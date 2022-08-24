ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Larry Brown Sports

Cowboys reached out to retired Pro Bowler

The Dallas Cowboys will be without one of their best offensive linemen for at least the majority of the 2022 season, and it appears they are exploring all options to replace him. Starting left tackle Tyron Smith suffered a knee injury in practice this week that will require surgery. He...
DALLAS, TX
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Jets to grant WR’s trade request

New York Jets wide receiver Denzel Mims recently informed the team that he wants to be traded, and it sounds like he may get his wish. Mims’ agent Ron Slavin released a statement Thursday asking the Jets to trade his client. Slavin cited that the second-round pick has been given no real chance to earn a starting job. According to SNY’s Connor Hughes, the Jets are open to granting the request. However, they do not plan to cut Mims or give him away to another team.
ESPN

Fantasy football draft help: The best picks for each slot in Rounds 1 and 2

There are few worries during fantasy football draft season that unnecessarily weigh on managers' minds more than the annual selection of your draft position. We fret this chore to a degree we shouldn't, perhaps because of the perceived importance of that precious first-round pick. It's important, and we certainly want to be sure to make the right one while avoiding costly mistakes. Additionally, draft order drawn in close proximity to the draft itself provides the added frustration of managers hoping to build around Jonathan Taylor having zero chance at getting him, if they don't draw the requisite draft slot.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Yardbarker

Possible landing spots for Radiers' Alex Leatherwood if cut or traded

A new report suggests former Las Vegas Raiders first-round pick Alex Leatherwood may be done with the organization after just one season. The Raiders took Leatherwood with the 17th pick overall last year and had very high hopes for the Alabama product. Unfortunately, the 23-year-old’s rookie season left a lot to be desired for the organization.
LAS VEGAS, NV

