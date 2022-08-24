ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chatham, NJ

morrissussexsports.com

2022 Mount Olive Marauders Football Preview

First things first: There have been no COVID shutdowns. Things are going well at Mount Olive thus far. Last year, the Marauders missed eight days in the summer and that set coach Brian O'Connor's team back for a while. So far, everything is positive -- and not that kind of...
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
morrissussexsports.com

2022 Delbarton Green Wave Football Preview

Delbarton quarterback Rob Russo has played behind some offensive lines that have flexed their muscles, some who've been so-so, and some who would have sand kicked in their faces. He'll take the former. And as of right now, he has the former. Just ask Don Bosco. The Green Wave scrimmaged...
MORRISTOWN, NJ
morrissussexsports.com

2022 Morris Hills Scarlet Knights Football Preview

Morris Hills' senior Joe Russo was once quiet, reserved and shy. Now, he is upbeat and outgoing -- and enough of a team leader to be chosen a captain, ready to lead the Morris Hills football team into the 2022 season. Russo grew up playing soccer until he underwent a...
ROCKAWAY, NJ
pittsburghsportsnow.com

Pitt Offers 6-foot-4 Philly Sharpshooter Jalil Bethea

On Wednesday afternoon, Pitt offered another 2024 prospect, this time being guard Jalil Bethea. Bethea is a 6-foot-4 guard out of Archbishop Wood High School in Warminster, PA, just north of Philadelphia. He ran for Team Final all summer on the Nike circuit, earning offers from UCLA, Villanova, Rutgers, Temple, and more throughout the summer. Bethea’s first ever offer came in July 2021 from Robert Morris.
PITTSBURGH, PA
newarkhappening.com

The Homecoming: Newark Native Shakur Stevenson to Defend Unified Junior Lightweight Title

NEWARK, N.J. (July 25, 2022) — Brick City’s boxing superstar, Shakur Stevenson, is the junior lightweight king. He’ll soon return home to defend his throne. Stevenson, the WBC, WBO, and Ring Magazine champion, puts his hardware on the line against Brazilian standout Robson Conceição on Friday, Sept. 23, at Prudential Center in Newark, N.J. In the eight-round lightweight co-feature, Tokyo 2020 U.S. Olympic silver medalist Keyshawn Davis returns against an opponent to be named.
NEWARK, NJ
Hudson Reporter

Need-to-know info about Route 440 closures in Bayonne

The Jersey City Municipal Utilities Authority (JCMUA) will begin emergency work on sewer mains under Route 440 and Danforth Avenue beginning Friday, August 26. This will have a detrimental impact on traffic in Bayonne, according to Bayonne Office of Emergency Management (OEM) Coordinator Eduardo “Junior” Ferrante. “There is...
BAYONNE, NJ
CBS New York

Disabled train causes delays for NJ Transit riders

SECAUCUS, N.J. -- A train disabled due to overhead power issues near Secaucus caused delays for NJ Transit riders Tuesday night.Crowds packed Penn Station earlier in the evening, and as of 11 p.m., NJ Transit said trains in and out of Penn were still being delayed by up to 90 minutes."We're just tired. We're ready to get home," one Rhode Island resident told CBS2."I'd say a good half dozen times I get here and it's delays or cancelations. It's not a rare thing, I'd have to say," Livingston resident Joseph Sassone said.Midtown Direct service was diverted to Hoboken. Tickets are also being cross-honored by PATH.It's still unclear what the status of the power issue is and whether things will be back to normal Wednesday morning.
SECAUCUS, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

We may have found the best Cuban sandwich in NJ (Opinion)

One of the many great things about growing up in Union City was the food. We lived in an Italian neighborhood that turned both Puerto Rican and Cuban and we ate like royalty. One of my favorite foods from back in the day and remains today is the Cuban sandwich. The Cuban sandwich originated in Tampa, Florida, catering to Cuban immigrants working in the cigar industry.
UNION CITY, NJ
Daily Voice

Motorcyclist Robs Somerset County Bank

Authorities in Somerset County are looking for a bank robber who demanded money from multiple tellers then fled on a motorcycle. The incident happened around 2:05 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 22 at the Chase Bank on Route 27 in Franklin Park, Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald said. The bank...
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ

