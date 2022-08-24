Read full article on original website
Related
thefastmode.com
Why Digital CX Is Now the Key Battleground in Telecoms - And How CSPs Can Set Themselves Apart Featured
For me, the turning point in the evolution from customer service to customer experience came in the early 2000s when the internet, mobility, and connectivity converged. People wanted to access the internet through their devices, a fact we take for granted today. Moreover, they didn’t simply want service when things went wrong - they expected service providers to proactively engage with them, anticipate their needs, and invest in long-term relationships with them.
thefastmode.com
What’s Driving IoT? Three Trends Shaping the Rest of 2022 and Beyond Featured
There's no denying the impact Internet of Things (IoT) devices have across the world, and some estimate there will be as many as 30.9 billion connected devices by 2035. The potential reach and influence of this technology are undeniable. And the world we live in is shaping use cases for...
thefastmode.com
Nokia, Furukawa Partner to Accelerate Optical LAN Deployment in Latin America
Nokia has announced the signing of a strategic alliance with Furukawa Electric, the leading company in network cabling, to accelerate optical LAN deployments in Latin America. Optical LANs are among the growing business services based on advanced optical fiber technologies, providing ultra high bandwidth to support multiple high bandwidth and critical applications for multiple use cases. Nokia hasdeployed optical LAN solutions for 450+ enterprise customers across the globe, including hotel chains, manufacturers, airports, schools, healthcare providers, government and others.
thefastmode.com
VIAVI, Rohde & Schwarz Support O-RAN Conformance Certification for International Markets
Rohde & Schwarz and VIAVI Solutions announced to have supported Auray OTIC and Security Lab in Taiwan in the process of awarding O-RAN conformance certification for international markets. The certification of an O-RU of the RPQN series from Foxconn was completed according to O-RAN specified processes and procedures as defined...
IN THIS ARTICLE
thefastmode.com
ST Engineering iDirect Inks Multi-million Deal with Regional Satellite Operator Türksat
ST Engineering iDirect, a global leader in satellite communications, has signed a multi-million dollar contract with leading regional satellite operator, Türksat, for the ground systems required to run a variety of services over the Türksat 5B satellite. ST Engineering iDirect will provide multiple Dialog® XIF hubs and 5,000...
China's Newest Threat to Western Civilization Could Be In Your Home Right Now
The U.S. and U.K. banned Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd from its 5G telecoms networks citing national security threats from China. The U.K. also cracked down on the surveillance equipment from Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co., Ltd and Zhejiang Dahua Technology Co., Ltd, which Washington has already blacklisted. Recently, the U.S....
Tanker carrying first Australian gas shipment to Europe in more than five years will dock in UK before most of it is piped into continent to storage sites
Australian gas will be shipped to Europe for the first time in over half a decade in an attempt to ease pressures as gas shortages continue to bite the continent. The Attalos gas tanker is expected to pull into the Isle of Grain terminal in Kent, by the mouth of the Thames today.
electrek.co
The world’s largest offshore wind farm is about to officially launch
The UK’s Hornsea Two, the world’s largest single operational offshore wind farm, is expected to be fully commissioned before the end of August. The 1.32 GW Hornsea Two will dethrone the 1.2 GW Hornsea One as the largest operating offshore wind farms in the world. It’s 462 square kilometers (178 square miles) in size, and it will power more than 1.3 million homes.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
RideApart
A Major Heatwave In China Is The Next Global Supply Chain Disruptor
As we approach the end of August, 2022, the phrase “supply chain issues” is a commonly understood concept. It’s handy, because it can describe any number of things—from the ongoing semiconductor shortage, to ongoing shipping woes associated with supply chains that reach around the globe, and so on.
thefastmode.com
Juniper Networks Unveils New NaaS Enhancements to its Leading AIOps Platform
Juniper Networks announced new Network as a Service (NaaS) enhancements to their leading AIOps platform that further facilitate the deployment and management of wired, wireless and secure SD-WAN network services via Juniper MSP and reseller partners. By combining best-in-class platform capabilities, such as a microservices cloud, open APIs and Mist...
