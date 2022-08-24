ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aramis Ayala Wins Democratic Nomination to Challenge Ashley Moody in Florida AG Race

By Kevin Derby
 3 days ago
Former Orange County State Attorney Aramis Ayala, who drew national attention for refusing to enforce the death penalty, won the Democratic nomination to challenge Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody in November.

With 79.5 percent of the vote in, Ayala took 44.6 percent of the primary vote. Attorney Daniel Uhlfelder, who garnered some attention for dressing like the grim reaper to protest Gov. Ron DeSantis’ reopening of the state during the pandemic, placed second with 28.2 percent. Attorney Jim Lewis was right behind in third at 27.1. percent of the vote.

Moody, who did not face any opposition in the Republican primary, is the favorite to retain her seat in November.

