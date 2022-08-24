Read full article on original website
The Elite 8: Enquirer's Top 8 high school football players for 2022
An elite group. Maybe the best this area has to offer. They are the top football players hitting the field this week as the season gets started. They are the players leading their teams to victories, dominating at their positions and putting up record numbers in yards and points. And they are the players getting noticed by college scouts as some of the best recruits in the region, if not the state. ...
Early candidates for the Auburn athletic director position
Here are seven names to be on the lookout for to be Auburn's next athletic director.
Detroit News
A look at the top games for the 2022 high school football regular season
David Goricki of The Detroit News runs down his top games to watch for the 2022 high school football season (games listed chronologically). NO. 17 MACOMB DAKOTA VS. NO. 15 BIRMINGHAM BROTHER RICE, 4 P.M. THURSDAY, AT WAYNE STATE. Brother Rice defeated Dakota, 34-21, in the season opener last year...
Iowa 8-player football preview — players, teams, games to watch in 2022
By Kevin White With the football season approaching, SBLive is previewing Iowa high school football classifications. Today we focus on 8-player. Players to WatchRB-DL Braxton Blackburn, Jr., Fremont-Mills: Blackburn carried 128 times for 1,064 yards (8.3 avg.) and 14 TDs last season. He ...
CBS Sports
Mater Dei vs. Bishop Gorman score, preview, game tracker: Get high school football scores today at MaxPreps
The early weeks of the high school football season offer a great chance to catch a glimpse of the future of college football with high-profile games between powerhouse programs. Top recruits from around the country will go head-to-head in a number of high-profile high school football games today. One of the most star-studded matchups of the season unfolds on Friday night when defending high school national champions and No. 2-ranked Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.) visits Las Vegas to take on powerhouse No. 6 Bishop Gorman at 10 p.m. ET.
NewsTimes
Jeff Jacobs: How Ohio State-bound Miles Walker became one of CT’s best high school football players
GREENWICH — Miles Walker dropped from 285 to 235 pounds and later bounced back to 285 pounds. His Brunswick School coach Wayne McGillicuddy jokes he was one of the few people in America who lost weight during months of COVID inactivity. Walker plays in Greenwich. Walker will play for...
SBLive Missouri Power 25 Preseason High School Football Rankings: CBC opens the season at No. 1
By Chris Geinosky The 2022 high school football season kicks off this weekend in Missouri and the talent level throughout the Show-Me State promises to make for another entertaining and competitive season. There are plenty of questions and storylines going into the season, including whether ...
