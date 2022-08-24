Read full article on original website
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland County girls soccer preview: Class 3A field loaded with contenders
WPIAL Class 3A girls soccer just got a lot stronger. As if three-time defending champion Mars — with its 63-game winning streak — wasn’t already a problem for opponents, the addition of former 4A teams Moon, Latrobe and Penn-Trafford only stands to thicken the title chase. Moon...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland County boys soccer preview: New challenges for Jeannette, Franklin Regional
Jeannette is not necessarily running from anyone by playing up in classification in boys soccer. The way the Jayhawks see it, the move is about perspective and proper placement. Jeannette is a Class A school according to enrollment numbers, but it chose to play in Class 2A to be with...
KTLO
Salem Junior High football opens season with victory
The Salem Junior High football team opened their season with a win Thursday night. The Junior Greyhounds blanked Earle 20-0.
Can QB Jordan Travis lead Florida State to a bowl game? Previewing FSU’s 2022 season
Florida State’s last winning season was 2017. That was unfathomable during the Bobby Bowden era and the follow-up seasons under Jimbo Fisher.
WGAL
Football Friday preview: Manheim Central Barons
MANHEIM, Pa. — News 8 continues our preseason preview with one of the top programs in the Susquehanna Valley. Manheim Central bounced back from its first losing season in decades by sharing the section crown in 2021. The Barons lost to eventual district champion, Exeter, in the playoffs. They...
Syracuse, Utica boys to meet in NY State Fair basketball tournament semifinal Friday
The Syracuse and Utica boys basketball teams are set to meet in the semifinals of the New York State Fair tournament after recording two wins each Thursday. The semifinal will be played at noon on Friday, with the winning team advancing to the tournament championship at 3 p.m. at the State Fair. In the event of rain Friday, the games will be played at the Solvay Youth Center.
Boys cross country preview: 5 athletes to watch
West Michigan is known for its distance runners with several heading off to run at big-name colleges over the years. This year is no different with a load of talent all around the lakeshore and several athletes looking to make a run at the state title in 2022. Here are five local runners to keep an eye on throughout the fall as cross country season gets underway.
LSU Baseball: Jacob Berry Smashes First Minor League Home Run
Berry beginning to get into a rhythm, showing improvement in the field
Rivals Hempfield, Greensburg Salem to square off for 57th time
It’s only one game on the schedule, the first of the season. And in the grand scheme of things, it won’t impact conference standings for either team. But bragging rights will again be on the line between the football players, students and communities from Hempfield and Greensburg Salem.
CVCA football plays well in defensive struggle vs. New Philadelphia
In a first-ever meeting against New Philadelphia, the Cuyahoga Valley Christian Academy football had some missed opportunities on offense in a season-opening 7-2 loss, but the Royals have nothing to be ashamed of. On the road at Woody Hayes Quaker Stadium, youthful CVCA played well against a storied New Philadelphia...
