Oregon City, OR

Columbia County Spotlight

County staff recommend 'no' vote on Warren RV park proposal

Columbia County planning staff say application for 103-space RV park on golf course site hasn't addressed concerns.Columbia County planning staff have recommended that the planning commission reject a bid to add a 103-space RV park to a Warren golf course. OHM Equity Partners seeks to add a 103-space RV park to the former St. Helens Golf Course, a nine-hole course that has not operated since 2018. The 77-acre property would still include a nine-hole course and operate at Ironwood Golf Course and RV Park. But in a staff report, county planning staff said OHM Equity Partners "has not shown that...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, OR
Sandy Post

Sandy City Councilor Kathleen Walker to oppose incumbent mayor in November election

Walker has served on the council since January 2021, hopes to take seat from two-term Mayor Stan Pulliam.Sandy Mayor Stan Pulliam is seeking reelection for a third term, but unlike last time, he has opposition. Just before the Aug. 22 filing deadline, Sandy City Councilor Kathleen Walker threw her name in to run against Pulliam. "It's nothing personal," Walker said. "He's worked really hard for the city and council. That said, I want to have an opportunity to take it further and to give voters a choice. I am in this for Sandy with no aspirations for higher office."...
SANDY, OR
Oregon City, OR
West Linn Tidings

Project manager gives lowdown on looming Marylhurst housing construction

The Mercy Housing Northwest is starting work on 100-unit affordable housing complex at former school campus in Lake Oswego Construction for Mercy Housing Northwest's affordable housing project at the former Marylhurst University campus in Lake Oswego will have minimal impacts to locals, including those at the nearby Mary's Woods senior living facility, according to project developer Chris Bendix. The project will add 100 one-to-three-bedroom rental apartments for households earning less than 60% of the area's median income, and construction is slated to begin in mid-September. Bendix said that construction to replace former dorm buildings with the housing complex is occurring...
LAKE OSWEGO, OR
The Newberg Graphic

County commissioners exempt some elected officials from term limits

Clerk, sheriff, assessor and treasurer will no longer fall under ordinance; commissioners are still governed by it. In July, Brian Van Bergen left office as Yamhill County clerk to take a government position in another county. He did so, in part, because an ordinance passed by county voters in 1996 required term limits for all elected officials. Van Bergen's term in office was due to expire at the end of 2023. Longtime elected officials will not need to flee the county in the future after the Board of Commissioners amended an ordinance in early August removing term limits for the...
YAMHILL COUNTY, OR
West Linn Tidings

West Linn-Oregon City Arch Bridge turns 100

Cities, tribes and other community groups will celebrate bridge centennial Oct. 1 One century ago, crews constructed the West Linn-Oregon City Arch Bridge, which spanned the Willamette River and filled the final major gap in the Pacific Highway from Canada to Mexico. To celebrate the centennial of what was then called "The Most Beautiful Bridge in America," the cities of West Linn and Oregon City, along with the Oregon Department of Transportation, Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde and several other community groups, are temporarily closing the bridge to commemorate its history Saturday, Oct. 1. Officials from each of those...
WEST LINN, OR
lacamasmagazine.com

Five Acre Property in Camas School District Offers Tranquility, Beauty

Tucked away from the road and away from congestion but close to all amenities is this stunning 5-acre property with expansive lawns and old growth fir, oak and maple trees. It’s located in the top-rated Camas School District, and is offered by John Fitzgerald, of Sotheby’s. Key Features:
CAMAS, WA
kykn.com

Portland General Electric’s Decommissioned Boardman Plant to Complete a Major Milestone

What: Portland General Electric (PGE) contractors will safely knock down the 656-foot-tall stack and boiler at the Boardman coal plant – Oregon’s last coal fired power plant, which ceased operations in 2020. This milestone event, which will feature remarks from Eastern Oregon community representatives and local clean energy leaders, is an opportunity to acknowledge Boardman’s role in Oregon’s energy history and to celebrate the clean energy future ahead.
PORTLAND, OR
West Linn Tidings

An open letter to ODOT Director Strickler

The lack of a vote on the tolls is not indicative of public involvement and customer service, it is quite the opposite. My husband and I have lived in Oregon for over two decades. Never have we seen ODOT allow garbage and biohazardous materials including syringes and human waste to pile up along the rights of way of I-205 and I-5 to the extent that they are now. We have recently been on road trips in several other states including our neighboring states of Washington and California. None of them look like they have been abandoned by those states' DOTs like...
WEST LINN, OR
newschoolbeer.com

Two Oregon Hop Farmers earn prestigious “International Order of the Hop” Award

This past July the International Hop Congress gathered in Prague for their 58th annual industry convention that advocates for the interests of hop growers and merchants globally. Industry leaders presented and showcased the latest in innovation and challenges in hop farming, processing, and supply chain. They also handed out the prestigious “International Order of the Hop” award for excellence in contributions to the craft; think of it as being knighted by the queen of hops.
OREGON STATE
WWEEK

Law Enforcement Groups Line Up to Support Betsy Johnson in Governor’s Race

Prominent law enforcement groups and the state’s leading crime victims’ rights organization have all endorsed Betsy Johnson in Oregon’s three-way race for governor. The endorsements are a valuable chip in a year when Portland’s historically high murder rate and the soaring rate of automobile thefts have gotten widespread attention.
OREGON STATE
WWEEK

Polling Shows Portlanders Are Scared of Downtown—and of Their Own Neighborhoods

It’s no secret downtown Portland is a shadow of its former self. Cellphone data tells the tale. As WW reported earlier this month on wweek.com, researchers at the University of California, Berkeley, used GPS data to see how many people were returning to businesses, bars and restaurants in 62 downtowns around the county as the COVID-19 pandemic ebbs. In the latest period, March through May of this year, Portland came in 60th, with a recovery value of 41% compared with pre-pandemic activity. Only San Francisco (31%) and Cleveland (36%) fared worse.
PORTLAND, OR
Pamplin Media Group

Amazing Neighbors: Bruce Poinsette challenges status quo in Lake Oswego

Poinsette amplifies the voices of youth and longtime citizens alike through local group. Editor's note: This article appears in Pamplin Media Group's Amazing Neighbors special section, which printed in this week's newspaper and can also be found here. Lake Oswego can feel like a homogenized bubble, according to Respond to...
LAKE OSWEGO, OR
The Oregonian

121-year-old Portland business to close, lay off workers

Columbia Steel Casting Co., a Portland metal casting company that dates back more than a century, told state regulators Wednesday it plans to shut down operations at its North Portland foundry and lay off most of its workforce. The company said 225 employees, many represented by two different unions, would...

