ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
9to5Mac

How to check who can see your iPhone location

Apple holds privacy and security as two of its core values and it has detailed resources on how to protect your devices, accounts, and personal safety. Follow along for a look at the recommended steps to check who can see your iPhone location including how to make sure no one can track you.
CELL PHONES
9to5Mac

Apple launches new ‘Platoon for Artists’ app following 2018 acquisition

Back in 2018, Apple acquired a music industry startup called Platoon, which was co-founded by a former iTunes executive. Four years later, Apple has launched a new “Platoon for Artists” app on the App Store, which it says will help up and coming artists manage their careers with things like social tracking, reporting features, and more.
CELL PHONES
9to5Mac

Apple pushes for environmental business solutions with second Impact Accelerator class

Today, Apple introduced its second Impact Accelerator class. This cohort of 16 Black-, Hispanic/Latinx-, and Indigenous-owned environmental businesses is part of the company’s Racial Equity and Justice Initiative, which has around $130M invested to expand access to equity in education, elevate more app founders and technologists from underrepresented backgrounds, and invest further in criminal justice and environmental justice organizations.
ENVIRONMENT
9to5Mac

Hands-on: First generation iPad mini disassembled and framed by GRID

As we previously covered, GRID Studios is known for recycling old Apple products and turning them into art. More specifically, the company frames disassembled products. And while some of you may already be familiar with the framed iPhone and Apple Watch, GRID now has the first framed iPad – a first generation iPad mini.
ELECTRONICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Business
State
California State
9to5Mac

Here’s how much less data Apple collects from you than Google and other companies

Apple’s known for its push for privacy by stating this is a “fundamental human right.” Different from most Big Tech companies, Apple says it’s not a company driven by ads, which means it doesn’t need to collect your data to sell products. Now, a new study shows that, in fact, Apple is the company that collects less data compared to other companies.
BUSINESS
9to5Mac

PSA: TestFlight not working for users running macOS Ventura beta

The first beta version of iOS 16 had some compatibility issues with TestFlight, which was later fixed with an update. Now Mac users running macOS Ventura beta are also experiencing problems with TestFlight, which no longer lets people install or update beta apps. For those unfamiliar, TestFlight is an Apple-owned...
SOFTWARE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jony Ive
9to5Mac

iPhone eSIM list: Which models have it?

Curious which iPhones have eSIM support or if your current iPhone has an eSIM you can take advantage of? Read along for a look at the complete iPhone eSIM list for which models have the embedded digital SIM and which ones have dual eSIM support. iPhone has used a variety...
CELL PHONES
9to5Mac

AirPods Pro 2: Everything we know so far [Video]

Apple is set to release AirPods Pro 2 in 2022. This new generation could bring a new design, innovative Lossless support, as well as fitness sensors for the first time. Head below as we round up the latest rumors about this product that could launch during Apple’s “Far Out” September 7 event.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apple Products#Canadian#Apple S Designed By#Apple Com
9to5Mac

The best Mac accessories: Thunderbolt 4 dock, MagicBridge, and more

As I’ve overhauled my setup in the last few weeks in conjunction with the new Mac Studio and MacBook Pro, I’ve used this as an opportunity to add some new accessories as well. This includes a new OWC Thunderbolt Dock, a nifty Magic Keyboard and Magic Trackpad accessory from Twelve South, and more. Head below for the details.
ELECTRONICS
9to5Mac

Lock in your iPhone trade-in price now before Apple’s iPhone 14 event

With the launch of the new iPhone 14 models coming up, previous iPhone models are about to lose value. In fact, in the past few years they have lost about 12% in value in the first month following the launch of the new iPhones and an average of 23% in the three months post-launch. That means now is the perfect time to trade in your old phone ahead of upgrading to a new model. Decluttr— 9to5Mac’s official trade-in partner– offers a fast, easy, and free way to sell your old tech.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
9to5Mac

macOS 13 Ventura beta 6 now available, here’s what’s new

MacOS 13 Ventura beta 6 is finally available to developers, a week later than the other operating system builds and two days after iOS 16 reached beta 7. Apple is now seeding a new version to developers to keep testing what’s next for the company’s computers, as it aims for an October release. It’s also been a month since the company seeded the first public beta test.
COMPUTERS
9to5Mac

Deals: Apple Watch Series 7 up to $150 off, Philips Hue HomeKit bulbs from $20, more

All of Thursday’s best deals are now headlined by Apple Watch Series 7 models on sale from $290; Amazon lows ahead of next month’s keynote event. Samsung’s latest Frame 2022 TVs are also up for grabs at the best prices yet with their unique designs and AirPlay 2 in tow from $740. Plus, Philips Hue Color/White Ambiance smart bulbs from $20. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.
ELECTRONICS
9to5Mac

Deals: 10.2-inch iPad low at $280, iPhone 12/Pro Max/mini refurb from $370, more

Heading into the weekend, all of today’s best deals are now live and headlined by a refurbished iPhone 12/Pro Max/mini sale from $370. Alongside the previous-generation handsets, you can score an all-time low on 10.2-inch iPad at $280 as well as a collection of ESR Apple gear for back to school. Hit the jump for all that and more in the latest 9to5Toys Lunch Break.
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy