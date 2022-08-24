ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

WGAL

Football Friday preview: Manheim Central Barons

MANHEIM, Pa. — News 8 continues our preseason preview with one of the top programs in the Susquehanna Valley. Manheim Central bounced back from its first losing season in decades by sharing the section crown in 2021. The Barons lost to eventual district champion, Exeter, in the playoffs. They...
MANHEIM, PA
Syracuse.com

Syracuse, Utica boys to meet in NY State Fair basketball tournament semifinal Friday

The Syracuse and Utica boys basketball teams are set to meet in the semifinals of the New York State Fair tournament after recording two wins each Thursday. The semifinal will be played at noon on Friday, with the winning team advancing to the tournament championship at 3 p.m. at the State Fair. In the event of rain Friday, the games will be played at the Solvay Youth Center.
SYRACUSE, NY
The Holland Sentinel

Boys cross country preview: 5 athletes to watch

West Michigan is known for its distance runners with several heading off to run at big-name colleges over the years. This year is no different with a load of talent all around the lakeshore and several athletes looking to make a run at the state title in 2022. Here are five local runners to keep an eye on throughout the fall as cross country season gets underway.
HOLLAND, MI
