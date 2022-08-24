It’s a strange thing not to throw away a leaky mop bucket. But, here I am writing about the fact that I can’t bring myself to do just that. Our mop bucket has been a part of our household for more than two and half decades. I know it for a fact because I got it just before David and I got married. Over the years, things have broken, been tossed, or even misplaced, but never the mop bucket. I’m telling you, this bucket has been through it all with us. It’s been three weeks now since it cracked, and I keep “forgetting” to buy a new one. It obviously has nothing to do with the bucket itself, but I still can’t seem to throw it away. My son’s short-term solution has been to use an empty five-gallon bucket. I have gladly adapted to this, even as I keep the broken bucket on our patio and pretend it’s still there, Hahahaha! Onto other matters. This weekend is the Second Annual Blackberry Cobbler Festival, and I’m here to tell you it’s a must-see and must-do kind of thing in Lake County. It’s all things blackberry and Cobb, from music to food to drink. Bring the family and make a day of it. I’m also thrilled to tell you about Kelseyville’s Kickin’ It In The Country Concert. If you haven’t been, it’s another Lake County must-do, and it’s not too late to mark your calendar for September’s concert. Plus, we’ve also got another podcast for you to listen to on your drive with host Michelle Scully, where she interviews Lisa Jones-Tomassini of Throckmorton Jones. Let’s keep these summer vibes going. Have a great weekend Lake County!

LAKE COUNTY, CA ・ 5 HOURS AGO