at tomarshahughes73@gmail.com or visit their Facebook page. For the full story, click the video...
Lubbock Police Engage in Vehicle Pursuit Leading to Shallowater Arrest
A vehicle pursuit starting on Highway 84 in Lubbock resulted in an arrest. An off-duty Lubbock Police officer noticed a person who looked as if they were intoxicated at the Flying J gas station on 4th Street in Lubbock on Monday, August 22nd. This prompted the off duty officer to call Lubbock Police Officers that were on duty for assistance. While awaiting on duty law officials to arrive the off duty officer approached the possibly intoxicated driver and managed to get them out of the vehicle. Soon after the driver left the vehicle an altercation between the driver and off duty officer occurred.
KCBD
One injured in hit and run
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock PD was called to respond to a pedestrian who was hit by a vehicle in the parking lot of The Robbin’s Nest. The pedestrian is reported to have moderate injuries. The incident is reported as a hit and run. This is a developing story.
