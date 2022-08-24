Read full article on original website
Nokia, Furukawa Partner to Accelerate Optical LAN Deployment in Latin America
Nokia has announced the signing of a strategic alliance with Furukawa Electric, the leading company in network cabling, to accelerate optical LAN deployments in Latin America. Optical LANs are among the growing business services based on advanced optical fiber technologies, providing ultra high bandwidth to support multiple high bandwidth and critical applications for multiple use cases. Nokia hasdeployed optical LAN solutions for 450+ enterprise customers across the globe, including hotel chains, manufacturers, airports, schools, healthcare providers, government and others.
Juniper Networks Unveils New NaaS Enhancements to its Leading AIOps Platform
Juniper Networks announced new Network as a Service (NaaS) enhancements to their leading AIOps platform that further facilitate the deployment and management of wired, wireless and secure SD-WAN network services via Juniper MSP and reseller partners. By combining best-in-class platform capabilities, such as a microservices cloud, open APIs and Mist...
ST Engineering iDirect Inks Multi-million Deal with Regional Satellite Operator Türksat
ST Engineering iDirect, a global leader in satellite communications, has signed a multi-million dollar contract with leading regional satellite operator, Türksat, for the ground systems required to run a variety of services over the Türksat 5B satellite. ST Engineering iDirect will provide multiple Dialog® XIF hubs and 5,000...
NEC, Fortinet to Jointly Build Secure 5G Networks for CSPs
NEC and Fortinet, a global leader in broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions, have entered a global agreement to jointly build secure 5G networks for communication service providers (CSPs). Through the partnership, Fortinet will provide its comprehensive best-in-class security solutions, including FortiGate – the world’s most deployed next-generation firewall and...
CableLabs Subsidiary Kyrio Selects VIAVI for O-RAN Testing
Viavi Solutions announced that has chosen VIAVI to be part of its Open Testing and Integration Centres (OTICs) globally. In addition, VIAVI and Rohde & Schwarz support several OTICs with their joint solution for O-RAN radio unit (O-RU) conformance testing, and recently enabled Auray OTIC in Taiwan in awarding O-RAN conformance certification for international markets.
The Maritime World Gets More (IoT) Connected
Control your hybrid communication with the Global Data SIM and the on-shore management platform. Our world is becoming more and more connected. Just think about the apps we use on our mobile phones, fitness trackers, wearables and our connected vehicles with dynamic route planning and even remote software updates. In the maritime vertical, IoT is also supporting the digital transformation, operational processes and automated ESG reporting. Digitalisation brings with it exciting possibilities looming on the horizon that will certainly shape the future of operations at sea.
Axiata Group, Versa Networks to Deliver SASE for Asian Enterprises
Axiata Group, a mobile telecommunications and digital conglomerate in ASEAN and South Asia, announced its partnership with Versa Networks to deliver Secure Access Service Edge (SASE) technology for rapidly digitalising Asian enterprises. As a Versa Networks ACE Partner, Axiata Enterprise – the Group’s B2B unit – will collaborate with Axiata’s...
Privitar Announces GA of New Data Security Platform
Privitar announced the general availability of the Privitar Modern Data Provisioning (MDP) Platform, a new data security platform designed to help organizations maximize their use of data effectively and responsibly, within their organizations and beyond. The Privitar Modern Data Provisioning Platform uses a policy-based approach that enables organizations to comply...
Expereo's Chief Product Officer Sander Barens Accepted into Forbes Technology Council
Sander Barens, Chief Product Officer at Expereo - the world’s largest provider of managed networks, SD-WAN, SASE, and Cloud connectivity solutions - has been accepted into Forbes Technology Council, an invitation-only community for world-class CIOs, CTOs, and technology executives. Sander Barens was vetted and selected by a review committee...
Rakuten Mobile's New Open Innovation Lab Supports Open vRAN Verification
Rakuten Mobile announced the opening of the Rakuten Mobile Open Innovation Lab, a technology verification environment that utilizes the technologies and experience acquired by the operator through building its Open vRAN commercial mobile network. As of today, the virtualized Open vRAN verification platform will be made available to operators, vendors,...
Cradlepoint's New NetCloud Exchange Amplifies 5G Experience with SD-WAN & Zero Trust Capabilities
Cradlepoint, the global leader in cloud-delivered LTE and 5G wireless network solutions, announced NetCloud Exchange, an architectural extension of its NetCloud solution, to help lean IT organisations transform their business and amplify their 5G experience with advanced SD-WAN and Zero Trust capabilities. NetCloud Exchange is an intuitive, cloud-native solution built...
