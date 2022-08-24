Read full article on original website
Elephant rips handler in half after heat ‘drives it crazy’
An elephant tore its handler in half at a rubber plantation in Thailand – and police say the heat made it “go crazy”.Officers think the elephant was angry at its owner for making it transport rubberwood in the hot weather at a plantation in southern Thailand’s Phang Nga province.The handler – known as a mahout – was killed by a 20-year-old male elephant named Pom Pam. Supachai Wongfaed, 32, was stabbed repeatedly by the animal’s tusks and then ripped in half, officers said.Livestock officers were called to the scene and shot the elephant with a sedative dart from 500 metres...
Bear rings doorbell at South Carolina home
July 27 (UPI) -- A South Carolina woman's security camera captured video of the moment a bear strolled onto her front porch and rang the doorbell in the middle of the night. Wendy Watson said the doorbell camera at her Greenville County home started recording about 3:30 a.m. Tuesday, triggered by the motion of a bear that wandered up to her front door.
South Carolina elementary principal found dead in car; suspect in same car arrested
A South Carolina elementary school principal was found shot to death inside a car and the suspected shooter, who was in the car too, is in custody, authorities said. Wendy Cook, 54, was shot early Sunday, Dillon County Sheriff Douglass Pernell said. Coroner Donnie Grimsley ruled her death a homicide on Monday, WBTW-TV reported.
