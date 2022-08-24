Three, Ireland’s largest mobile telecommunications provider, has announced the launch of its next generation voice services, Voice over LTE and Voice over Wi-Fi. These new services will allow customers to make and receive calls over 4G and also over Wi-Fi. The introduction of VoLTE and VoWiFi will mean superior call quality for Three Ireland customers, as well as faster call setup times and seamless coverage when moving between indoor Wi-Fi and outdoor 4G. VoWiFi will also see indoor coverage improved when Wi-Fi is available as well as allowing customers to retain 4G data connectivity while making voice calls outside of the home or office.

WORLD ・ 2 DAYS AGO