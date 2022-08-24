Read full article on original website
Another Republican who backed Trump's impeachment concedes defeat
Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler, a Washington Republican who voted to impeach Donald Trump over his role in the Jan. 6 riot, conceded Tuesday to a challenger backed by the former president. NBC News has not yet projected the second candidate who will advance the general election in the state's 3rd...
A Trump-backed conspiracy theorist who won an Arizona GOP primary suggested his own election was suspicious
State Rep. Mark Finchem, who embraced QAnon conspiracy theories and marched on the Capitol on January 6, 2021, could soon run Arizona's elections.
'Sold out West Virginia': Trump blasts Manchin for secret Schumer deal at WI rally
Former President Donald Trump condemned Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) over his "political antics" that led to a surprise energy, healthcare, and tax deal with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) at a rally in Wisconsin on Friday evening. The 45th president's comments are his most pointed to date about Manchin...
Former Trump Allies Are Now Backing Liz Cheney As She Eyes 2024 Run, Including Billionaire Charles Koch
Rep. Liz Cheney is quickly rising as former President Donald Trump’s biggest critic within the Republican Party. According to a new CNBC report, the representative is amassing support from several of Trump’s former allies — including billionaire Charles Koch — as she considers a presidential run for 2024.
Trump Calls For Mitch McConnell To Be 'Immediately' Replaced As Senate GOP Leader
Former President Donald Trump on Wednesday slammed Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell as “a pawn for the Democrats” and said he should “immediately” be replaced. Trump, who soured on McConnell after the Senate leader condemned Trump for the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection and acknowledged President Joe Biden’s election victory, has renewed his attacks since last week, when McConnell gave a downbeat assessment of his party’s prospects of winning Senate control in the November election. Without naming anyone, McConnell cited “candidate quality” as a factor — an apparent swipe at struggling Trump-endorsed candidates like Dr. Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania, Herschel Walker in Georgia, and J.D. Vance in Ohio.
Giuliani used a tunnel under Mar-a-Lago to go back and forth from Trump's home, where he stayed while he was depressed and drinking heavily, book says
Rudy Giuliani's ex-wife in a forthcoming book says he and Trump are "protective" of each other: "We moved into Mar-a-Lago and Donald kept our secret."
The Biden White House is putting Marjorie Taylor Greene, Matt Gaetz and other Republicanson blast for slamming student loan relief, as they had federal loans forgiven.
"It's completely unfair," Greene said earlier Wednesday. What happened: The White House hit conservative firebrand Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and some other House Republicans by name as they criticized President Joe Biden's decision to forgive student loan debt for millions of people on Wednesday. Others highlighted by the White...
Marco Rubio Chances of Losing to Val Demings With 3 Months to Midterm: Poll
A new poll from progressive groups Florida Watch and Progress Florida showed that Rubio and Demings were tied at 45 percent in their key U.S. Senate race.
Eric Trump said the Republican Party is 'actually the Trump party,' claiming his father changed how the GOP operates
Eric Trump said on Wednesday that the Republican party should be called "the Trump party." He referred to his father's endorsement record as a sign of his influence in the GOP. He said Donald Trump had "redefined" the Republican party and how it operates. Eric Trump said on Wednesday that...
"Deeply troubling": Trump-backed GOP conspiracists just moved closer to control of Arizona elections
Republican election conspiracists endorsed by former President Donald Trump appear likely to sweep the Arizona Republican primaries, putting them closer to positions that would allow them to oversee the state's elections. Former news anchor Kari Lake, who was endorsed by Trump after saying it was "disqualifying" for Republicans to reject...
Manchin says Trump campaigning against him may, 'help me,' after former president makes 2024 threat
Sen. Joe Manchin Sunday dismissed former President Donald Trump saying he'll campaign against him in 2024 due to his work on Democrats' social spending bill, speculating Trump's involvement could even help him win his election. "He did it in 2018 and it helped me so I got elected then, so...
Priola flips parties from Republican to Democrat
(The Center Square) – State Sen. Kevin Priola is flipping his party affiliation from Republican to Democrat, the lawmaker announced on Monday. Priola, who represents Senate District 25 in Adams County, cited the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol and 2020 election conspiracies as reasons for switching parties in a letter announcing his decision.
Josh Brecheen wins GOP runoff to replace Oklahoma Rep. Markwayne Mullin
Former state Sen. Josh Brecheen defeated Oklahoma state Rep. Avery Frix in the GOP runoff election to replace Rep. Markwayne Mullin, who vacated the seat to pursue a seat in the Senate.
Trump made 30 endorsements in recent primaries. Here's who won.
The former president backed a slew of Republicans running unopposed in their primaries Tuesday.
Democrats' Chances of Beating Trump-Backed Candidates in Arizona: Polls
Republicans Kari Lake and Blake Masters have embraced Trump's 2020 election claims, but recent polling suggests that strategy isn't paying off.
Pro-impeachment Republican Rep. Peter Meijer introduced and congratulated his Trump-backed primary challenger for a 'hard-fought race' at GOP unity event
Rep. Peter Meijer was defeated by primary challenger John Gibbs after voting to impeach Trump after Jan 6. Despite chiding Democrats for aiding his "extreme" opponent, Meijer introduced him at an event on Wednesday. He told Gibbs he wanted to "send my congratulations and wish you the best of luck...
Beasley leads Budd in fundraising, trails in poll for U.S. Senate race in North Carolina
(The Center Square) — Democrat Cheri Beasley raised almost double the amount of campaign contributions than Republican opponent Ted Budd in the race for North Carolina’s U.S. Senate seat, according to Federal Election Commission reports. A poll released by the Trafalgar Group in July showed Budd with 48%...
NBC THINK op-ed suggests other Republican leaders secretly hope FBI raid sinks Trump
An NBC THINK piece speculated that in the wake of the FBI’s raid on former President Trump’s home in Florida, Republican leaders are discreetly hoping it will destroy his political prospects. Emmy Award-winning producer and communications consultant Arick Wierson speculated that many Republicans can't wait for the fall...
LIVE RESULTS: Trump-endorsed Markwayne Mullin defeats T.W. Shannon in the Oklahoma GOP Senate primary runoff election
Oklahoma is holding a key Republican Senate runoff election on Tuesday, along with several other statewide runoffs. Polls in the state closed at 7 p.m. local time and 8 p.m. ET. The races and the stakes:. US Senate runoff. Rep. Markwayne Mullin defeated former state House speaker T.W. Shannon in...
Kelly’s Kansas GOP emissaries laud her bipartisanship, question Schmidt’s loyalty to Trump
Trio of former Kansas Republican legislatorss affirm endorsement of Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly's campaign for reelection against GOP nominee Derek Schmidt. The post Kelly’s Kansas GOP emissaries laud her bipartisanship, question Schmidt’s loyalty to Trump appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