Nokia's iSIM Secure Connect Solution Receives GSMA Accreditation
Nokia announced that its iSIM Secure Connect solution has been accredited by the GSMA, the telecom industry group and leading wireless industry representative body, after a rigorous process of demonstrating an ongoing and systematic approach to managing information security risks and protecting data. GSMA’s Security Accreditation Scheme (SAS) confirms the...
Vodafone NZ to Deploy 4G/5G to Fully Replace 3G in Late 2024
Vodafone New Zealand has announced that by 31 August 2024 it will have rolled out 4G or 5G to everywhere currently served by 3G, and it will then begin to switch off its legacy 3G network. The two-year notice period ensures that customers have time to transition to using faster,...
What Can IoT Tech do for the Automobile Industry?
IoT Solutions are improving our lives in remarkable and unexpected ways. With the emergence of trailblazing development in this tech, users can get updates about various functionalities of their machines with only a few clicks. The application of IoT is unfurling daily, and the more refined its use cases are...
Semtech Launches Next-gen 400G and 800G Data Center Interconnects
Semtech, a leading global supplier of high performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms, announced the launch of the new CopperEdge™ product portfolio for use in next generation 400G (4x100G) and 800G (8x100G) data center interconnects using copper cable and backplane interconnects. The CopperEdge GN8112 is a quad...
QOGMP: QoS-oriented global multi-path traffic scheduling algorithm in software defined network
According to the research status of Software Defined Network (SDN) control layer traffic scheduling, we find the current common problems, including single path, easy congestion, Quality of Service (QoS) requirements and high delay. To solve these four problems, we design and implement a QoS-oriented global multi-path traffic scheduling algorithm for SDN, referred to as QOGMP. First, we propose a link weight calculation algorithm based on the idea of traction links and deep reinforcement learning, and conduct experimental verifications related to traction links. The algorithm considers QoS requirements and alleviates the problems of easy congestion and high delay. Then, we propose a traffic scheduling algorithm based on link weight and multi-path scheme, which also considers QoS requirements and solves the problem of single path. Finally, we combined the link weight calculation algorithm and the traffic scheduling algorithm to implement QOGMP, and carried out comparative experiments in the built simulation environment. The experimental results show that QOGMP is better than the two comparison algorithms in terms of delay and rescheduling rate.
Credo Joins International Optical Industry Leaders at ECOC and CIOE Trade Shows
SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 24, 2022-- Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ: CRDO) today announced that the Company will exhibit at both the China International Optoelectronic Exposition and the European Conference on Optical Communication in September. Credo’s optical solutions for 5G deployments, optical transport networking (OTN), passive optical networking (PON) and hyperscale data centers will all be available for demonstrations, as well active electrical cables and linecard solutions. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220824005304/en/ Credo Joins International Optical Industry Leaders at ECOC and CIOE Trade Shows - Michael Girvan Lampe, Vice President of Worldwide Sales for Credo Technology Group: “Credo is thrilled that we can meet our customers in Asia and Europe in-person to introduce them to the newest members of our optical product family. CIOE and ECOC are both highly regarded as showcases for the latest developments in the optoelectronics and I look forward to joining our field teams in having meaningful, technical conversations with our customers that allow us to match current and future product offerings with their needs.” (Photo: Business Wire)
Ericsson, Google Test Multiple Network Slices on Single Android 13 Device
Ericsson and Google continue to push the envelope on network slicing, bringing the full range of benefits of 5G one step closer to consumers, by demonstrating multiple network slices on a single device that cater to both consumer and enterprise applications. In their latest collaboration, the ecosystem partners have demonstrated...
Infobip Builds an Integration for HubSpot to Enhance Customer Experience
SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 23, 2022-- Infobip, the global cloud communications platform, has built an integration with CRM platform HubSpot to provide WhatsApp and SMS messaging for HubSpot’s clients. The integration, available in HubSpot’s App Marketplace, enables its clients to connect with customers using their preferred communication channel, to deliver a great customer experience and boost engagement and sales. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220823005263/en/ (Graphic: Business Wire)
In an industry first, Anyline partners with Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited to deploy AI-based OCR application for Meter Reading
Anyline, a global leader in mobile data capture and artificial intelligence, today announced a partnership with Tata Power Delhi Distribution Limited (Tata Power-DDL), a pioneering power utility supplying electricity to a populace of over 7 million in North Delhi, to reduce non-technical losses through the introduction of a new forensic meter reading solution for field workers. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220823005826/en/ Anyline mobile meter reading enables field workers to instantly capture meter readings using their mobile device cameras. (Photo: Business Wire) This industry-first innovation marks the first use of optical character recognition (OCR) for meter reading by Tata Power-DDL, and is the result of a collaboration between the companies. Following development and testing, the solution has been rolled out to field workers across North Delhi.