thefastmode.com
Cradlepoint's New NetCloud Exchange Amplifies 5G Experience with SD-WAN & Zero Trust Capabilities
Cradlepoint, the global leader in cloud-delivered LTE and 5G wireless network solutions, announced NetCloud Exchange, an architectural extension of its NetCloud solution, to help lean IT organisations transform their business and amplify their 5G experience with advanced SD-WAN and Zero Trust capabilities. NetCloud Exchange is an intuitive, cloud-native solution built...
thefastmode.com
Ethio Telecom Upgrades to Subex AI-based Fraud Management Solution
Subex, a pioneer in driving AI-led Digital Trust, announced that it has been selected by Ethio Telecom to deploy its Fraud Management solution. The solution, which is built on Subex’s AI orchestration platform, HyperSense, will replace Ethio Telecom’s existing legacy fraud management system, thereby enabling them to move from a traditional rules-based approach to an AI-first approach. This approach will, in-turn, enable them to detect new and unknown threats in real-time.
thefastmode.com
Vodafone NZ to Deploy 4G/5G to Fully Replace 3G in Late 2024
Vodafone New Zealand has announced that by 31 August 2024 it will have rolled out 4G or 5G to everywhere currently served by 3G, and it will then begin to switch off its legacy 3G network. The two-year notice period ensures that customers have time to transition to using faster,...
thefastmode.com
Semtech Launches Next-gen 400G and 800G Data Center Interconnects
Semtech, a leading global supplier of high performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms, announced the launch of the new CopperEdge™ product portfolio for use in next generation 400G (4x100G) and 800G (8x100G) data center interconnects using copper cable and backplane interconnects. The CopperEdge GN8112 is a quad...
thefastmode.com
Amlogic SoC Powers Foxxum OS 4 for Connected TVs Build on RDK
After announcing the partnership with RDK as one building block of Foxxum OS 4, the latest version of the 2020 successfully introduced Foxxum CTV OS, Foxxum announced a strategic and long-term partnership with Amlogic, a CTV semiconductor innovation leader and volume market leader in China, as the first SOC provider powering Foxxum OS 4.
thefastmode.com
Axiata Group, Versa Networks to Deliver SASE for Asian Enterprises
Axiata Group, a mobile telecommunications and digital conglomerate in ASEAN and South Asia, announced its partnership with Versa Networks to deliver Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) technology for rapidly digitalising Asian enterprises. As a Versa Networks ACE Partner, Axiata Enterprise – the Group’s B2B unit – will collaborate with Axiata’s...
CNBC
EV recycling efforts are expanding rapidly in Europe, remarks Li-Cycle Corp. CEO
Ajay Kochhar Li-Cycle Corp. CEO joins 'Closing Bell' to discuss scaling EV battery recycling, U.S. domestic manufacturing of rare-earth materials, and projections for EV uptake.
thefastmode.com
Startup Ridge Launches Hybrid Cloud to Accelerate Cloud Native Deployments
Ridge, a Boston-based cloud startup has launched a new comprehensive cloud solution — The Ridge Hybrid Cloud. Using Ridge’s distributed cloud architecture, companies can now unify business-critical applications across all their locations (on-premise or managed locations operated by Ridge). Workloads can easily be moved between environments and are...
thefastmode.com
Spark NZ Trials E2E 5G SA Network with Mavenir, AWS, Nokia & OPPO
To lay the groundwork for Spark to roll out standalone 5G at scale in the future, and explore the future benefits of 5G, Spark has created and run two proof-of-concepts for standalone 5G with technology providers Mavenir (5G standalone cloud-native core solution) and AWS (multi access edge computing and 5G optimised cloud solutions), and technology partners Nokia (cell site infrastructure) and OPPO (5G devices).
thefastmode.com
Lenovo, CareAR Collaborate to Deliver Next-gen 3D XR Wearable Solutions
CareAR, a Xerox company and service experience management (SXM) market leader, and Lenovo, a global technology leader, announced a global collaboration to deliver next generation 3D extended reality (XR) wearable solutions. The combined technologies, resources, and partnerships from both companies will provide a best of breed immersive offering for deploying...
Comments / 0