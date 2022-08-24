Read full article on original website
25newsnow.com
25 Sports Thursday- East Peoria football preview, plus prep volleyball, soccer and Jim Thome statue
PEORIA (25 News Now) - One day until the kickoff of the high school football season. We end our 34 team high school football tour with a look at East Peoria. Plus Morton and Washington are soccer winners, and Normal West, Bloomington and Tri-Valley win in volleyball. Plus, a huge Jim Thome statue is coming to Peoria’s Louisville Slugger Complex.
Small School Football Highlights for Aug. 26, 2022
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Ridgeview-Lexington caused five turnovers and beat Deer Creek-Mackinaw, 21-8 in the season opener for both schools Friday night. Other small school football winners included: Eureka, Central Catholic, Tri-Valley, El Paso-Gridley, Tremont, Elmwood-Brimfield, Prairie Central, Knoxville, Stark County and South Fulton.
hoiabc.com
UPDATE: Fans evacuate stands after fight at Peoria Central/Metamora High School football game
UPDATE (11:30 p.m.) - Metamora Township High School has decided to forfeit its game rather than resume play Saturday against Peoria High School, said PHS Athletic Director Brien Dunphy. UPDATE (9:35 p.m.) - Peoria Public Schools Superintendent Sharon Kherat said the Peoria-Metamora game was postponed Friday night because of a...
1470 WMBD
Shots NOT fired at Peoria High football game, Metamora forfeits
PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria Police claim what was thought to be a shots fired call at Friday night’s Peoria High School football game, in reality, wasn’t. According to Peoria Police Public Information Officer Semone Roth, the incident at Peoria Stadium as the Lions took on the Metamora Redbirds was actually caused by “District 150 officers hitting their batons on the metal bleachers.” The new metal bleachers were part of a multi-year, multi-million dollar renovation announced earlier this year.
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria Stadium evacuated following reports of fight
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – Peoria Police officers are evacuating the Peoria Stadium following reports of a fight during a football game between Peoria High School and Metamora Township High School. Investigators say someone was banging on a bench and it was perceived as shots being fired. According to a...
Davis Bros. Pizza in East Peoria changes ownership
EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A long-standing Central Illinois pizza spot is switching ownership after two decades. Davis Brother’s Pizza, located at Fondulac Plaza in East Peoria, has been open since 1948. After 20 years in charge, owner Cheryl Scott is stepping away to focus on her future in Texas. Chad Zike, the owner of […]
25newsnow.com
Looking ahead to a positive harvest season across central Illinois
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The first U.S.D.A Illinois crop forecast was released this month. Mark Schleusener, an Illinois State Statistician for the U.S.D.A said, “Corn in Illinois is forecast to yield 203 bushels per acre, that’s up one from the previous year. Soybeans, the yield forecast is 66, that’s up 2 from last year. And last year was a record high at 64.”
25newsnow.com
Irish Fest is when Peoria’s ‘eyes are smiling’
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The green is taking over Downtown Peoria this weekend. This is the 42nd year for Peoria Irish Fest, celebrating Irish culture in Central Illinois. In fact, this is Illinois’ largest Celtic festival outside of Chicago. Crews were putting the final touches on the event...
Illinois Football: Predicting all 12 games for the Illini 2022 season
The Illinois football season is quickly approaching, and it is time to be optimistic about the possibilities. I feel like the Illini have a team that could do some damage in the college football world. We reloaded at quarterback, have talented running backs, and Ryan Walters has the Illinois defense playing at a high level.
25newsnow.com
$50K in damages after Friday morning house fire in East Bluff neighborhood
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A smoke detector for an alarm clock is what two Peoria residents experienced before sunrise on Friday. According to a news release from Peoria Battalion Chief Lore Baxter, emergency crews responded to the East Bluff neighborhood around 3 a.m. to heavy smoke coming from the back of a home at 310 E. Virginia Ave.
25newsnow.com
Unemployment rates down in all metro areas around Illinois; Jobs up in Peoria, Bloomington
(25 News Now) - The unemployment rate has gone down in all 14 metro areas across Illinois, according to preliminary data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics and the Illinois Department of Employment Security. The not seasonally adjusted unemployment rate in the Peoria metro area decreased by one percent...
25newsnow.com
Black Business Month Spotlight: Young’s Popcorn Heaven
PEORIA (25 News Now) - At Young’s Popcorn Heaven, there are over 50 different flavors of the kernel ranging from your standard movie theatre butter to some more ambitious flavors like red hot cinnamon, cookies and hot wings. Popcorn fans say the more popular flavors are the classic cheddar...
wcbu.org
$3M state grant will fund second phase of major Wisconsin Avenue reconstruction
Wisconsin Avenue is set for a major overhaul in the upcoming year. A $3 million Rebuild Illinois Downtowns and Main Streets program grant to Peoria Public Works is extending the scope of that work, originally concentrated from Forrest Hill to McClure Avenue, down to Nebraska Avenue. A group of about...
Du Quoin Evening Call
Wayne L. Hicks, formerly of Eldorado
Wayne L. Hicks, 88, of Bloomington, Illinois, passed away at 7:05 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022 at Heritage Health in El Paso. He was born March 15, 1934 in Eldorado, Illinois to Golden and Ruby (Witherspoon) Hicks. He married Joanne Price on Dec. 31, 1957 in Corinth, Mississippi. She...
1470 WMBD
Crews respond to North Peoria fire
PEORIA, Ill. – A late-afternoon fire in North Peoria was believed to be electrical in nature. Peoria firefighters were called to a home at 8212 N. Knoxville, near Knoxville and Detweiller, at 4:08 P.M. Wednesday, and had the blaze under control in about 15 minutes. Crews say they were...
25newsnow.com
Local singer ready to rock the Crib
PEORIA (25 News Now) -American Idol finalist Leah Marlene’s homecoming concert is Saturday. It’s a summertime venue, the Corn Crib in Normal. We found crews getting the stage ready on Friday. They’re planning a family friendly, evening event. They were hoping to sell 2,500 tickets to the...
1470 WMBD
Two injured in Peoria shooting
PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria Police said two people were wounded, one of them seriously, in a shooting Friday night near E. Kansas Street and N. Indiana Avenue. The shooting happened around 9 p.m. Peoria Public Information Officer Semone Roth said one of the victims was taken by private vehicle to a hospital with life threatening injuries. Another person suffered a graze wound to the head.
hoiabc.com
Theft on the rise at local hardware stores
(Heart of Illinois ABC) - Employees at a local hardware store recently stopped a big theft attempt, but the owners say that’s not always the case. Big ticket items at Nena Hardware stores in Peoria and Morton were stolen recently, including a $2000 chair and a couple of expensive canopies.
25newsnow.com
Early morning fire forces road closure in Pekin
PEKIN (25 News Now) - Part of Rt 29 got shut down after an early Thursday morning fire in South Pekin. Officials told 25 News Moore’s Motorworks caught fire and was engulfed in flames by the time crews arrived on scene. The owner of the building says the fire...
Central Illinois Proud
Driver extricated from vehicle in Thursday morning rollover
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — One person was extricated from their vehicle Thursday morning after a rollover accident on War Memorial Drive, Peoria Police and Fire report. Shortly after 7:00 a.m. Thursday, firefighters and paramedics responded to a one-vehicle accident on eastbound War Memorial at Sheridan. A car had rolled over and hit a tree on the side of the road.
