Microsoft's exclusive competitive FPS is still trapped on consoles

By Morgan Park
PC Gamer
PC Gamer
 2 days ago
I was reminded during Geoff Keighley's Opening Night Live show today that CrossfireX , the sequel to massively popular Counter-Strike clone Crossfire, came out this year. It released free-to-play in February with a complete singleplayer campaign developed by Remedy Entertainment, a full suite of multiplayer modes, and a battle pass. You might have forgotten about CrossfireX because it was panned by critics at launch, but it quickly left my head because it only ever came out on Xbox.

A competitive FPS with origins on the PC, exclusive to one console. What's up with that?

I can't remember the last time someone tried to release a competitive shooter without a PC version. Halo 5, maybe? If this were Sony trying to bring back Killzone I'd understand, but this is Xbox we're talking about: The PC-friendly platform. The publisher that, for the past four years, has released every single one of its exclusive games simultaneously on console and PC. CrossfireX is the first game to break that streak, and is maybe the worst possible candidate to do so.

Microsoft CrossfireX's developer, Smilegate, is leaving a lot of players on the table by console-gating an FPS that would probably be way more fun with a mouse and keyboard. I suspect that some of the most damning criticisms CrossfireX received at launch, like unresponsive controls and imbalanced guns, could have been mitigated by a PC version with more customizability and input options.

I get why Sony is letting its big fancy adventure games be console-exclusive for a few years before making the jump to PC, but why CrossfireX? It's not some graphical powerhouse and it's definitely not selling consoles for Microsoft. My best guess is that, in a handshake attempt to make Crossfire more popular in North America and Xbox more popular in China, Smilegate and Microsoft decided a long time ago that CrossfireX would only ever come to Xbox. That's a shame—CrossfireX is simple, but its shooting looks slick and I'd like to give it a shot. (Just not with a controller. Oh god no.)

CrossfireX's console situation is a bummer, but dwelling on it has been a nice excuse to relive memories from when console-exclusive FPSes were more common. I loved Halo 3. I walked the mean streets of Killzone 2 and Resistance 3 in my PS3 days. For a few months in 2012, I was probably one of the greatest CS:GO PS3 players who ever lived. That's right, Valve commissioned Xbox 360 and PS3 ports for CS:GO when it launched in 2012, both of which were immediately abandoned. They did the same thing with Team Fortress 2 in 2007, which still had a small but active community as of 2019.

The truth is, "exclusivity" is now a dirty word for multiplayer games. We are firmly in the era of crossplay, where all games are expected to be playable on every platform and with every platform. This was a bad way to release CrossfireX, and it's unclear if it'll ever be remedied. The console wars are over , and the PC won. Somebody should probably tell CrossfireX.

Catch up with our full list of Gamescom announcements from Opening Night Live and check our Gamescom schedule to find out when to watch everything else.

PC Gamer

There may never be another Crysis moment for PC gaming

You must forgive PC gamers for banging on about Crysis all the time—it feels like an age since a game came along like it that was so impossible to run on existing PC hardware that graphics cards actually had to be redesigned to cater for it. But we have had a few close run-ins with impossibly demanding games these past few years, and that's got me wondering which will be the next game to grind our PCs to a halt with their obnoxiously demanding system requirements?
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

PlayStation PC Games Launcher Reportedly in the Works

PlayStation is doing bits in the PC world as it keeps on releasing new games for the platform. They have released a whole set of games for the platform which include Days Gone, God of War, Horizon: Zero Dawn and so many more. The latest PlayStation Studios game that has been added to PC is Marvel's Spider-Man Remastered and the next one is Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection.
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

Sony is raising the price of the PS5

Nearly two years into the life of the PlayStation 5, Sony is taking the unusual step of raising the price of its current-generation console. Sony Interactive Entertainment president and CEO Jim Ryan said Thursday that the company will increase the retail price of the PS5 in Canada, Mexico, Europe, the U.K., Australia, Japan, and China, but not, apparently, in the United States.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Amazon already had its plans for gaming set before EA acquisition rumors

Amazon might not be actively acquiring Electronic Arts as some questionably sourced reports originally stated, but that doesn’t mean the mega-company doesn’t have a strong path laid out for continuing to grow in the gaming space moving forward. Sure, nabbing a big player like EA would have provided...
BUSINESS
IGN

Nintendo Switch Games on Sale at Best Buy

Nintendo fans know that discounts on Switch games can be both rare and, frankly, not that good. This is especially true when Nintendo itself isn't running a sale on its first-party games. They usually just cost $59.99, no matter how old they are. Right now at Best Buy, though, you can find some deals on Nintendo Swith games that rarely see discounts.
VIDEO GAMES
CNBC

Sony hikes the price of its PlayStation 5 console because of soaring inflation

Sony on Thursday raised the recommended retail price of its PlayStation 5 games console in several international markets citing the global economic environment, including high inflation. The Japanese gaming giant said that the price hikes are effective immediately except in Japan where they will begin on Sep. 15. Sony is...
BUSINESS
PC Gamer

PC Gamer

ABOUT

Covering PC gaming for more than 20 years, PC Gamer is the biggest PC gaming website in the world, delivering around-the-clock news, features, eSports coverage, hardware testing and game reviews. PC Gamer also runs the major annual PC Gaming Show at E3, as well as monthly global print editions.

 https://www.pcgamer.com/

