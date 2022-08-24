Read full article on original website
The Maritime World Gets More (IoT) Connected
Control your hybrid communication with the Global Data SIM and the on-shore management platform. Our world is becoming more and more connected. Just think about the apps we use on our mobile phones, fitness trackers, wearables and our connected vehicles with dynamic route planning and even remote software updates. In the maritime vertical, IoT is also supporting the digital transformation, operational processes and automated ESG reporting. Digitalisation brings with it exciting possibilities looming on the horizon that will certainly shape the future of operations at sea.
Remote Desktop Security: Snapping the Security Lock Shut Featured
A farmer went to the hardware store in a nearby town and purchased the very best, most expensive padlock to secure his barn. He took it home, removed the packaging, attached the lock and then left the key in it. It just seemed too much trouble to have to remember where the key was every time he wanted to enter the barn.
Nokia, Furukawa Partner to Accelerate Optical LAN Deployment in Latin America
Nokia has announced the signing of a strategic alliance with Furukawa Electric, the leading company in network cabling, to accelerate optical LAN deployments in Latin America. Optical LANs are among the growing business services based on advanced optical fiber technologies, providing ultra high bandwidth to support multiple high bandwidth and critical applications for multiple use cases. Nokia hasdeployed optical LAN solutions for 450+ enterprise customers across the globe, including hotel chains, manufacturers, airports, schools, healthcare providers, government and others.
Juniper Networks Unveils New NaaS Enhancements to its Leading AIOps Platform
Juniper Networks announced new Network as a Service (NaaS) enhancements to their leading AIOps platform that further facilitate the deployment and management of wired, wireless and secure SD-WAN network services via Juniper MSP and reseller partners. By combining best-in-class platform capabilities, such as a microservices cloud, open APIs and Mist...
Cradlepoint's New NetCloud Exchange Amplifies 5G Experience with SD-WAN & Zero Trust Capabilities
Cradlepoint, the global leader in cloud-delivered LTE and 5G wireless network solutions, announced NetCloud Exchange, an architectural extension of its NetCloud solution, to help lean IT organisations transform their business and amplify their 5G experience with advanced SD-WAN and Zero Trust capabilities. NetCloud Exchange is an intuitive, cloud-native solution built...
Capgemini, SAP to Accelerate Automotive Industry’s Journey Towards Sustainability
A joint initiative by Capgemini and SAP will work to accelerate the automotive industry’s journey towards sustainability. Capgemini and SAP will provide cloud products and services to support sustainability transformation in strategy, technology, and business model change. The initiative will enable companies to better manage their suppliers and supply chains in pursuit of their sustainability goals.
Casa Systems, Google Cloud to Further Advance Integrated Cloud Native Offerings
Casa Systems announced a strategic technology and distribution partnership with Google Cloud to further advance and differentiate Casa Systems and Google Cloud’s integrated cloud native software and service offerings. The partnership also provides for formalized and coordinated global sales, marketing, and support engagement, whereby Casa Systems and Google Cloud...
Semtech Launches Next-gen 400G and 800G Data Center Interconnects
Semtech, a leading global supplier of high performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms, announced the launch of the new CopperEdge™ product portfolio for use in next generation 400G (4x100G) and 800G (8x100G) data center interconnects using copper cable and backplane interconnects. The CopperEdge GN8112 is a quad...
Vodafone NZ to Deploy 4G/5G to Fully Replace 3G in Late 2024
Vodafone New Zealand has announced that by 31 August 2024 it will have rolled out 4G or 5G to everywhere currently served by 3G, and it will then begin to switch off its legacy 3G network. The two-year notice period ensures that customers have time to transition to using faster,...
Amlogic SoC Powers Foxxum OS 4 for Connected TVs Build on RDK
After announcing the partnership with RDK as one building block of Foxxum OS 4, the latest version of the 2020 successfully introduced Foxxum CTV OS, Foxxum announced a strategic and long-term partnership with Amlogic, a CTV semiconductor innovation leader and volume market leader in China, as the first SOC provider powering Foxxum OS 4.
