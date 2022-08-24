Read full article on original website
Privitar Announces GA of New Data Security Platform
Privitar announced the general availability of the Privitar Modern Data Provisioning (MDP) Platform, a new data security platform designed to help organizations maximize their use of data effectively and responsibly, within their organizations and beyond. The Privitar Modern Data Provisioning Platform uses a policy-based approach that enables organizations to comply...
Remote Desktop Security: Snapping the Security Lock Shut Featured
A farmer went to the hardware store in a nearby town and purchased the very best, most expensive padlock to secure his barn. He took it home, removed the packaging, attached the lock and then left the key in it. It just seemed too much trouble to have to remember where the key was every time he wanted to enter the barn.
Vodafone NZ to Deploy 4G/5G to Fully Replace 3G in Late 2024
Vodafone New Zealand has announced that by 31 August 2024 it will have rolled out 4G or 5G to everywhere currently served by 3G, and it will then begin to switch off its legacy 3G network. The two-year notice period ensures that customers have time to transition to using faster,...
Juniper Networks Unveils New NaaS Enhancements to its Leading AIOps Platform
Juniper Networks announced new Network as a Service (NaaS) enhancements to their leading AIOps platform that further facilitate the deployment and management of wired, wireless and secure SD-WAN network services via Juniper MSP and reseller partners. By combining best-in-class platform capabilities, such as a microservices cloud, open APIs and Mist...
Amlogic SoC Powers Foxxum OS 4 for Connected TVs Build on RDK
After announcing the partnership with RDK as one building block of Foxxum OS 4, the latest version of the 2020 successfully introduced Foxxum CTV OS, Foxxum announced a strategic and long-term partnership with Amlogic, a CTV semiconductor innovation leader and volume market leader in China, as the first SOC provider powering Foxxum OS 4.
CableLabs Subsidiary Kyrio Selects VIAVI for O-RAN Testing
Viavi Solutions announced that has chosen VIAVI to be part of its Open Testing and Integration Centres (OTICs) globally. In addition, VIAVI and Rohde & Schwarz support several OTICs with their joint solution for O-RAN radio unit (O-RU) conformance testing, and recently enabled Auray OTIC in Taiwan in awarding O-RAN conformance certification for international markets.
NEC, Fortinet to Jointly Build Secure 5G Networks for CSPs
NEC and Fortinet, a global leader in broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions, have entered a global agreement to jointly build secure 5G networks for communication service providers (CSPs). Through the partnership, Fortinet will provide its comprehensive best-in-class security solutions, including FortiGate – the world’s most deployed next-generation firewall and...
Three Ireland Launches VoLTE & VoWiFi Services
Three, Ireland’s largest mobile telecommunications provider, has announced the launch of its next generation voice services, Voice over LTE and Voice over Wi-Fi. These new services will allow customers to make and receive calls over 4G and also over Wi-Fi. The introduction of VoLTE and VoWiFi will mean superior call quality for Three Ireland customers, as well as faster call setup times and seamless coverage when moving between indoor Wi-Fi and outdoor 4G. VoWiFi will also see indoor coverage improved when Wi-Fi is available as well as allowing customers to retain 4G data connectivity while making voice calls outside of the home or office.
Casa Systems, Google Cloud to Further Advance Integrated Cloud Native Offerings
Casa Systems announced a strategic technology and distribution partnership with Google Cloud to further advance and differentiate Casa Systems and Google Cloud’s integrated cloud native software and service offerings. The partnership also provides for formalized and coordinated global sales, marketing, and support engagement, whereby Casa Systems and Google Cloud...
Rakuten Mobile's New Open Innovation Lab Supports Open vRAN Verification
Rakuten Mobile announced the opening of the Rakuten Mobile Open Innovation Lab, a technology verification environment that utilizes the technologies and experience acquired by the operator through building its Open vRAN commercial mobile network. As of today, the virtualized Open vRAN verification platform will be made available to operators, vendors,...
Ericsson, Google Test Multiple Network Slices on Single Android 13 Device
Ericsson and Google continue to push the envelope on network slicing, bringing the full range of benefits of 5G one step closer to consumers, by demonstrating multiple network slices on a single device that cater to both consumer and enterprise applications. In their latest collaboration, the ecosystem partners have demonstrated...
Magenta Telekom, Meridiam Form JV for Austria's Largest Private Fibre Roll-out
Magenta Telekom and French investor Meridiam have agreed to form a strategic partnership for Austria's largest private fibre roll-out initiative. By 2030, the companies will invest EUR 1 billion in the roll-out of fibre to connect over 650,000 households and businesses to high-speed internet (FTTH). The strategic partnership will target...
Nokia, Google Trial Network Slicing on 4G/5G Network using Android Device
Nokia and Google announced that they have successfully trialed innovative network slice selection functionality on 4G/5G networks using UE Route Selection Policy (URSP) technology and Google Pixel 6 (Pro) phones running Android 13. Once deployed, the solution will enable operators to provide new 5G network slicing services and enhance the...
Samsung Unveils Galaxy Watch5 & Galaxy Watch5 Pro Smartwatches
Samsung Electronics announced the Galaxy Watch5 and Galaxy Watch5 Pro — shaping health and wellness habits with intuitive insights, advanced features and even more powerful capabilities. The Galaxy Watch5 enhances the features that consumers rely on every day, while the Galaxy Watch5 Pro — the newest addition to the...
