Author Who Penned 'How to Kill Your Husband' Arrested for MurderTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Portland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: PBOT begins clearing homeless camps along NE 33rd and Marine DriveEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Tuesday in Portland: Multnomah County reports another suspected heat-related death and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Monday in Portland: July Shooting near Mary's Club sparks $5M lawsuit, traffic slows in Sellwood on TuesdayEmily ScarviePortland, OR
County staff recommend 'no' vote on Warren RV park proposal
Columbia County planning staff say application for 103-space RV park on golf course site hasn't addressed concerns.Columbia County planning staff have recommended that the planning commission reject a bid to add a 103-space RV park to a Warren golf course. OHM Equity Partners seeks to add a 103-space RV park to the former St. Helens Golf Course, a nine-hole course that has not operated since 2018. The 77-acre property would still include a nine-hole course and operate at Ironwood Golf Course and RV Park. But in a staff report, county planning staff said OHM Equity Partners "has not shown that...
WWEEK
Mayor Ted Wheeler Wants Developers to Convert Downtown Office Space to Apartments
WW has learned Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler’s office is crafting a city ordinance that would incentivize owners and developers of vacant office space downtown to convert those buildings to modestly priced apartments. A copy of the draft ordinance obtained by WW proposes that the city waive development fees if...
Sandy City Councilor Kathleen Walker to oppose incumbent mayor in November election
Walker has served on the council since January 2021, hopes to take seat from two-term Mayor Stan Pulliam.Sandy Mayor Stan Pulliam is seeking reelection for a third term, but unlike last time, he has opposition. Just before the Aug. 22 filing deadline, Sandy City Councilor Kathleen Walker threw her name in to run against Pulliam. "It's nothing personal," Walker said. "He's worked really hard for the city and council. That said, I want to have an opportunity to take it further and to give voters a choice. I am in this for Sandy with no aspirations for higher office."...
WWEEK
State Highway Department Demands Removal of Signs and Fences Surrounding Recently Swept Homeless Camps
For the past few months, members of the Pearl District Neighborhood Association and the trash pickup nonprofit We Heart Portland have spread bark dust and put up fences and signs around homeless campsites recently swept by the city along Interstate 405. The embankments they targeted on either side of I-405...
Project manager gives lowdown on looming Marylhurst housing construction
The Mercy Housing Northwest is starting work on 100-unit affordable housing complex at former school campus in Lake Oswego Construction for Mercy Housing Northwest's affordable housing project at the former Marylhurst University campus in Lake Oswego will have minimal impacts to locals, including those at the nearby Mary's Woods senior living facility, according to project developer Chris Bendix. The project will add 100 one-to-three-bedroom rental apartments for households earning less than 60% of the area's median income, and construction is slated to begin in mid-September. Bendix said that construction to replace former dorm buildings with the housing complex is occurring...
Portland enacts fossil fuel terminal restrictions for the third time
PORTLAND, Ore. — For the third time in six years, the City of Portland has passed a zoning ordinance that bans most new fossil fuel terminals and caps the size of existing sites. Two previous versions of the ordinance were appealed by business groups and struck down, but the...
County commissioners exempt some elected officials from term limits
Clerk, sheriff, assessor and treasurer will no longer fall under ordinance; commissioners are still governed by it. In July, Brian Van Bergen left office as Yamhill County clerk to take a government position in another county. He did so, in part, because an ordinance passed by county voters in 1996 required term limits for all elected officials. Van Bergen's term in office was due to expire at the end of 2023. Longtime elected officials will not need to flee the county in the future after the Board of Commissioners amended an ordinance in early August removing term limits for the...
focushillsboro.com
Is It Possible To Cook For Free In Hillsborough? What Is The Event Planner’s Plan?
A community cookout will be held by the city of Hillsboro on Friday, September 2 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Director of services and safety The city is inviting the entire community to the ceremony, which was scheduled to take place at the former firehouse at 108 Gov. Trimble Place.
