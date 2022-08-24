Read full article on original website
Study finds that people at high risk for stroke can reduce their chances by making healthy lifestyle choicesB.R. ShenoyHouston, TX
A store clerk may face charges after shooting and killing a man at a neighborhood corner store in northeast Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
‘Baby Holly’ Missing for 4 Decades Found in OklahomaTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)New Smyrna Beach, FL
Pasadena father accused of brutally murdering his own newborn son back in 2020 is now in custodyhoustonstringer_comPasadena, TX
Houston Nurse Charged With Murder After LA AccidentBri HHouston, TX
Houston Press
Houston's 5 Best Weekend Food Bets: Bun B Brings The Burgers to a Pop-Up Downtown
Here's a look at this weekend's tasty food and drink happenings:. The days of digging into all-you-can-eat sausages at King’s BierHaus are numbered, as the tasty promotion runs through August 31. Head to the biergarten to work your way through 12+ traditional, exotic and plant-based sausages, from spicy kielbasa and kasewurst to elk sausage and the plant-based chipotle. Cost is $12 traditional, $15 all varieties, plus extras like pretzel buns, kraut and bier-cheese.
cw39.com
Report claims these are the best burger restaurants to try in Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — The burger! Everyone loves burgers and while it may be National Burger Day in the UK and not the US we don’t care, we’re going to talk burgers in this story with the pride of Texas. When you’ve claimed to be the best of...
Yummy! Have You Heard About the Houston, TX Mac & Grilled Cheese Fest?
If you’re actively working to lose weight or eat better, you might want to exit out of this article immediately. While the thought of being fit sounds great, the taste of macaroni and cheese or a grilled cheese sandwich is better. Which is why you need to put this amazing festival on your calendar of plans for Saturday, October 22nd. Houston, Texas will be the home of the Mac and Grilled Cheese Fest and this is one big party that is strictly for adults.
franchising.com
Shaquille O’Neal-Owned Big Chicken Opening First Texas Restaurant in Houston
Texas Restaurant, Convenience Store and Gas Station Owner/Operator Group Inks First Lease in the Lone Star State. August 25, 2022 // Franchising.com // HOUSTON - Big Chicken is breaking ground in Houston with its first signed lease in a major multi-unit deal. Part of a 50-unit agreement across the state’s...
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Galveston Island Humane Society urges viewers to participate in Clear the Shelters event | Houston
Galveston Island Humane Society urges viewers to participate in Clear the Shelters event. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Overcrowding at Houston-area shelters has officials issuing...
Pick a bushel of fun in family-friendly and nature-loving Alvin
It may be a small town, but Alvin is big on charm. Tucked between Houston and the sandy beaches of the Texas Gulf Coast, it boasts antique shopping, museums, historical sites — like the 100-plus-year-old train depot — and family-friendly adventures like the Bayou Wildlife Zoo and the country’s only dedicated, night-lit disc golf course.
This man is now the richest person in Houston (and he is giving a lot of it away)
Earlier this year, I wrote about the richest person in Houston- at the time, it was Richard Kinder. Kinder has promised to give 95% of his wealth away and gives generously to organizations in Houston.
Click2Houston.com
Stucco homes: To buy or not to buy in Houston
We’re tackling the sticky subject of stucco this week on “House 2 Home with Lily Jang”. Each week, Lily Jang of Lily Jang Real Estate takes you inside homes on the market right now and connects with experts on a variety of topics important to homeowners. In...
getnews.info
Emergency dentist in Houston are now accepting walk in appointment
“Walk-In Dental ensures 24 hours emergency services in Houston for any dental issues.”. Walk In Dental provides emergency dentists in Houston for dental emergency care. Emergency Dental services are provided to individuals suffering from dental injuries. Walk in Dental is a 7 days emergency care at our Walk-In Dental Treatment...
birchrestaurant.com
12 Best Rooftop Restaurants in Houston, TX
Houston, Texas, is a food lover’s paradise. With so many different cultures represented in the city, there is no shortage of delicious cuisine to choose from. Whether you’re in the mood for Tex-Mex, Cajun, or Vietnamese, you’ll be able to find it in a restaurant in Houston. And if you’re feeling adventurous, you can even try dishes from all over the world.