Intellian, Speedcast Partner to Serve Multiple Markets with Future-proof Satellite Connectivity
Intellian, a leading provider of future-proof satellite communications technology solutions, has announced a multi-year partnership agreement with Speedcast, one of the world’s largest satellite communications service providers. The multi-million-dollar agreement will enable Intellian and Speedcast to collaborate in serving multiple markets with future-proof satellite connectivity, including the maritime and...
NTT DATA Launches Innovation Center in Six Countries Worldwide
NTT DATA, a global digital business and IT services leader, has launched Innovation Center in six locations worldwide in August 2022. These local centers, situated in countries where customers have high sensitivity to the latest trend, will focus on leading-edge technologies with the potential to become mainstream within five to ten years, aiming to generate new business through joint R&D with such customers.
Rakuten Mobile's New Open Innovation Lab Supports Open vRAN Verification
Rakuten Mobile announced the opening of the Rakuten Mobile Open Innovation Lab, a technology verification environment that utilizes the technologies and experience acquired by the operator through building its Open vRAN commercial mobile network. As of today, the virtualized Open vRAN verification platform will be made available to operators, vendors,...
Spark NZ Trials E2E 5G SA Network with Mavenir, AWS, Nokia & OPPO
To lay the groundwork for Spark to roll out standalone 5G at scale in the future, and explore the future benefits of 5G, Spark has created and run two proof-of-concepts for standalone 5G with technology providers Mavenir (5G standalone cloud-native core solution) and AWS (multi access edge computing and 5G optimised cloud solutions), and technology partners Nokia (cell site infrastructure) and OPPO (5G devices).
Magenta Telekom, Meridiam Form JV for Austria's Largest Private Fibre Roll-out
Magenta Telekom and French investor Meridiam have agreed to form a strategic partnership for Austria's largest private fibre roll-out initiative. By 2030, the companies will invest EUR 1 billion in the roll-out of fibre to connect over 650,000 households and businesses to high-speed internet (FTTH). The strategic partnership will target...
Nokia's iSIM Secure Connect Solution Receives GSMA Accreditation
Nokia announced that its iSIM Secure Connect solution has been accredited by the GSMA, the telecom industry group and leading wireless industry representative body, after a rigorous process of demonstrating an ongoing and systematic approach to managing information security risks and protecting data. GSMA’s Security Accreditation Scheme (SAS) confirms the...
Ethio Telecom Upgrades to Subex AI-based Fraud Management Solution
Subex, a pioneer in driving AI-led Digital Trust, announced that it has been selected by Ethio Telecom to deploy its Fraud Management solution. The solution, which is built on Subex’s AI orchestration platform, HyperSense, will replace Ethio Telecom’s existing legacy fraud management system, thereby enabling them to move from a traditional rules-based approach to an AI-first approach. This approach will, in-turn, enable them to detect new and unknown threats in real-time.
AI-powered videoconferencing platform Headroom raises $9M
During the pandemic, virtual meetings became the de facto method of collaborating and connecting — both inside and outside of the workplace. The momentum isn’t slowing down. A 2020 IDC report projected that the videoconferencing market would grow to $9.7 billion in 2021, with 90% of North American businesses likely to spend more on it. But in an interview with TechCrunch, Green argued that videoconferencing as it exists for most companies today simply can’t replace the intimacy of small, focused meeting groups. He pointed to a Harvard Business Review survey, which revealed that 65% of senior managers felt meetings kept them from completing their own work while 64% said that they came at the expense of “deep thinking.”
What’s Driving IoT? Three Trends Shaping the Rest of 2022 and Beyond Featured
There's no denying the impact Internet of Things (IoT) devices have across the world, and some estimate there will be as many as 30.9 billion connected devices by 2035. The potential reach and influence of this technology are undeniable. And the world we live in is shaping use cases for...
Infobip Builds an Integration for HubSpot to Enhance Customer Experience
SEATTLE--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aug 23, 2022-- Infobip, the global cloud communications platform, has built an integration with CRM platform HubSpot to provide WhatsApp and SMS messaging for HubSpot’s clients. The integration, available in HubSpot’s App Marketplace, enables its clients to connect with customers using their preferred communication channel, to deliver a great customer experience and boost engagement and sales. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220823005263/en/ (Graphic: Business Wire)
