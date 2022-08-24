The Seattle Seahawks and Dallas Cowboys will square off in their final preseason matchup on Friday. With the regular season right around the corner, teams are looking to round out their roster. Last week, Dallas outmatched the Los Angeles Chargers, winning 32-18, while Seattle fell to the Chicago Bears, 27-11. Kickoff from AT&T Stadium in Dallas is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET. Seattle is a three-point favorite in the latest Seahawks vs. Cowboys odds at Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 40. Before locking in any Cowboys vs. Seahawks picks or NFL predictions, see what SportsLine expert Mike Tierney has to say.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 1 HOUR AGO