lakecountybloom.com
Small Town Partying: Kelseyville’s Kickin’ It in the Country
It’s a hot August evening in Kelseyville. The lingering summer’s heat is settling in. Off in the distance, Mt. Konocti stands tall, long evening shadows reaching toward it. But this isn’t your typical Thursday night in this small town. A barricade crosses Main Street, temporarily closing through traffic between 2nd and 3rd Street. But this closed block is far from empty. At Main and 2nd, a large stage is set for tonight’s Kickin’ it in the Country, a monthly Kelseyville tradition from June to September every summer. Lawn chairs sit in the shady spots on the street where cars typically park. Kids run across the yellow painted lines, reveling in their freedom. Nearer to the stage, a growing crowd sways to Dave Broida and the Blues Farm, tonight’s opening act. But that isn’t for a while, so there’s still plenty of time to grab a bite to eat before the party gets started.
lakecountybloom.com
What’s Up This Week in The Bloom – 8.25.22
It’s a strange thing not to throw away a leaky mop bucket. But, here I am writing about the fact that I can’t bring myself to do just that. Our mop bucket has been a part of our household for more than two and half decades. I know it for a fact because I got it just before David and I got married. Over the years, things have broken, been tossed, or even misplaced, but never the mop bucket. I’m telling you, this bucket has been through it all with us. It’s been three weeks now since it cracked, and I keep “forgetting” to buy a new one. It obviously has nothing to do with the bucket itself, but I still can’t seem to throw it away. My son’s short-term solution has been to use an empty five-gallon bucket. I have gladly adapted to this, even as I keep the broken bucket on our patio and pretend it’s still there, Hahahaha! Onto other matters. This weekend is the Second Annual Blackberry Cobbler Festival, and I’m here to tell you it’s a must-see and must-do kind of thing in Lake County. It’s all things blackberry and Cobb, from music to food to drink. Bring the family and make a day of it. I’m also thrilled to tell you about Kelseyville’s Kickin’ It In The Country Concert. If you haven’t been, it’s another Lake County must-do, and it’s not too late to mark your calendar for September’s concert. Plus, we’ve also got another podcast for you to listen to on your drive with host Michelle Scully, where she interviews Lisa Jones-Tomassini of Throckmorton Jones. Let’s keep these summer vibes going. Have a great weekend Lake County!
lakecountybloom.com
Stones in the Field – Poetry by Kathleen Scavone
Fifty-two Ford tractor works The field, churning up The past Chert, obsidian, serpentine, and Cinnabar are Brought up for air Harvested like so many grand potatoes Their presence speaks volumes A dusty tome of time gone by It’s official - it’s a ground-breaking. Kathleen Scavone, MA., is a...
northbaybiz.com
Redwood Credit Union Helps Protect More than 2,700 People by Securely Shredding Documents
Shred-a-Thons held in Lake, Marin, Mendocino, Napa, and Sonoma counties. This summer, more than 2,700 residents in Lake, Marin, Mendocino, Napa and Sonoma counties took action to protect themselves from fraud and identity theft by bringing old financial records and other paperwork to Redwood Credit Union’s free shred-a-thons. Shred-It...
Check out the scavenger hunt taking Sonoma County by storm
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Anthony Ramirez, creator of @PlantNseek, appeared on KRON4 News on Thursday to talk about his burgeoning plant scavenger hunt. Ramirez, who works in retail, started the scavenger hunt in May. He’d bought too many plants and seedlings for something he’d been working on in his garden and started leaving them around […]
Lake County News
Buehnerkempers announce retirement, closure of optometry practice
LAKEPORT, Calif. — After nearly three decades of taking care of thousands of patients, a Lake County optometrist is closing his doors and heading into retirement. Dr. Mark Buehnerkemper announced his retirement earlier this month. He and wife, Monica, own the optometry practice at 120 S. Main St. in...
lakecountybloom.com
Konocti Women’s Service Continues to Serve its Community
2022 is the second year of our “new” club. We are proud to say that we continue to grow and still continue the principles we had as the Konocti Lioness Club. The Konocti Women’s Service Club meets monthly on the third Thursday at the Riviera Hills Restaurant. Our motto is “for Kids’ Sake.” We support our local elementary Schools with baskets of goodies for the teachers and supplies for the students. Monies from our fundraisers go to scholarships for graduating high schoolers, various other children’s services, and Camp Discovery for 2nd through 5th graders. We welcome new members.
George's Hideaway in Guerneville to become Sonoma's latest Project Homekey site
GUERNEVILLE – The quaintly rustic George's Hideaway in Guerneville was once home to cocktails, storied ghosts and even a brothel, but now it will become Sonoma County's sixth Project Homekey site for homeless individuals or those at risk of homelessness. The approval for the site came from the state Department of Housing and Community Development on Wednesday. Project Homekey converts vacant or underused buildings into state-funded supportive housing for people who need it. It works under a "housing first" model, which posits that people need the stability of a roof over their head and basic services before they can tackle larger challenges...
