The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Steelers' Surprising Cut Decision

In the weeks leading up to the 2022 NFL season, hundreds of players are getting released around the league. As teams cut down to their 53-man rosters, they have to make difficult decisions along the way. That's the unfortunately reality for many players just hoping to land a roster spot.
Yardbarker

Bears Starters To Play Until Halftime, Roquan Smith To Make His Debut

Chicago Bears head coach, Matt Eberflus, said in his press conference on Tuesday that the starters will play until halftime in the final preseason game against the Browns. He expects Roquan Smith to play and Justin Fields to start most of the first half. The Bears starters played various amounts of snaps last week in Seattle. Some starters only made it through the first series.
ClutchPoints

DK Metcalf drops bold take on Cowboys DB Trevon Diggs that will raise eyebrows

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs earned First Team All-Pro honors last season after leading the NFL in interceptions with 11. He took two of those to the house on a pick six. Yet, there has been lots of chatter about Diggs being overrated. During training camp, videos have surfaced of Diggs getting roasted by both […] The post DK Metcalf drops bold take on Cowboys DB Trevon Diggs that will raise eyebrows appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The Spun

Jaguars Are Reportedly Cutting Veteran Starter Today

Just minutes after dealing for Packers offensive lineman Cole Van Lanen, the Jacksonville Jaguars are reportedly letting go of a starting guard, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. "Jaguars releasing OG Wes Martin, per source," Fowler tweeted. Noting Martin "Has starter’s experience over three NFL seasons so could be picked up...
saturdaytradition.com

Miami Dolphins open to trading former Penn State star

Mike Gesicki will continue to play for the Miami Dolphins this season as he is franchise tagged, but that doesn’t mean that the team won’t look around per Doug Kyed of PFF.com. Sources told Kyed that the Dolphins have brought up the Penn State TE’s name to other...
ClutchPoints

‘This is where hope goes to die’: NFL analyst ruthlessly blasts Seahawks amid Drew Lock-Geno Smith QB battle

The Seattle Seahawks don’t figure to be contenders in 2022. That’s putting it nicely, which is something CBS Sports NFL analyst Adam Schein didn’t care to do when divulging his thoughts on Pete Carroll’s team ahead of the 2022 campaign. During a Tuesday morning segment of Time to Schein on CBS, Schein ruthlessly roasted the Seahawks, taking shots at their quarterback battle between Drew Lock and Geno Smith and calling the organization “a disaster” and “where hope goes to die.”
Yardbarker

NFC Notes: Tyron Smith, Cowboys, Eagles, Giants, Saquon Barkley

The Athletic’s Jon Machota looks at the Cowboys’ external options for replacing LT Tyron Smith, noting Patriots OT Isaiah Wynn is someone who’s come up in trade rumors who Dallas could pursue. There are also some veteran free agent options if Dallas doesn’t think first-round OL Tyler...
thecomeback.com

Soldier Field responds to Chicago Bears poor playing conditions

As the Chicago Bears prepare for the upcoming NFL season, it’s been the team’s home field that’s stolen much of the headlines this preseason. Fans blasted Soldier Field’s poor playing conditions this month and Chicago kicker Cairo Santos revealed that he practices at poorly maintained public parks to simulate the field’s poor surface.
Yardbarker

Chicago Bears: Johnson Goes From Doubter To Believer

Chicago Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson had his doubts about head coach Matt Eberflus’ HITS principle. He is a convert now, though. The Chicago Bears are in the midst of another rebuild. New general manager Ryan Poles is the next one trying to change the status quo at Halas Hall. He wants to build not only a winning team but a consistently winning team.
brownsnation.com

3 Browns Players To Watch Against The Bears

The Cleveland Browns have just one more preseason game to play before kickoff next month. They will be hosting the Chicago Bears this Saturday for the final exhibition game. This final exhibition will help coaches to determine a decision on who is making the team and who will be cut before this fall.
247Sports

Illini Inquirer Podcast Ep. 484 | C'Amani to Illinois?; 2000s Illini basketball draft

Illini Inquirer's Jeremy Werner and Derek Piper discuss 2023 four-star forward Amani Hansberry's decision. The guys discuss his huge rise in the rankings, why he is a top Illinois target, where the recruitment is trending and what he'd mean for Illinois. Then Joey Wagner and Isaac Trotter join the guys to have fun with a 2000s Illini basketball player/coach draft. Which guy built the best team?
