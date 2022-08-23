ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jaylen Brown's underwater workouts 'the real deal,' according to Boston Celtics president Brad Stevens

By Justin Quinn
 2 days ago
Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Boston Celtics star wing Jaylen Brown has been making literal waves with his unusual offseason workouts, which involve the Georgia native taking his training to the bottom of a pool in Los Angeles, California.

On a recent sports radio talk show hit on local station WEEI, Boston President of Basketball Operations Brad Stevens revealed he had been out to LA to see Brown, and brought up the unorthodox workout regimen in the process.

“You might have seen some of his pool workouts,” said Stevens of the aquatic exercise approach adopted by the former Cal-Berkeley standout. “He didn’t invite me to do that. I’ve heard they’re ridiculous.”

“One of our trainers was out there, and one of our assistant coaches went out there and tried them, and said, you don’t want any part of that — it’s the real deal,” added the Celtics executive.

Brown “looked great” in Stevens’ estimation, who spent some time sharing how he’d made the trip to the West Coast to be sure the team was on the same page as their star wing during the Kevin Durant trade rumor saga.

“He’ll be back to Boston soon,” noted the Celtics president, likely as excited to get past that aforementioned saga as the rest of us are.

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3zBKQY6

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3GfUPFi

