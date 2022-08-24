Read full article on original website
Exit 39 to Rt 10 WB Closed Tonight in Hanover, Morris CountyMorristown MinuteMorris County, NJ
Update: Frustrated migrant on a bus from Texas to NY calls 911T. WareChattanooga, TN
Table of Hope Free Fresh Food DistributionMorristown MinuteMorristown, NJ
NYC's All-Time High Rent Reflects a Downside of CapitalismGenius TurnerNew York City, NY
morrissussexsports.com
2022 Mount Olive Marauders Football Preview
First things first: There have been no COVID shutdowns. Things are going well at Mount Olive thus far. Last year, the Marauders missed eight days in the summer and that set coach Brian O'Connor's team back for a while. So far, everything is positive -- and not that kind of...
morrissussexsports.com
2022 Delbarton Green Wave Football Preview
Delbarton quarterback Rob Russo has played behind some offensive lines that have flexed their muscles, some who've been so-so, and some who would have sand kicked in their faces. He'll take the former. And as of right now, he has the former. Just ask Don Bosco. The Green Wave scrimmaged...
morrissussexsports.com
2022 Morris Hills Scarlet Knights Football Preview
Morris Hills' senior Joe Russo was once quiet, reserved and shy. Now, he is upbeat and outgoing -- and enough of a team leader to be chosen a captain, ready to lead the Morris Hills football team into the 2022 season. Russo grew up playing soccer until he underwent a...
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Pitt Offers 6-foot-4 Philly Sharpshooter Jalil Bethea
On Wednesday afternoon, Pitt offered another 2024 prospect, this time being guard Jalil Bethea. Bethea is a 6-foot-4 guard out of Archbishop Wood High School in Warminster, PA, just north of Philadelphia. He ran for Team Final all summer on the Nike circuit, earning offers from UCLA, Villanova, Rutgers, Temple, and more throughout the summer. Bethea’s first ever offer came in July 2021 from Robert Morris.
morrissussexsports.com
2022 Team-By-Team Football Sussex County Preview (VIDEO)
Watch as Dan Cleary gives his team-by-team analysis of all the Sussex County football programs. Photos in graphic courtesy of www.phphotography.smugmug.com.
Boys soccer preview: 15 Compelling storylines to follow in 2022
A lot has changed since the 2021 boys soccer season came to a close. In preparation for the upcoming 2022 season, which kicks off on Sept. 8, here are 15 compelling storylines to follow as the year unfolds. Can Seton Hall Prep’s defense replicate its historic numbers in 2022?
Someone screwed up Port Richmond’s football field and now they are covering it up (letter to the editor)
In regards to the New York City School Construction Authority board’s response to an original article written (about the big delay with Port Richmond High School’s football field and athletic complex), we are aware that the turf at the field is the baseball turf. Knowing that the football...
newarkhappening.com
The Homecoming: Newark Native Shakur Stevenson to Defend Unified Junior Lightweight Title
NEWARK, N.J. (July 25, 2022) — Brick City’s boxing superstar, Shakur Stevenson, is the junior lightweight king. He’ll soon return home to defend his throne. Stevenson, the WBC, WBO, and Ring Magazine champion, puts his hardware on the line against Brazilian standout Robson Conceição on Friday, Sept. 23, at Prudential Center in Newark, N.J. In the eight-round lightweight co-feature, Tokyo 2020 U.S. Olympic silver medalist Keyshawn Davis returns against an opponent to be named.
The Most Fatal Intersection In America Is Located in Mercer County, NJ
There was a list made of the top 10 deadliest intersections in the entire country and 4 of the 10 are located right here, in the garden state. Two of the 4 in New Jersey are just blocks apart from each other in the area of Elizabeth, according to streetsblog.org.
Jersey Shore Vacationers Robbed at Rental Home in Sea Girt
Sea Girt, NJ (MCPO Press Release) – A Morris County resident who burglarized a beachfront...
Max Weinberg, Smithereens teaming for free NJ concert. Yes, free
The E Street Band’s drummer since the mid-70’s and New Jersey’s own Max Weinberg has a gift for New Jersey. A free concert. No strings attached. And he’s teaming with The Smithereens, the New Jersey hard alt-rock band that inspired Nirvana. The concert is happening at...
Need-to-know info about Route 440 closures in Bayonne
The Jersey City Municipal Utilities Authority (JCMUA) will begin emergency work on sewer mains under Route 440 and Danforth Avenue beginning Friday, August 26. This will have a detrimental impact on traffic in Bayonne, according to Bayonne Office of Emergency Management (OEM) Coordinator Eduardo “Junior” Ferrante. “There is...
Wedding guests evacuated as multi-alarm blaze burns at N.J. venue
Wedding guests were forced to evacuate Thursday night as a multi-alarm fire broke out at a venue, sending thick smoke billowing from the building in Bergen County, authorities said. Police received reports of smoke at The Rockleigh venue on Paris Avenue in Rockleigh shortly before 6 p.m., according to Chief...
Disabled train causes delays for NJ Transit riders
SECAUCUS, N.J. -- A train disabled due to overhead power issues near Secaucus caused delays for NJ Transit riders Tuesday night.Crowds packed Penn Station earlier in the evening, and as of 11 p.m., NJ Transit said trains in and out of Penn were still being delayed by up to 90 minutes."We're just tired. We're ready to get home," one Rhode Island resident told CBS2."I'd say a good half dozen times I get here and it's delays or cancelations. It's not a rare thing, I'd have to say," Livingston resident Joseph Sassone said.Midtown Direct service was diverted to Hoboken. Tickets are also being cross-honored by PATH.It's still unclear what the status of the power issue is and whether things will be back to normal Wednesday morning.
Montclair State students: Biden loan forgiveness plan is weight off their shoulders
President Joe Biden has announced his long-awaited plan to deliver on his campaign promise to provide $10,000 in student debt cancellation for millions of Americans.
Stuck Portal Bridge causes New Jersey Transit service suspension at Penn Station
It appears the issues were related to the Portal Bridge being stuck in the open position.
5 injured after riding roller coaster at Six Flags Great Adventure in Jackson Twp., NJ
Chopper 6 was overhead as ambulances could be seen near the base of the El Toro roller coaster.
We may have found the best Cuban sandwich in NJ (Opinion)
One of the many great things about growing up in Union City was the food. We lived in an Italian neighborhood that turned both Puerto Rican and Cuban and we ate like royalty. One of my favorite foods from back in the day and remains today is the Cuban sandwich. The Cuban sandwich originated in Tampa, Florida, catering to Cuban immigrants working in the cigar industry.
Motorcyclist Robs Somerset County Bank
Authorities in Somerset County are looking for a bank robber who demanded money from multiple tellers then fled on a motorcycle. The incident happened around 2:05 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 22 at the Chase Bank on Route 27 in Franklin Park, Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald said. The bank...
New Jersey Globe
Bound Brook mayor resigning September 2, one day after departure would have triggered special election
Bound Brook Mayor Bob Fazen, a Republican, will resign on September 2 to move to a retirement condo in North Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, narrowly avoiding the triggering of a special election to fill the remaining year of his term. Bound Brook is among the most politically competitive in the...