Lake County News
Warrant issued for Upper Lake man sought for assault
LAKE COUNTY, Calif. — The Lake County Sheriff’s Office is continuing to search for an Upper Lake man who they said assaulted a woman earlier this month. Arturo Pedro Gutierrez, 62, is wanted in connection to the assault, which took place on Aug. 18. On Wednesday, the sheriff’s...
mendofever.com
Ponds, Finding Ground Water, Consolidation—Highlights of the Redwood Valley County Water District Board Meeting
The RVCWD Board of Directors met on August 18, 2022 at 5:00 pm at the District Office, 151 Laws Avenue, Ukiah, with a Zoom option available. All of the current directors were present: Ken Todd, Tom Schoeneman, Bree Klotter and Adam Gaska, along with General Manager Jared Walker. The Board...
Missing Bay Area man’s car found on fire along Hwy 101
The Sonoma County Sheriff's Office is asking the public for help finding a missing man who vanished under "suspicious circumstances" more than a month ago and his car was found on fire.
sonomasun.com
the girl, fig and a $50k donation
In celebration of its 25th anniversary this month, the girl & the fig has donated $50,000 to enhance children’s culinary programming at Sonoma Community Center. The Center’s Community Kitchen uses hands-on culinary instruction to share the cuisine and from around the world. The donation will allow the Center’s...
lakecountybloom.com
Blue Zones Project Lake County Office Grand Opening
The community event will feature a ribbon-cutting ceremony, games, and prizes. Blue Zones Project® Lake County invites the community to celebrate the Grand Opening of their office on Second Street in Kelseyville, located behind maker. on August 25, 2022, at 5:00 p.m. The event will feature a tour of...
northbaybusinessjournal.com
Avian flu outbreak in Sonoma, Solano, Mendocino counties worries poultry industry
A drought may be contributing to a growing number of avian flu cases in the North Bay, raising concerns among state officials, county agriculture commissioners and farmers. Fourteen cases within area wild bird populations have been recorded in so far. The cases are concentrated in Sonoma, Solano and Mendocino counties, with no known cases in Marin and Napa counties.
mendofever.com
Volunteers Cleaning Ukiah Valley’s Waterways Frustrated by Lack of Support by Board of Supervisors—Letter to the Editor
Welcome to our letters to the editor/opinion section. To submit yours for consideration, please send to matthewplafever@gmail.com. Please consider including an image to be used–either a photograph of you or something applicable to the letter. However, an image is not necessary for publication. Remember opinions expressed do not necessarily...
lakecountybloom.com
Redwood Credit Union to Match Donations up to $12,000 for Mendocino College Student Emergency Fund
The Fall 2022 semester is underway, and students are getting back on track with education and career prep at Mendocino College. With inflation making prices for food, gas, books, and living expenses higher, we know that some students will be struggling to make ends meet. The Student Emergency Fund is...
ksro.com
Project Homekey Funding Approved for Two Sites in Santa Rosa and One in Guerneville
Project Homekey funding has been approved for two housing units in Santa Rosa. The state has approved $24.6-million for the Caritas Center and St. Vincent de Paul Commons, which will help provide 90 new housing units and comprehensive support services, such as job training and mental health support. The Caritas Center by Catholic Charities is already being built in downtown Santa Rosa and is part of the larger Caritas Village project, which features two phases of affordable housing development with Burbank Housing. Meanwhile, the St. Vincent de Paul Commons at the former Gold Coin Motel will begin renovation once the Homekey funding is received.
mendofever.com
The Historical Society of Mendocino County is Currently Seeking Two Board Members
The following is a press release issued by the Historical Society of Mendocino County:. The Historical Society of Mendocino County is a 501(c)(3) organization and its board of directors is comprised of nine volunteer members from all over Mendocino County dedicated to the organization’s mission of collecting, preserving and sharing the diverse history of Mendocino County.
mendocinobeacon.com
Mendocino Railway files lawsuit against Fort Bragg and the California Coastal Commission
On August 9, Mendocino Railway filed a declaratory order request against the City of Fort Bragg and the California Coastal Commission. This lawsuit seeks a declaration that Mendocino Railway’s railroad activities are only subject to the jurisdiction of the Surface Transportation Board. According to MR’s recent press release, MR...
sonomacountygazette.com
Yelling at clouds in Camp Meeker
Greetings, all, and wake me up when September ends! I hope you enjoyed last month’s musings on canine social media. I find it fascinating to wet my beak into other cultures, near and far, that are very different from mine. This can lead to sometimes epic and brutal social faux pas, but I have found that a large dose of humility and willingness to laugh at oneself are the world’s universal passport. Dogs are very near us, and yet must have a remarkably different take on the world.
