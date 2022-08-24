Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Ex-Raiders Player Reacts To Jon Gruden's Surprising Decision
Last weekend, UFC president Dana White raised eyebrows when he said that former Las Vegas Raiders head coach Jon Gruden once turned down the opportunity to acquire Tom Brady. White claimed Brady and Rob Gronkowski were set to join the Raiders in 2020 before Gruden nixed the deal. It seems...
Rams and Chargers QB depth, Khalil Mack and those pesky Raiders: NFL reader QA
With two preseason Rams and Chargers games complete, L.A. Times NFL writers Gary Klein and Jeff Miller answer readers' big questions.
Yardbarker
Johnathan Hankins on New-Look Las Vegas Raiders
HENDERSON, Nev.-The Las Vegas Raiders are in the midst of joint practices with the Las Vegas Raiders and their defense is shining. One of the big reasons also happens to be a big man in Johnathan Hankins. HE spoke after practice about the new-look Silver and Black squad. You can...
Troubling Details Emerge During Jon Gruden's Lawsuit vs. NFL
Former Las Vegas Raiders coach Jon Gruden and the NFL are still engaged in a lawsuit against one another. According to the latest report from David Charns of CBS 8 in Las Vegas, the NFL has suggested that Gruden’s potential habit of sending “derogatory” emails isn't just a one-off.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBC Sports
Shanahan outlines 49ers' plan for Lance in preseason finale
SANTA CLARA -- Quarterback Trey Lance saw about a game’s worth of activity last week during two practice sessions against the Minnesota Vikings. Then, he was a spectator on Saturday, when the 49ers played their second of three preseason games. On Thursday, Lance -- and most of the 49ers’...
Yardbarker
Failure Is Part Of The Process When It Comes To Raiders’ O-Line Says Coach
The offensive line continues to be the center of attention for all things relating to the Las Vegas Raiders. Much of that stems from the current state of the unit. Other than Kolton Miller, the prized left tackle, much of the line is replaceable. Most point to the need for upgrades throughout the line, but right now, Josh McDaniels has to work with what he has.
NFL Preseason Odds: Patriots vs. Raiders prediction, odds and pick – 8/26/2022
The Raiders will be playing in their fourth and final preseason game against the New England Patriots. It’s time to continue our NFL preseason odds series with a Patriots-Raiders prediction and pick. The Raiders had the extra game because of the Hall of Fame Game that kicks off the...
Yardbarker
Raiders HC Keeping Quiet On Darren Waller’s Return
The Las Vegas Raiders are looking ahead to their Week 1 clash with the Los Angeles Chargers. The question is, will their star tight end, Darren Waller, be available? Head coach Josh McDaniels wasn’t too keen on his future. The Raiders are hosting the New England Patriots in joint...
RELATED PEOPLE
numberfire.com
Raiders' Darren Waller still dealing with hamstring injury
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller (hamstring) is not a lock to be available for Week 1's clash with the Los Angeles Chargers, according to Josh McDaniels. Waller has been dealing with a hamstring injury for most of training camp. Asked about Waller's absence, McDaniels said he isn't concerned, before adding that he "doesn't feel comfortable" making a prediction about his status for Week 1. With just two and a half weeks to go before the start of the season, Waller's window to return to practice is slowly closing.
Yardbarker
Facing Christian Barmore Invaluable For Raiders OL Dylan Parham
Dylan Parham was the first draft pick of Dave Ziegler, the new general manager of the Las Vegas Raiders. Most people remember the team trading its first and second-round draft picks for Davante Adams. Chosen in the third round, Parham has an opportunity to contribute right away, thanks in part to his versatility. This week, with the New England Patriots in town for joint practices, Parham had to face Christian Barmore, something that will benefit him moving forward.
Yardbarker
Takeaways from Falcons’ loss to the Jets
I was happy for a Falcons’ win last week at the Lions that I came back to reality this week knowing it is still preseason. Falcons traveled to New Jersey to play the New York Jets in preseason game two. The game started well for the Falcons but the end resulted in a 16-24 loss.
Fantasy football: Where to draft Arizona Cardinals WR Marquise Brown
Things looked like they were heading in the right direction for Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marquise Brown when he finished off his 3rd season in Baltimore. He had seen a steady increase in targets, receptions and yards every year and was emerging as the go-to wide receiver on the Ravens’ roster.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Yardbarker
Raiders TE Darren Waller drops Klutch Sports as representative
Klutch Sports’ NFL wing is getting a little bit weaker. Liz Mullen of Sports Business Journal reported on Thursday that Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller has left Klutch and is currently without an agent. He will be able to sign with a new agent after the NFLPA’s five-day waiting period, Mullen adds.
Raiders TE Darren Waller may not be ready for Week 1
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Darren Waller has often battled injuries in his career and it's been tough to see. The question begs, will he be ready to rock for the team's season-opening matchup going up against the Chargers?. That's up in the air, as the team is unsure of...
Yardbarker
Raiders Set Roster to 80 Ahead of Deadline
On Aug. 23, all 32 NFL teams needed to trim down their rosters to 80 players prior to the last preseason weekend. The Raiders started early with the roster deadline as they traded QB Nick Mullens to the Minnesota Vikings for a conditional 2024 seventh-round pick on Aug. 22. After a strong preseason showing, this indicates QB Jarrett Stidham has won the backup QB job for the Raiders.
LSU Baseball: Jacob Berry Smashes First Minor League Home Run
Berry beginning to get into a rhythm, showing improvement in the field
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Bills restructure Dion Dawkins' contract, free salary cap space
General manager Brandon Beane slid a little nugget into his press conference this week about reconstructing someone’s contract en route. Now we have our answer. On Thursday, the Bills reworked the deal of offensive lineman Dion Dawkins. According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, Beane has dusted off his “ol’...
Comments / 0