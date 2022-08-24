ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WMBD/WYZZ

Small School Football Highlights for Aug. 26, 2022

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Ridgeview-Lexington caused five turnovers and beat Deer Creek-Mackinaw, 21-8 in the season opener for both schools Friday night. Other small school football winners included: Eureka, Central Catholic, Tri-Valley, El Paso-Gridley, Tremont, Elmwood-Brimfield, Prairie Central, Knoxville, Stark County and South Fulton.
1470 WMBD

Shots NOT fired at Peoria High football game, Metamora forfeits

PEORIA, Ill. – Peoria Police claim what was thought to be a shots fired call at Friday night’s Peoria High School football game, in reality, wasn’t. According to Peoria Police Public Information Officer Semone Roth, the incident at Peoria Stadium as the Lions took on the Metamora Redbirds was actually caused by “District 150 officers hitting their batons on the metal bleachers.” The new metal bleachers were part of a multi-year, multi-million dollar renovation announced earlier this year.
Central Illinois Proud

Peoria Stadium evacuated following reports of fight

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – Peoria Police officers are evacuating the Peoria Stadium following reports of a fight during a football game between Peoria High School and Metamora Township High School. Investigators say someone was banging on a bench and it was perceived as shots being fired. According to a...
WMBD/WYZZ

Davis Bros. Pizza in East Peoria changes ownership

EAST PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A long-standing Central Illinois pizza spot is switching ownership after two decades. Davis Brother’s Pizza, located at Fondulac Plaza in East Peoria, has been open since 1948. After 20 years in charge, owner Cheryl Scott is stepping away to focus on her future in Texas. Chad Zike, the owner of […]
25newsnow.com

Looking ahead to a positive harvest season across central Illinois

PEORIA (25 News Now) - The first U.S.D.A Illinois crop forecast was released this month. Mark Schleusener, an Illinois State Statistician for the U.S.D.A said, “Corn in Illinois is forecast to yield 203 bushels per acre, that’s up one from the previous year. Soybeans, the yield forecast is 66, that’s up 2 from last year. And last year was a record high at 64.”
25newsnow.com

Irish Fest is when Peoria’s ‘eyes are smiling’

PEORIA (25 News Now) - The green is taking over Downtown Peoria this weekend. This is the 42nd year for Peoria Irish Fest, celebrating Irish culture in Central Illinois. In fact, this is Illinois’ largest Celtic festival outside of Chicago. Crews were putting the final touches on the event...
FanSided

Illinois Football: Predicting all 12 games for the Illini 2022 season

The Illinois football season is quickly approaching, and it is time to be optimistic about the possibilities. I feel like the Illini have a team that could do some damage in the college football world. We reloaded at quarterback, have talented running backs, and Ryan Walters has the Illinois defense playing at a high level.
25newsnow.com

$50K in damages after Friday morning house fire in East Bluff neighborhood

PEORIA (25 News Now) - A smoke detector for an alarm clock is what two Peoria residents experienced before sunrise on Friday. According to a news release from Peoria Battalion Chief Lore Baxter, emergency crews responded to the East Bluff neighborhood around 3 a.m. to heavy smoke coming from the back of a home at 310 E. Virginia Ave.
25newsnow.com

Black Business Month Spotlight: Young’s Popcorn Heaven

PEORIA (25 News Now) - At Young’s Popcorn Heaven, there are over 50 different flavors of the kernel ranging from your standard movie theatre butter to some more ambitious flavors like red hot cinnamon, cookies and hot wings. Popcorn fans say the more popular flavors are the classic cheddar...
Du Quoin Evening Call

Wayne L. Hicks, formerly of Eldorado

Wayne L. Hicks, 88, of Bloomington, Illinois, passed away at 7:05 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 10, 2022 at Heritage Health in El Paso. He was born March 15, 1934 in Eldorado, Illinois to Golden and Ruby (Witherspoon) Hicks. He married Joanne Price on Dec. 31, 1957 in Corinth, Mississippi. She...
1470 WMBD

Crews respond to North Peoria fire

PEORIA, Ill. – A late-afternoon fire in North Peoria was believed to be electrical in nature. Peoria firefighters were called to a home at 8212 N. Knoxville, near Knoxville and Detweiller, at 4:08 P.M. Wednesday, and had the blaze under control in about 15 minutes. Crews say they were...
25newsnow.com

Local singer ready to rock the Crib

PEORIA (25 News Now) -American Idol finalist Leah Marlene’s homecoming concert is Saturday. It’s a summertime venue, the Corn Crib in Normal. We found crews getting the stage ready on Friday. They’re planning a family friendly, evening event. They were hoping to sell 2,500 tickets to the...
1470 WMBD

Two injured in Peoria shooting

PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria Police said two people were wounded, one of them seriously, in a shooting Friday night near E. Kansas Street and N. Indiana Avenue. The shooting happened around 9 p.m. Peoria Public Information Officer Semone Roth said one of the victims was taken by private vehicle to a hospital with life threatening injuries. Another person suffered a graze wound to the head.
hoiabc.com

Theft on the rise at local hardware stores

(Heart of Illinois ABC) - Employees at a local hardware store recently stopped a big theft attempt, but the owners say that’s not always the case. Big ticket items at Nena Hardware stores in Peoria and Morton were stolen recently, including a $2000 chair and a couple of expensive canopies.
25newsnow.com

Early morning fire forces road closure in Pekin

PEKIN (25 News Now) - Part of Rt 29 got shut down after an early Thursday morning fire in South Pekin. Officials told 25 News Moore’s Motorworks caught fire and was engulfed in flames by the time crews arrived on scene. The owner of the building says the fire...
Central Illinois Proud

Driver extricated from vehicle in Thursday morning rollover

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — One person was extricated from their vehicle Thursday morning after a rollover accident on War Memorial Drive, Peoria Police and Fire report. Shortly after 7:00 a.m. Thursday, firefighters and paramedics responded to a one-vehicle accident on eastbound War Memorial at Sheridan. A car had rolled over and hit a tree on the side of the road.
