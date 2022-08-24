Read full article on original website
Siblings Were Strangers Walking Past Each Other for Years. Then a Hospital Brought Them Together: 'Grateful'
Adopted when she was 3 months old, Christina Sadberry spent over a decade searching for her biological family. As it turns out, she had unknowingly walked past her brother, Raymond Turner, in the hallways at Fort Worth's Cook Children's Hospital for seven years. Christina, who was raised in Austin, Texas,...
A 23-year-old MOTHER gave birth to babies that are BORN every 480 years…
https://media.emirates247.com/images/2013/05/00343412.jpgMother 23yrs!!. One amazing couple in the Czech Republic has a lot to be thankful for as they welcomed new babies into the world! Yes, BABIES. Plural. The couple, Alexandra and Antonin, already had one child already and were so excited when they learned a new addition was on its way! They soon found out that this new addition was actually twins, and since both parents had a history of twins in their families already, they will be carrying on the families tradition! While the Kinovas from the Czech town of Milovice were looking forward to welcoming a new addition to their family, they soon learned from their doctor that Alexandra was pregnant with not just one baby, but two. The lovely couple celebrated upon hearing the good news and began to prepare themselves to go from being a family of three to a family of five. But almost immediately, the doctor asked the couple if he could see them again, to re-diagnose.
Conjoined Twins Who Made Headlines for 2002 Separation Surgery Turn 21: Inside Their Lives Now
Josie Hull and her twin sister Teresa Cajas were not expected to live past their first birthday. In July, the sisters turned 21. "In the eyes of the world they're both deemed challenged, but they've touched so many lives," Josie's mom, Jenny Hull, tells PEOPLE in this week's exclusive story. "This birthday is such a huge milestone to celebrate."
Former conjoined twins celebrate 21st birthday after being separated in risky operation 20 years ago
Josie Hull and Teresa Cajas, who were conjoined at the head before being separated, turned 21 this year. The twins were born in July 2001 and were separated a year later in 2002 in a risky 23-hour operation. July 2022 marks 20 years since the twins were separated and it was a milestone that many didn't think they would make. Hull and Cajas come from a small village in Guatemala and they made the trip to Los Angeles to undergo the high-risk operation. The separation surgery was conducted at UCLA in 2002, reported KABC. The conjoined twins were joined at the head, a condition that only affects one in every 2.5 million babies.
"Devastated" Kenny Chesney offers condolences to the family of a woman who died at his Denver show
Country music star Kenny Chesney said he is "devastated" after an unidentified female fan fell and died just after the singer's show at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver on Saturday night. "There had been so much joy, so much heart coming from the people of Denver last night...
Chilling final conversation actor had with mom before he plunged to his death from sixth floor apartment with wife
AN actor reportedly told his mom that he couldn’t open his apartment's windows in a final conversation before he plunged to his death with his wife. Dad-of-two Florind Belliu, 35, and Ornela Shehi, 28, were pronounced dead minutes after falling from the sixth floor of their flat in the Bronx, New York, on August 6.
A toddler was playing with bubbles in the backyard. Then he spotted something unusual
A Georgia woman, who had been missing for four days, was reunited with her family after a toddler spotted her feet past his family’s fence line. CNN affiliate WGCL’s Zac Summers reports.
Father Kicked Off Frontier Flight Because of ‘Emotional’ Two-Year-Old Daughter: ‘Babies Don’t Understand Policies’
Frontier Airlines had a father from Atlanta removed from its flight because of his emotional 2-year-old daughter, according to WSB-TV. The father, Chrisean Rose, treated his toddler daughter, Rayana, to a fun weekend trip to Orlando; on the return flight home, Rose had Rayana sit on his lap to provide the young child a sense of comfort. However, a Frontier Airlines flight attendant disapproved of his actions for safety reasons and threatened to have him arrested.
Boy, 6, dies after rattlesnake bite in ‘extremely rare’ case with heartbreaking final moments revealed by family
A BOY has died days after being bitten by a rattlesnake in Colorado. Simon Currat, six, was attacked on July 5 and went into a coma before he tragically died five days later. The youngster, who was about to start the first grade, was exploring the Colorado wilderness with his dad Nic and three-year-old sister Renee, Fox29 reports.
Woman gave birth to black and white twins and thought she was handed the wrong baby
Mother Nature never ceases to amaze. Judith Nowokocha, a photographer from Calgary, Canada, received one such surprise. In 2016 she gave birth to twins and was in utter disbelief. The reason was that one of her babies was black and the other an albino.
Boy born with one-in-a-million condition takes 1st steps with prosthetic leg
A Chicago toddler who was born with a one-in-a-million condition that left him without part of his right leg is now walking thanks to a prosthetic leg. Dakari Miranda, who will turn 2 this fall, took his first steps this month, less than eight months after undergoing an hours-long surgery to have most of his right leg amputated.
Student Raising Money to Adopt Boy He Found in the Trash During Trip to Haiti: 'Choose Love'
A trip to Haiti in late 2017 changed Jimmy Amisial's life forever. According to CNN, the then 22-year-old Texas State student was visiting his home country to celebrate New Year's Eve when he came across a commotion in a street. "When I got to the place where the people were...
Mom of 3 Says Youngest 'Didn't Recognize Me' When She Reunited with Kids After Lengthy COVID Battle
After more than a year since she was hospitalized due to COVID-19, a Texas mother of three has finally returned home. Jazmin Kirkland reunited with her family this month for the first time since she was admitted to the hospital after contracting COVID-19 last summer, NBC affiliate KXAS reported. The...
Families are living a 'nightmare' as they plead for help finding missing loved ones
When David Robinson's 24-year-old son went missing in June of 2021, he uprooted his life in South Carolina and moved to Buckeye, Arizona to lead the search.
NBC’s Richard Engel Announces 6-Year-Old Son Henry’s Death After Rett Syndrome Battle: We ‘Surrounded Him With Love’
A heartbreaking loss. NBC News reporter Richard Engel announced the death of his 6-year-old son, Henry, who battled a rare neurological disorder. "Our beloved son Henry passed away. He had the softest blue eyes, an easy smile and a contagious giggle. We always surrounded him with love and he returned it, and so much more," […]
California dog named Chance the Rapper becomes blind after accidentally ingesting oxycodone while on a walk in LA
A dog in California named Chance the Rapper has turned blind after accidentally swallowing oxycodone while being taken out for a walk by the Los Angeles coast. Lori Burns went on a walk with her two dogs along Ocean Avenue in Santa Monica last week when she caught sight of Chance, a 15-pound former shelter dog, panting before suddenly caving in.
How Many Kids Does Richard Engel Have? The Journalist's Son Has Passed Away
Prayers up! Reports share that NBC News’ chief foreign correspondent Richard Engel’s son, Henry, has passed away. The adorable grade schooler was only 6 years old. Naturally, fans and fellow colleagues of Richard have taken to social media to give their condolences to the family. However, questions surrounding Henry’s death have come to light. Plus, fans are also intrigued to learn whether Richard has more children. Here’s everything we know.
Mom Incredibly Delivers Two Sets of Identical Twins at the Same Time During ‘High-Risk Pregnancy’
Ashley Ness, who previously struggled with infertility, is celebrating a medical miracle after she and her boyfriend welcomed two sets of identical twins simultaneously. The quadruplets and 35-year-old mom are doing great. "I feel amazing!" Ness told PEOPLE. Ness and her boyfriend welcomed all four babies — two girls and...
Teen Backed for Snapping at Parents for Naming Her After Dead Sister
"They robbed you of your own identity because they hadn't processed their grief," one user commented.
