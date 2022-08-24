ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A 23-year-old MOTHER gave birth to babies that are BORN every 480 years…

https://media.emirates247.com/images/2013/05/00343412.jpgMother 23yrs!!. One amazing couple in the Czech Republic has a lot to be thankful for as they welcomed new babies into the world! Yes, BABIES. Plural. The couple, Alexandra and Antonin, already had one child already and were so excited when they learned a new addition was on its way! They soon found out that this new addition was actually twins, and since both parents had a history of twins in their families already, they will be carrying on the families tradition! While the Kinovas from the Czech town of Milovice were looking forward to welcoming a new addition to their family, they soon learned from their doctor that Alexandra was pregnant with not just one baby, but two. The lovely couple celebrated upon hearing the good news and began to prepare themselves to go from being a family of three to a family of five. But almost immediately, the doctor asked the couple if he could see them again, to re-diagnose.
Former conjoined twins celebrate 21st birthday after being separated in risky operation 20 years ago

Josie Hull and Teresa Cajas, who were conjoined at the head before being separated, turned 21 this year. The twins were born in July 2001 and were separated a year later in 2002 in a risky 23-hour operation. July 2022 marks 20 years since the twins were separated and it was a milestone that many didn't think they would make. Hull and Cajas come from a small village in Guatemala and they made the trip to Los Angeles to undergo the high-risk operation. The separation surgery was conducted at UCLA in 2002, reported KABC. The conjoined twins were joined at the head, a condition that only affects one in every 2.5 million babies.
Father Kicked Off Frontier Flight Because of ‘Emotional’ Two-Year-Old Daughter: ‘Babies Don’t Understand Policies’

Frontier Airlines had a father from Atlanta removed from its flight because of his emotional 2-year-old daughter, according to WSB-TV. The father, Chrisean Rose, treated his toddler daughter, Rayana, to a fun weekend trip to Orlando; on the return flight home, Rose had Rayana sit on his lap to provide the young child a sense of comfort. However, a Frontier Airlines flight attendant disapproved of his actions for safety reasons and threatened to have him arrested.
Boy born with one-in-a-million condition takes 1st steps with prosthetic leg

A Chicago toddler who was born with a one-in-a-million condition that left him without part of his right leg is now walking thanks to a prosthetic leg. Dakari Miranda, who will turn 2 this fall, took his first steps this month, less than eight months after undergoing an hours-long surgery to have most of his right leg amputated.
California dog named Chance the Rapper becomes blind after accidentally ingesting oxycodone while on a walk in LA

A dog in California named Chance the Rapper has turned blind after accidentally swallowing oxycodone while being taken out for a walk by the Los Angeles coast. Lori Burns went on a walk with her two dogs along Ocean Avenue in Santa Monica last week when she caught sight of Chance, a 15-pound former shelter dog, panting before suddenly caving in.
How Many Kids Does Richard Engel Have? The Journalist's Son Has Passed Away

Prayers up! Reports share that NBC News’ chief foreign correspondent Richard Engel’s son, Henry, has passed away. The adorable grade schooler was only 6 years old. Naturally, fans and fellow colleagues of Richard have taken to social media to give their condolences to the family. However, questions surrounding Henry’s death have come to light. Plus, fans are also intrigued to learn whether Richard has more children. Here’s everything we know.
