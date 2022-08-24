Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Bears Starters To Play Until Halftime, Roquan Smith To Make His Debut
Chicago Bears head coach, Matt Eberflus, said in his press conference on Tuesday that the starters will play until halftime in the final preseason game against the Browns. He expects Roquan Smith to play and Justin Fields to start most of the first half. The Bears starters played various amounts of snaps last week in Seattle. Some starters only made it through the first series.
‘This is where hope goes to die’: NFL analyst ruthlessly blasts Seahawks amid Drew Lock-Geno Smith QB battle
The Seattle Seahawks don’t figure to be contenders in 2022. That’s putting it nicely, which is something CBS Sports NFL analyst Adam Schein didn’t care to do when divulging his thoughts on Pete Carroll’s team ahead of the 2022 campaign. During a Tuesday morning segment of Time to Schein on CBS, Schein ruthlessly roasted the Seahawks, taking shots at their quarterback battle between Drew Lock and Geno Smith and calling the organization “a disaster” and “where hope goes to die.”
Michael Irvin on the Cowboys place in the NFC, penalty issues, CeeDee Lamb expectations
The playmaker Michael Irvin joins Shan & RJ to clarify his comparison of today’s Cowboys and the 1972 Dolphins. Irvin also talks about whether this Cowboys team is better than last year’s team and CeeDee Lamb stepping into the No. 1 receiver role.
NFL・
CBS Sports
Cowboys vs. Seahawks odds, spread, line: 2022 NFL preseason Week 3 picks, prediction by expert on 22-13 roll
The Seattle Seahawks and Dallas Cowboys will square off in their final preseason matchup on Friday. With the regular season right around the corner, teams are looking to round out their roster. Last week, Dallas outmatched the Los Angeles Chargers, winning 32-18, while Seattle fell to the Chicago Bears, 27-11. Kickoff from AT&T Stadium in Dallas is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET. Seattle is a three-point favorite in the latest Seahawks vs. Cowboys odds at Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 40. Before locking in any Cowboys vs. Seahawks picks or NFL predictions, see what SportsLine expert Mike Tierney has to say.
3 areas of concern on Washington Commanders roster before Week 1
The Washington Commanders season is just around the corner with training camp and the preseason drawing to a close. As
Yardbarker
NFC Notes: Tyron Smith, Cowboys, Eagles, Giants, Saquon Barkley
The Athletic’s Jon Machota looks at the Cowboys’ external options for replacing LT Tyron Smith, noting Patriots OT Isaiah Wynn is someone who’s come up in trade rumors who Dallas could pursue. There are also some veteran free agent options if Dallas doesn’t think first-round OL Tyler...
Bears LB Roquan Smith made immediate impact in return to team drills on Tuesday
Chicago Bears linebacker Roquan Smith is back at practice following the end of his contract “hold-in” last Saturday. Following a ramp-up period where Smith participated in only individual drills, Smith returned to team drills on Tuesday, where he had an immediate impact. According to media members in attendance...
Eddie Jackson, rebuilding Bears intend to 'shock a lot of people' in 2022
Seven months after the Bears hired Matt Eberflus as their new head coach and began working to create a new culture, players are starting to sound like their coaches. That includes veteran safety Eddie Jackson.
Stephen A. Smith Reveals Prediction For Cowboys This Season
Stephen A. Smith is the ultimate Dallas Cowboys hater. During Thursday's episode of First Take on ESPN, the popular sports media personality furthered that reputation. Broadcasting live from The Star in Frisco, Texas, Smith gave his prediction for the Cowboys' 2022 season. He has the Dallas squad ranked as the seventh best team in the NFC.
NFL・
Yardbarker
Chicago Bears: Johnson Goes From Doubter To Believer
Chicago Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson had his doubts about head coach Matt Eberflus’ HITS principle. He is a convert now, though. The Chicago Bears are in the midst of another rebuild. New general manager Ryan Poles is the next one trying to change the status quo at Halas Hall. He wants to build not only a winning team but a consistently winning team.
Mai Tai Guy estimates there are fights in Wrigley Field bleachers at 30%-40% of games, and he'd like it if fans would just relax a bit
The diehard Cubs fan known as Mai Tai Guy estimated a fight breaks out in or near the Wrigley Field bleachers at 30% to 40% of games, and he has offered a friendly reminder that he’d like people to chill out.
Byron Pringle's Absence a Concern for Bears
Missed practices by receivers continue to stack up and the one to Byron Pringle in particular is on the mind of coach Matt Eberflus.
