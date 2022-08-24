ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Val Demings Wins Primary to Take on Marco Rubio

By Kevin Derby
FloridaDaily
FloridaDaily
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uJn9r_0hSqfXIy00

As expected, on Tuesday, U.S. Rep. Val Demings, D-Fla., blew out the field to win the Democratic primary to challenge U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., in November.

Demings had been the favorite for her party’s nomination throughout the election cycle and she kept larger names out of the primary.

With 82 percent of votes counted on Tuesday, Demings took 84.6 percent of the vote, with former state Rep. Brian Rush in distant second with 6.2 percent.

Attorney William Sanchez stood in third with 5.5 percent of the vote, followed by businessman and frequent candidate Ricardo De La Fuente with 3.7 percent of the vote.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Val Demings
Person
Marco Rubio
HuffPost

Trump Reacts To Mar-A-Lago Affidavit In Angry Social Media Screed

Former President Donald Trump greeted the Friday release of a heavily redacted affidavit used to secure a search warrant for his Mar-a-Lago home earlier this month with his usual dose of anger, misdirection and falsehoods. In a post on Truth Social, his fledgling ― and reportedly floundering ― social media...
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election#Val Demings Wins Primary#Democratic
Vice

Trump’s Latest Courtroom Blunder Is Wild—Even for Trump

Former President Donald Trump has pulled plenty of odd moves in the courtroom over the course of his turbulent career. Even by those standards, his latest legal filing is pretty out there. On Monday, Trump’s attorneys asked a Florida judge to freeze the government’s review of documents seized by the...
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
The Independent

Sean Hannity and Tucker Carlson among Fox News stars ordered to give depositions in Dominion defamation suit

Several of Fox News’s top hosts, including Tucker Carlson and Sean Hannity, have been called to give depositions in a major defamation suit brought against the network by Dominion Voting Systems.The case revolves around the network’s propagation of false claims and conspiracy theories regarding the 2020 election, and specifically the assertion that Dominion’s voting machines were deliberately compromised in any of various implausible ways in order to rig the election for Joe Biden.As reported by The New York Times, the names ordered to testify in the case include Mr Carlson and Mr Hannity, as well as Judge Jeanine Pirro,...
POLITICS
E.M. DuBois

Opinion: Ron Desantis is the One Presidential Candidate We All Should Fear

Is it too early to think about 2024? I don’t think so. While there certainly could be some interesting candidates coming to challenge Old Sleepy Joe, I want to focus on the GOP in this article because they have the one candidate that is more terrifying than Donald Trump. Enter: Ron DeSantis. Just this past summer Desantis denied the Tampa Bay Rays $35 million for their training facility.
TheDailyBeast

Eight Sources Say Feds Are Not Done With Matt Gaetz

When Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) beat his primary challenger Tuesday, he delivered a speech to family and friends predicting an easy repeat victory in November that would allow him to remain with “Republicans with a will to fight and a backbone.” There was, predictably, no mention of the underage sex trafficking investigation that could one day be catastrophic to his political career.That federal probe that generated national attention for a few weeks last year has since quieted down. But it’s not over.Eight people with direct knowledge of the probe confirmed to The Daily Beast that the case is still unfolding—albeit...
FloridaDaily

FloridaDaily

Jacksonville, FL
10K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Florida Daily covers politics and business across the state. With a team of journalists, writers and editors with experience on TV, radio, newspapers and online media, Florida Daily offers news, insights and analysis as we cover the most important issues in the state.

 https://www.floridadaily.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy