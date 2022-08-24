Val Demings Wins Primary to Take on Marco Rubio

As expected, on Tuesday, U.S. Rep. Val Demings, D-Fla., blew out the field to win the Democratic primary to challenge U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., in November.

Demings had been the favorite for her party’s nomination throughout the election cycle and she kept larger names out of the primary.

With 82 percent of votes counted on Tuesday, Demings took 84.6 percent of the vote, with former state Rep. Brian Rush in distant second with 6.2 percent.

Attorney William Sanchez stood in third with 5.5 percent of the vote, followed by businessman and frequent candidate Ricardo De La Fuente with 3.7 percent of the vote.