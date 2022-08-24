ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Comments / 0

Related
Jake Wells

New cash payment coming to Indiana residents

photo of money in handPhoto by JP Valery (Creative Commons) If you're an Indiana resident, you've got some good news. You likely have received a payment from the state of Indiana. Why? It's because the Indiana state government has a surplus of funds. The state will return a combined $545.3 million due to higher than expected state revenue numbers during the 2021 fiscal year.
INDIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Illinois State
State
Kentucky State
Local
Kentucky Lifestyle
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Lifestyle
103GBF

103GBF

Evansville IN
19K+
Followers
13K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

103GBF plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://103gbfrocks.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy