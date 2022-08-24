ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Comments / 0

Related
Washington Examiner

'Sold out West Virginia': Trump blasts Manchin for secret Schumer deal at WI rally

Former President Donald Trump condemned Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) over his "political antics" that led to a surprise energy, healthcare, and tax deal with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) at a rally in Wisconsin on Friday evening. The 45th president's comments are his most pointed to date about Manchin...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Government
State
Oklahoma State
HuffPost

Trump Calls For Mitch McConnell To Be 'Immediately' Replaced As Senate GOP Leader

Former President Donald Trump on Wednesday slammed Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell as “a pawn for the Democrats” and said he should “immediately” be replaced. Trump, who soured on McConnell after the Senate leader condemned Trump for the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection and acknowledged President Joe Biden’s election victory, has renewed his attacks since last week, when McConnell gave a downbeat assessment of his party’s prospects of winning Senate control in the November election. Without naming anyone, McConnell cited “candidate quality” as a factor — an apparent swipe at struggling Trump-endorsed candidates like Dr. Mehmet Oz in Pennsylvania, Herschel Walker in Georgia, and J.D. Vance in Ohio.
POTUS
POLITICO

The Biden White House is putting Marjorie Taylor Greene, Matt Gaetz and other Republicanson blast for slamming student loan relief, as they had federal loans forgiven.

"It's completely unfair," Greene said earlier Wednesday. What happened: The White House hit conservative firebrand Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) and some other House Republicans by name as they criticized President Joe Biden's decision to forgive student loan debt for millions of people on Wednesday. Others highlighted by the White...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Lankford
Person
Jonathan Cooper
Person
Markwayne Mullin
Person
Jim Inhofe
Person
Tom Coburn
Person
Kendra Horn
Person
Donald Trump
thecentersquare.com

Priola flips parties from Republican to Democrat

(The Center Square) – State Sen. Kevin Priola is flipping his party affiliation from Republican to Democrat, the lawmaker announced on Monday. Priola, who represents Senate District 25 in Adams County, cited the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol and 2020 election conspiracies as reasons for switching parties in a letter announcing his decision.
COLORADO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Senate#Republicans#Senate Seat#Election State#U S Senate#House#Capitol Hill#Democratic
Business Insider

Pro-impeachment Republican Rep. Peter Meijer introduced and congratulated his Trump-backed primary challenger for a 'hard-fought race' at GOP unity event

Rep. Peter Meijer was defeated by primary challenger John Gibbs after voting to impeach Trump after Jan 6. Despite chiding Democrats for aiding his "extreme" opponent, Meijer introduced him at an event on Wednesday. He told Gibbs he wanted to "send my congratulations and wish you the best of luck...
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party

Comments / 0

Community Policy