West Linn-Oregon City Arch Bridge turns 100
Cities, tribes and other community groups will celebrate bridge centennial Oct. 1 One century ago, crews constructed the West Linn-Oregon City Arch Bridge, which spanned the Willamette River and filled the final major gap in the Pacific Highway from Canada to Mexico. To celebrate the centennial of what was then called "The Most Beautiful Bridge in America," the cities of West Linn and Oregon City, along with the Oregon Department of Transportation, Confederated Tribes of Grand Ronde and several other community groups, are temporarily closing the bridge to commemorate its history Saturday, Oct. 1. Officials from each of those...
lacamasmagazine.com
Five Acre Property in Camas School District Offers Tranquility, Beauty
Tucked away from the road and away from congestion but close to all amenities is this stunning 5-acre property with expansive lawns and old growth fir, oak and maple trees. It’s located in the top-rated Camas School District, and is offered by John Fitzgerald, of Sotheby’s. Key Features:
kykn.com
Portland General Electric’s Decommissioned Boardman Plant to Complete a Major Milestone
What: Portland General Electric (PGE) contractors will safely knock down the 656-foot-tall stack and boiler at the Boardman coal plant – Oregon’s last coal fired power plant, which ceased operations in 2020. This milestone event, which will feature remarks from Eastern Oregon community representatives and local clean energy leaders, is an opportunity to acknowledge Boardman’s role in Oregon’s energy history and to celebrate the clean energy future ahead.
Air quality advisory issued for Salem, Oregon City areas
The Oregon Department of Environmental Quality issued an air quality advisory Thursday for Salem and Oregon City, citing increased levels of smog.
An open letter to ODOT Director Strickler
The lack of a vote on the tolls is not indicative of public involvement and customer service, it is quite the opposite. My husband and I have lived in Oregon for over two decades. Never have we seen ODOT allow garbage and biohazardous materials including syringes and human waste to pile up along the rights of way of I-205 and I-5 to the extent that they are now. We have recently been on road trips in several other states including our neighboring states of Washington and California. None of them look like they have been abandoned by those states' DOTs like...
newschoolbeer.com
Two Oregon Hop Farmers earn prestigious “International Order of the Hop” Award
This past July the International Hop Congress gathered in Prague for their 58th annual industry convention that advocates for the interests of hop growers and merchants globally. Industry leaders presented and showcased the latest in innovation and challenges in hop farming, processing, and supply chain. They also handed out the prestigious “International Order of the Hop” award for excellence in contributions to the craft; think of it as being knighted by the queen of hops.
kptv.com
Portland Public Schools hosts town hall as they plan to modernize, rename Jefferson High School
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Portland Public Schools is in the very early stages of Jefferson High School’s renovation, which would modernize the over 100-year-old school. Richard Hunter is a part of the Jefferson High School Alumni Association and said a modernization project at the high school is long overdue.
WWEEK
Law Enforcement Groups Line Up to Support Betsy Johnson in Governor’s Race
Prominent law enforcement groups and the state’s leading crime victims’ rights organization have all endorsed Betsy Johnson in Oregon’s three-way race for governor. The endorsements are a valuable chip in a year when Portland’s historically high murder rate and the soaring rate of automobile thefts have gotten widespread attention.
WWEEK
Polling Shows Portlanders Are Scared of Downtown—and of Their Own Neighborhoods
It’s no secret downtown Portland is a shadow of its former self. Cellphone data tells the tale. As WW reported earlier this month on wweek.com, researchers at the University of California, Berkeley, used GPS data to see how many people were returning to businesses, bars and restaurants in 62 downtowns around the county as the COVID-19 pandemic ebbs. In the latest period, March through May of this year, Portland came in 60th, with a recovery value of 41% compared with pre-pandemic activity. Only San Francisco (31%) and Cleveland (36%) fared worse.
Pamplin Media Group
Amazing Neighbors: Bruce Poinsette challenges status quo in Lake Oswego
Poinsette amplifies the voices of youth and longtime citizens alike through local group. Editor's note: This article appears in Pamplin Media Group's Amazing Neighbors special section, which printed in this week's newspaper and can also be found here. Lake Oswego can feel like a homogenized bubble, according to Respond to...
Don’t swim, splash, water ski, power boat in Willamette River near St. Johns, health officials warn
People should not swim, water ski or power boat in the Willamette River near Portland’s St. Johns neighborhood due to a toxic cyanobacteria bloom, state health authorities warned Friday. The warning applies to the Willamette from near Cathedral Park south to the Willamette Cove area just north of the...
121-year-old Portland business to close, lay off workers
Columbia Steel Casting Co., a Portland metal casting company that dates back more than a century, told state regulators Wednesday it plans to shut down operations at its North Portland foundry and lay off most of its workforce. The company said 225 employees, many represented by two different unions, would...
