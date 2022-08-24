Read full article on original website
Mike Martz thinks Justin Fields’ Bears offense has as much talent as 0-16 Lions
It’s been a long time since Mike Martz made his presence known in NFL circles. As one of the architects of the “The Greatest Show on Turf” Rams — who won Super Bowl 34 over the Titans — Martz made a few other intermittent stops throughout his pro football career. That includes later stints as the Lions’ and Bears’ offensive coordinator.
Bears rookie OT Braxton Jones not letting his opportunity go to waste
Fifth-round rookie Braxton Jones is the Bears’ presumptive starter at left tackle heading into the final preseason game. In fact, it’s seemed like that since the start of the preseason, even with all of the changes along the offensive line. But when listening to Jones, he sounds like...
Buccaneers Training Camp: Don’t Count Out Akiem Hicks and Julio Jones
The veteran wide receiver and defensive tackle look primed for bounce-back seasons. Plus, Tom Brady’s go-to receiving running back and who protects the 45-year-old QB.
CBS News
Bears starting offensive line begins to take shape ahead of season opener
CHICAGO (CBS) – The starting offensive line for the Chicago Bears is taking shape. It looks like the Bears will be starting a rookie fifth rounder Braxton Jones at left tackle when the season opens Sept. 11 at home against the San Francisco 49ers. Jones, who was drafted out...
Bears guard Teven Jenkins looks to secure starting role
LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — Teven Jenkins’ journey to the brink of becoming a Chicago Bears starter included numerous peaks and valleys in a short period. Now Jenkins could be on the verge of securing the Bears’ starting right guard spot, though he still can’t be certain of the future heading into Saturday’s preseason finale at Cleveland against the Browns. “I would just say it’s been like a roller coaster and a mix of emotions for me,” Jenkins said. “Going from (No.) 2 or right tackle (No.) 3 ... to go to second right guard and I’m starting right now, it’s a lot about seizing opportunity. “That’s one thing I’m looking forward to doing this weekend.”
Vikings disrespected in ESPN's preseason power rankings
The Vikings open the season at No. 23 behind several interesting teams.
Giants claim former Vikings defender
On Tuesday, the Vikings cut down to 80 players to abide by the NFL’s roster limits. The Giants took advantage of that by claiming one of the players that the Vikings waived on Tuesday Harrison Hand. The former Vikings fifth-round pick out of Temple didn’t look likely to make...
Why St. Brown, Muhammad have been vital for Bears' new staff
LAKE FOREST – Installing new offensive and defensive schemes can be a monumental task for a new coaching staff. They need a lot of things to go right to enter Week 1 with the offense and defense both at a place to be successful. The Bears had near-perfect attendance...
NBC Sports
Tim Boyle will start preseason finale as Lions’ backup QB battle continues
The Lions know who their starting quarterback is, and they have seen enough of Jared Goff in the preseason. He played 10 snaps in the exhibition opener and led the team to a touchdown. What they don’t know is who is going to be Goff’s backup. David Blough...
