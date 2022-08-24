ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why Digital CX Is Now the Key Battleground in Telecoms - And How CSPs Can Set Themselves Apart Featured

For me, the turning point in the evolution from customer service to customer experience came in the early 2000s when the internet, mobility, and connectivity converged. People wanted to access the internet through their devices, a fact we take for granted today. Moreover, they didn’t simply want service when things went wrong - they expected service providers to proactively engage with them, anticipate their needs, and invest in long-term relationships with them.
Nokia, Furukawa Partner to Accelerate Optical LAN Deployment in Latin America

Nokia has announced the signing of a strategic alliance with Furukawa Electric, the leading company in network cabling, to accelerate optical LAN deployments in Latin America. Optical LANs are among the growing business services based on advanced optical fiber technologies, providing ultra high bandwidth to support multiple high bandwidth and critical applications for multiple use cases. Nokia hasdeployed optical LAN solutions for 450+ enterprise customers across the globe, including hotel chains, manufacturers, airports, schools, healthcare providers, government and others.
The world’s largest offshore wind farm is about to officially launch

The UK’s Hornsea Two, the world’s largest single operational offshore wind farm, is expected to be fully commissioned before the end of August. The 1.32 GW Hornsea Two will dethrone the 1.2 GW Hornsea One as the largest operating offshore wind farms in the world. It’s 462 square kilometers (178 square miles) in size, and it will power more than 1.3 million homes.
A Major Heatwave In China Is The Next Global Supply Chain Disruptor

As we approach the end of August, 2022, the phrase “supply chain issues” is a commonly understood concept. It’s handy, because it can describe any number of things—from the ongoing semiconductor shortage, to ongoing shipping woes associated with supply chains that reach around the globe, and so on.
Juniper Networks Unveils New NaaS Enhancements to its Leading AIOps Platform

Juniper Networks announced new Network as a Service (NaaS) enhancements to their leading AIOps platform that further facilitate the deployment and management of wired, wireless and secure SD-WAN network services via Juniper MSP and reseller partners. By combining best-in-class platform capabilities, such as a microservices cloud, open APIs and Mist...
Cradlepoint's New NetCloud Exchange Amplifies 5G Experience with SD-WAN & Zero Trust Capabilities

Cradlepoint, the global leader in cloud-delivered LTE and 5G wireless network solutions, announced NetCloud Exchange, an architectural extension of its NetCloud solution, to help lean IT organisations transform their business and amplify their 5G experience with advanced SD-WAN and Zero Trust capabilities. NetCloud Exchange is an intuitive, cloud-native solution built...
Ethio Telecom Upgrades to Subex AI-based Fraud Management Solution

Subex, a pioneer in driving AI-led Digital Trust, announced that it has been selected by Ethio Telecom to deploy its Fraud Management solution. The solution, which is built on Subex’s AI orchestration platform, HyperSense, will replace Ethio Telecom’s existing legacy fraud management system, thereby enabling them to move from a traditional rules-based approach to an AI-first approach. This approach will, in-turn, enable them to detect new and unknown threats in real-time.
Vodafone NZ to Deploy 4G/5G to Fully Replace 3G in Late 2024

Vodafone New Zealand has announced that by 31 August 2024 it will have rolled out 4G or 5G to everywhere currently served by 3G, and it will then begin to switch off its legacy 3G network. The two-year notice period ensures that customers have time to transition to using faster,...
Semtech Launches Next-gen 400G and 800G Data Center Interconnects

Semtech, a leading global supplier of high performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms, announced the launch of the new CopperEdge™ product portfolio for use in next generation 400G (4x100G) and 800G (8x100G) data center interconnects using copper cable and backplane interconnects. The CopperEdge GN8112 is a quad...
Amlogic SoC Powers Foxxum OS 4 for Connected TVs Build on RDK

After announcing the partnership with RDK as one building block of Foxxum OS 4, the latest version of the 2020 successfully introduced Foxxum CTV OS, Foxxum announced a strategic and long-term partnership with Amlogic, a CTV semiconductor innovation leader and volume market leader in China, as the first SOC provider powering Foxxum OS 4.
Axiata Group, Versa Networks to Deliver SASE for Asian Enterprises

Axiata Group, a mobile telecommunications and digital conglomerate in ASEAN and South Asia, announced its partnership with Versa Networks to deliver Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) technology for rapidly digitalising Asian enterprises. As a Versa Networks ACE Partner, Axiata Enterprise – the Group’s B2B unit – will collaborate with Axiata’s...
Startup Ridge Launches Hybrid Cloud to Accelerate Cloud Native Deployments

Ridge, a Boston-based cloud startup has launched a new comprehensive cloud solution — The Ridge Hybrid Cloud. Using Ridge’s distributed cloud architecture, companies can now unify business-critical applications across all their locations (on-premise or managed locations operated by Ridge). Workloads can easily be moved between environments and are...
Spark NZ Trials E2E 5G SA Network with Mavenir, AWS, Nokia & OPPO

To lay the groundwork for Spark to roll out standalone 5G at scale in the future, and explore the future benefits of 5G, Spark has created and run two proof-of-concepts for standalone 5G with technology providers Mavenir (5G standalone cloud-native core solution) and AWS (multi access edge computing and 5G optimised cloud solutions), and technology partners Nokia (cell site infrastructure) and OPPO (5G devices).
Lenovo, CareAR Collaborate to Deliver Next-gen 3D XR Wearable Solutions

CareAR, a Xerox company and service experience management (SXM) market leader, and Lenovo, a global technology leader, announced a global collaboration to deliver next generation 3D extended reality (XR) wearable solutions. The combined technologies, resources, and partnerships from both companies will provide a best of breed immersive offering for deploying...
