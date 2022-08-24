PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria Police claim what was thought to be a shots fired call at Friday night’s Peoria High School football game, in reality, wasn’t. According to Peoria Police Public Information Officer Semone Roth, the incident at Peoria Stadium as the Lions took on the Metamora Redbirds was actually caused by “District 150 officers hitting their batons on the metal bleachers.” The new metal bleachers were part of a multi-year, multi-million dollar renovation announced earlier this year.

METAMORA, IL ・ 22 HOURS AGO