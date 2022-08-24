ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Battle Creek Enquirer

The Elite 8: Enquirer's Top 8 high school football players for 2022

An elite group. Maybe the best this area has to offer. They are the top football players hitting the field this week as the season gets started. They are the players leading their teams to victories, dominating at their positions and putting up record numbers in yards and points. And they are the players getting noticed by college scouts as some of the best recruits in the region, if not the state. ...
BATTLE CREEK, MI
Detroit News

A look at the top games for the 2022 high school football regular season

David Goricki of The Detroit News runs down his top games to watch for the 2022 high school football season (games listed chronologically). NO. 17 MACOMB DAKOTA VS. NO. 15 BIRMINGHAM BROTHER RICE, 4 P.M. THURSDAY, AT WAYNE STATE. Brother Rice defeated Dakota, 34-21, in the season opener last year...
DETROIT, MI
CBS Sports

Mater Dei vs. Bishop Gorman score, preview, game tracker: Get high school football scores today at MaxPreps

The early weeks of the high school football season offer a great chance to catch a glimpse of the future of college football with high-profile games between powerhouse programs. Top recruits from around the country will go head-to-head in a number of high-profile high school football games today. One of the most star-studded matchups of the season unfolds on Friday night when defending high school national champions and No. 2-ranked Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.) visits Las Vegas to take on powerhouse No. 6 Bishop Gorman at 10 p.m. ET.
LAS VEGAS, NV

