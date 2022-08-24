Read full article on original website
Herriman police ID jogger killed in auto-pedestrian crash on Mountain View Corridor
HERRIMAN, Utah (KUTV) — The Herriman City Police Department on Thursday publicly identified a woman who died in an auto-pedestrian crash the previous day. According to a statement from the department, Herriman resident Stefanie Whittaker, 38, was jogging on the east sidewalk of Mountain View Corridor early Aug. 24 when she was struck by a vehicle turning onto the road.
Man arrested after setting his Salt Lake City motorhome on fire, police say
A man arrested in Salt Lake City after allegedly setting his motorhome on fire on Thursday morning
Heber City Police asking for help after driver injures crossing guard in hit and run
UPDATE (10:30 p.m. 8/23/2022): According to a post by Heber City Police, the driver and vehicle were found. HEBER CITY, Utah — Heber City Police Department is asking for the […]
Utah police seek help in finding missing 99-year-old grandma believed to be dead, body left in mountains
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (TCD) -- Police are asking the public for help in finding a missing 99-year-old woman they believe was killed and then left in the mountains. In a statement, the West Valley City Police Department called on people to search the area for evidence relating to Maren Carlson’s disappearance, especially now that autumn and hunting season are around the corner, two popular times that "bring more Utahns to the mountains."
Car window smashed; gear stolen from Search and Rescue volunteer
On Tuesday morning, a search and rescue volunteer from Utah County went to her vehicle and noticed the window was smashed and her gear was stolen.
Salt Lake man who prompted police standoff arrested again hours after getting out of jail
SALT LAKE CITY — A man who was arrested following a three-hour standoff with Salt Lake police on Tuesday was arrested again on Wednesday — just five hours after he was released from jail and then returned to the same house. And Salt Lake police say they are...
BYU thief steals not once, but twice on campus
A thief on the BYU campus in Provo was caught on camera stealing a scooter and bike in the span of a few hours.
Orem police admit to failing to notify school district of teacher arrest
The Orem Police Department is admitting it failed to properly notify the Alpine School District that one of its teachers was being investigated on sexual exploitation charges involving a minor.
New bridge, road connecting Mountain View Corridor, I-15 in Bluffdale set to open
BLUFFDALE, Utah, Aug. 25, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A new bridge completing the connection between Mountain View Corridor and Interstate 15 in Bluffdale is scheduled to open to traffic Friday afternoon. Porter Rockwell Boulevard and its 435-foot-long, 65-foot-high bridge is expected to relieve traffic congestion on I-15, Redwood Road...
Heber Police ask for help investigating hit-and-run
HEBER, Utah (ABC4) – The Heber City Police Department (HCPD) has requested the communities assistance in investigating a hit-and-run incident that occurred on August 23. Police say that a Heber City Crossing Guard was hit in the crosswalk at the Old Mill Elementary crossing on Mill Road at 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday. HCPD reports that […]
Update: Salt Lake police respond to call for barricaded person
Salt Lake City — Police took a man into custody after he barricaded himself into a home near Chadwick Street and Parkway Avenue Tuesday afternoon. Police said the man surrendered. They had warned people to avoid the area due to the activity. All affected roads will be opened shortly.
Suspect from SWAT standoff booked, released, arrested again within 24 hours
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A man who was arrested by the Salt Lake City SWAT team on Tuesday was arrested again on Wednesday, shortly after being released from jail. In a jail booking report Tuesday night, a Salt Lake City police detective said 41-year-old Maurice Raffoul presented a ‘substantial danger’ if released from jail.
Alleged vehicle thief wanted by Murray Police
MURRAY, Utah (ABC4) – Have you seen this man? The Murray Police Department is searching for a suspect in connection to a vehicle theft. The man’s image was captured on surveillance camera footage. He was last seen wearing a dark-colored t-shirt, shorts, sneakers and cap. Anyone who recognizes this man is asked to contact the […]
Improper turn sends motorcyclist to hospital
SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah — Summit County Sheriff Deputies responded to an injury accident on Kilby Road, just east of Fresh Market in Pinebrook, on Tuesday. The injury occurred when a […]
Car crashes into school bus in South Ogden
SOUTH OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – Police responded to a crash involving a school bus on Tuesday morning, blocking roads in South Ogden. South Ogden Police say the crash happened at the intersection of 850 E at Highway 89 around 7:43 a.m. A school bus from the Weber School District was involved. Authorities say the crash […]
Ogden man faces charge for vandalism caused to large flag banner at Tooele City Hall
TOOELE — An Ogden man is accused of vandalizing a giant flag that had been hanging in front of Tooele City Hall since June. Lloyd G. Thomas, 36, was charged Monday in 3rd District Court with criminal mischief, a second-degree felony. On Wednesday, a Tooele police officer was on...
‘I just knew I couldn’t leave him’: Retired park ranger recalls pulling boy from submerged pickup
OAKLEY, Utah (KSL.com) — Joe Donnell still gets emotional as he thinks about the boy he pulled out of a pickup truck that had been under the water at Smith and Morehouse Reservoir for about 10 minutes. “I was afraid to leave him. I know I couldn’t live with...
