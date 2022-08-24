ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Heber City, UT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kjzz.com

Herriman police ID jogger killed in auto-pedestrian crash on Mountain View Corridor

HERRIMAN, Utah (KUTV) — The Herriman City Police Department on Thursday publicly identified a woman who died in an auto-pedestrian crash the previous day. According to a statement from the department, Herriman resident Stefanie Whittaker, 38, was jogging on the east sidewalk of Mountain View Corridor early Aug. 24 when she was struck by a vehicle turning onto the road.
HERRIMAN, UT
truecrimedaily

Utah police seek help in finding missing 99-year-old grandma believed to be dead, body left in mountains

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (TCD) -- Police are asking the public for help in finding a missing 99-year-old woman they believe was killed and then left in the mountains. In a statement, the West Valley City Police Department called on people to search the area for evidence relating to Maren Carlson’s disappearance, especially now that autumn and hunting season are around the corner, two popular times that "bring more Utahns to the mountains."
WEST VALLEY CITY, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Utah Crime & Safety
Heber City, UT
Crime & Safety
City
Heber City, UT
State
Utah State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#City Police#Ksl Com#Brigham Young University
Gephardt Daily

New bridge, road connecting Mountain View Corridor, I-15 in Bluffdale set to open

BLUFFDALE, Utah, Aug. 25, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A new bridge completing the connection between Mountain View Corridor and Interstate 15 in Bluffdale is scheduled to open to traffic Friday afternoon. Porter Rockwell Boulevard and its 435-foot-long, 65-foot-high bridge is expected to relieve traffic congestion on I-15, Redwood Road...
BLUFFDALE, UT
ABC4

Heber Police ask for help investigating hit-and-run

HEBER, Utah (ABC4) – The Heber City Police Department (HCPD) has requested the communities assistance in investigating a hit-and-run incident that occurred on August 23. Police say that a Heber City Crossing Guard was hit in the crosswalk at the Old Mill Elementary crossing on Mill Road at 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday. HCPD reports that […]
HEBER CITY, UT
ksl.com

Woman killed after being hit by vehicle on Mountain View Corridor

HERRIMAN — A woman was killed early Wednesday when she was hit by a vehicle in Herriman, police said. The crash happened on northbound Mountain View Corridor at Real Vista Drive (14820 South) about 5:45 a.m., Herriman police said. The driver of a truck told police he struck something...
HERRIMAN, UT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Boston University
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
KSLTV

One dead after ‘major crash’ on Mountain View Corridor in Herriman

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah — One woman was killed after being struck by a vehicle on Mountain View Corridor, according to officials with the Herriman Police Department. HPD Deputy Chief Cody Stromberg said officers got a 911 call reporting the auto-pedestrian crash around 5:45 a.m. Wednesday. “Driver of the...
HERRIMAN, UT
ABC4

Alleged vehicle thief wanted by Murray Police

MURRAY, Utah (ABC4) – Have you seen this man? The Murray Police Department is searching for a suspect in connection to a vehicle theft. The man’s image was captured on surveillance camera footage. He was last seen wearing a dark-colored t-shirt, shorts, sneakers and cap. Anyone who recognizes this man is asked to contact the […]
MURRAY, UT
ABC4

Car crashes into school bus in South Ogden

SOUTH OGDEN, Utah (ABC4) – Police responded to a crash involving a school bus on Tuesday morning, blocking roads in South Ogden. South Ogden Police say the crash happened at the intersection of 850 E at Highway 89 around 7:43 a.m. A school bus from the Weber School District was involved. Authorities say the crash […]
SOUTH OGDEN, UT

Comments / 0

Community Policy