Click2Houston.com
Family from iconic Harvey rescue photo, 5 years later
HOUSTON – We’re marking the five year anniversary of hurricane Harvey, by revisiting some of the people and places that made an impact on us during the storm. A Meyerland family became a face of the heartbreak when images of the mom and toddler being taken from the water went viral.
spacecityweather.com
Rain shifts south of metro Houston today, and we’re watching the tropics ahead of Labor Day weekend
Good morning. The focus for moderate to heavy rainfall has shifted to the coast and offshore this morning, putting down a considerable amount of rain in locations near Matagorda Bay. The Houston metro area will continue to see healthy rain chances through at least the middle of next week, but accumulations do not look all that significant, such that we should be worried about flooding. We also need to keep an eye on the tropics, which may start to blossom as we approach Labor Day Weekend. We’ll discuss all of this below.
Rapper 50 Cent Announces Partnership With Houston Texans
If you don't know by now, you can now consider hip hop mogul 50 Cent a Texan. Since his "relocation" to H-Town, the "Get Rich Or Die Tryin" MC has made strides to show that he wants to be a part of the community there and he just struck a partnership with the city's NFL team further solidifying his love of the city.
theleadernews.com
Review: Laredo Taqueria rolling with the changes
As a proud Native Houstonian, I’ve seen a lot of changes in our city. I don’t know of another place that has embraced change better than we have. When Laredo Taqueria opened their doors in the 1980’s, Washington Avenue was a much different place than it is now. Back then, the area was known as the West End. Now people call it Washington Heights. The Heights seems to keep expanding. What’s next, Galveston Heights?
Who's ready for the Purple Takeover in Kemah Texas?
On August 20th Chef Machete opened his second location Gordo Ninos Kemah. Chef Trinidad "Machete" Gonzalez is a Mexican/American Chef out of Houston Texas; known for his, Lean Sauce™️ and Multi-Cultural Cuisines.
The Longest Car Wash In Texas Is A Football Field Long!
I guess we should not be surprised that the longest car wash in the world is here in Texas! And, we also should not be surprised that it's at a Buc-ee's! Makes so much sense. I knew they had a pretty big car wash, but I really didn't know it was known as the LARGEST!
KHOU
The Houston family behind the HBO docuseries, "House of Ho"
HOUSTON — The reality series chronicles the lives of the members of a wealthy Vietnamese-American family living the American Dream in Houston, Texas. "House of Ho" season two will premiere on HBO Max tomorrow, August 25. For more information, click here.
kadn.com
Suspicious item left on local woman's car door days after Houston 'poison napkin' scare
Local woman startled after finding suspicious item on car after Houston 'poison napkin' scare. When a Lafayette woman saw a rubber duck on her vehicle after leaving a karaoke bar Saturday night, she panicked after reports about the 'poison napkin'. Some say this is a trend among Jeep owners but the woman told News15 her car is not a jeep.
Click2Houston.com
🔒How KPRC 2 meteorologist Anthony Yanez, his family helped rescue 2 dogs during Hurricane Harvey
HOUSTON – Two weeks before Hurricane Harvey hit Texas, two dogs were wandering the streets of Houston. They were inseparable. A gentleman saw the dogs on his way to work and on the way home. He knew something had to be done. As the storm neared the Texas coastline, this man was able to wrangle these two dogs into his car and take them to Red Collar Rescue.
'He didn't wrap himself': Mom questions lack of progress to solve death of son entombed in blanket
More than a month has gone by since a 27-year-old man's body was found wrapped in a blanket in a ditch. His mom speaks only to ABC13.
