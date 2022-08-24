Read full article on original website
Exit 39 to Rt 10 WB Closed Tonight in Hanover, Morris CountyMorristown MinuteMorris County, NJ
Update: Frustrated migrant on a bus from Texas to NY calls 911T. WareChattanooga, TN
This Iconic NYC Hotel Donated More than 13,000 Overnight Stays to Accommodate Medical Staff During the PandemicMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®New York City, NY
morrissussexsports.com
2022 Mount Olive Marauders Football Preview
First things first: There have been no COVID shutdowns. Things are going well at Mount Olive thus far. Last year, the Marauders missed eight days in the summer and that set coach Brian O'Connor's team back for a while. So far, everything is positive -- and not that kind of...
morrissussexsports.com
2022 Delbarton Green Wave Football Preview
Delbarton quarterback Rob Russo has played behind some offensive lines that have flexed their muscles, some who've been so-so, and some who would have sand kicked in their faces. He'll take the former. And as of right now, he has the former. Just ask Don Bosco. The Green Wave scrimmaged...
morrissussexsports.com
2022 Team-By-Team Football Sussex County Preview (VIDEO)
Watch as Dan Cleary gives his team-by-team analysis of all the Sussex County football programs. Photos in graphic courtesy of www.phphotography.smugmug.com.
Exit 39 to Rt 10 WB Closed Tonight in Hanover, Morris County
I-287 northbound Exit 39 ramp to Route 10 westbound to be closed and detoured tonight in Hanover, Morris County – Overnight closures required for paving. New Jersey Department of Transportation (NJDOT) officials today announced that the I-287 northbound Exit 39 ramp to Route 10 westbound will be closed and detoured tonight for concrete deck repairs in Hanover, Morris County.
hobokengirl.com
Our Favorite New Jersey College Towns
The bustling college towns and the wonderful universities in New Jersey make it a great destination for students from all over the world. With back-to-school season upon us, there’s no better time to take a look at some of thriving communities near different colleges and universities. Whether you prefer a suburb with a store-lined downtown or a smaller city with easy access to nature, the Garden State has the right fit for you. We’ve rounded up our nine favorite college towns in New Jersey.
Bear cubs caught on camera playing in Morris County
A group of bear cups were caught on video playing in Butler, Morris County.
The Best Bread In All Of New Jersey Has Been Revealed
There are lots of things we are proud of here in New Jersey, and right up there at the top of our list is the amazing bread we enjoy so much here in the Garden State. Lots of people say it's all in the water here in New Jersey, and that's what makes the bagels, the pizza, and the bread so amazing here in New Jersey.
N.J. family gets new home, thanks to high school students who helped build it
Roxbury High School students just finished their class assignment: building a home for a family in a section of the Morris County town. The family had a ribbon-cutting ceremony Wednesday morning to celebrate the community’s efforts and the students’ work alongside Morris Habitat for Humanity. “It was built...
‘Everyone’s favorite’ NJ deli is opening a 4th spot
Millburn Deli, one of New Jersey’s most prized eateries, just announced another location set to open in Westfield next year, according to NJ.com. If you are unfamiliar with the deli, it opened in Millburn in 1946 and is arguably the best place to get a sandwich in the area. They are best known for their chicken cutlet sandwiches, specifically, the “Griller #8” which has grilled chicken breast, fresh sliced mozzarella, tomato, basil, and pesto all sandwiched between a pressed rosemary focaccia. If that made you drool then you definitely need to try this place out.
themontclairgirl.com
This Montclair Resident Has Been an Actress on Multiple Movies + TV Shows
Meet Geraldine Leer — a Montclair resident with an impressive acting career. Known in Montclair as Jeri, she was born in New York City, raised in Texas, and went back and forth between New York and California before moving to Essex County in 1998. You may know her from movies and TV shows like Manifest, Law & Order, and Inventing Anna — and we had the chance to talk with Geraldine about her career. Read on to learn more about this actress and why she chose Montclair as a place to raise a family.
Car Strikes Bridge In Central Jersey (DEVELOPING)
A car struck a bridge in Central Jersey, according to developing and unconfirmed reports. The crash occurred at about 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 24 at Mott Avenue and Gatzmer Avenue in Jamesburg, initial reports said. Traffic was blocked in both directions. There were no immediate details on injuries. CHECK...
bananatreenews.today
Tree limb falls on a walker
An adult male visitor of the Saddle River County Park, Glen Rock Area was transported by ambulance to The Valley Hospital late Thursday afternoon, 08/25, after sustaining non-life threatening injuries when a tree limb fell on him while he was walking along a paved path. Glen Rock PD, Glen Rock EMS, and Bergen County Sheriff’s Office personnel rushed to the park’s Prospect Street, Glen Rock entrance to aid the victim.
Another landmark New Jersey pizzeria closes
I suppose it’s just the way of the world, but it seems like more and more New Jersey institutions, whether because of the pandemic, retirement, of falling business. The latest famed NJ pizzeria to fold is Angelo’s in Maywood, a staple in the Bergen County borough since 1963.
Warehouse sprawl collides with 55+ community in N.J. town
Jan Brant left everything she knew in Maryland to move to New Jersey last spring with her husband, Steven, a doctor who’d been commuting to the Garden State for work. Brant, 62, thought there was no better place to start over than Canal Walk, a 55-plus community in Franklin Township in Somerset County, that includes a two-story clubhouse for recreation and a wide selection of clubs and events in a “rural charm” setting, according to its builder Premier Development.
N.J. schools are scrambling to recruit teachers. Why is it so hard? | Q&A
A generation of kids have suffered isolation, learning loss and the loss of loved ones in this pandemic, and need good teachers now more than ever. Yet some schools in New Jersey, and across the country, say they’re facing a daunting teacher shortage. Most are talking about harder-to-staff subjects like math, science or special education.
morristowngreen.com
Morristown High grad will become senior pastor of town’s Presbyterian Church, Sept. 1
NEW LEADERSHIP COMING TO PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH IN MORRISTOWN. Historic Church Welcomes Tri-State Natives as Senior and Associate Pastors. The Presbyterian Church in Morristown is pleased to announce the appointment of two new ministers to the historic congregation. On June 26, 2022, the congregation voted to approve the Rev. Daniel Vigilante...
boozyburbs.com
NYC Cookie Chain is Expanding to New Jersey
Chip City, a growing cookie brand, is coming to Ridgewood. The business began in Astoria five years ago between two childhood friends aiming to “recreate the simple taste of their childhood”. With 10+ locations across Manhattan, Brooklyn, Queens and Long Island, they currently do not have a footprint...
Montclair State students: Biden loan forgiveness plan is weight off their shoulders
President Joe Biden has announced his long-awaited plan to deliver on his campaign promise to provide $10,000 in student debt cancellation for millions of Americans.
Top 6 places in NJ to get the best seafood for your home cooking
I love seafood in all forms: shellfish, fin fish, even fish eggs. It's not as simple as you think though to get fresh fish at the market for your home cooking. We spent many summers visiting family in Narragansett, Rhode Island and it was easy to literally by the current day's catch as the fishing boats were coming in.
boozyburbs.com
Rooftop is Finally Open at Felina in Ridgewood
Felina, the restaurant and bar in Ridgewood, has opened it’s long awaited rooftop. The restaurant, which opened back in early 2019, has plans to open a rooftop as part of it’s original offerings. No one has to wait any longer as they’ve launched La Terrazza, which includes a...
