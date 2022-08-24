ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Dolly Parton’s Surprisingly Modest Former Nashville Home Sells for $850,000 — See Inside! [Pictures]

By Sterling Whitaker
Kat Kountry 105
Kat Kountry 105
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Nashville, TN
Business
Tennessee State
Tennessee Real Estate
State
New York State
Nashville, TN
Entertainment
Local
Tennessee Business
Local
Tennessee Entertainment
Nashville, TN
Real Estate
City
Nashville, TN
Mashed

The Truth About Trisha Yearwood And Robert Reynolds' Relationship

Food Network host of "Trisha's Southern Kitchen" Trisha Yearwood and husband Garth Brooks are bonafide Nashville royalty, and their love story is one of the country music scenes' most iconic. The couple officially became a pair in 2001 after they split from their respective partners (via Us Weekly). Before starting their romantic relationship, the stars were friends for years. Brooks helped Yearwood make a name for herself in music by introducing her to his producer and having her record background vocals for his "No Fences" album. Since then, they've enjoyed nearly two decades of marriage and lots of casseroles — the recipe Brooks always asks Yearwood to make.
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dolly Parton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Popular Celebrities#Entertain#Linus Realestate#Nashville Home Sells#The New York Post#Ac#Llc
Whiskey Riff

Miranda Lambert Pays Tribute To Loretta Lynn With Fantastic Cover Of Her Country Classic, “I’m A Honky Tonk Girl”

Miranda Lambert knows how to sing a country classic. And a few years back, she paid tribute to Loretta Lynn with a fantastic cover of “I’m A Honky Tonk Girl” at the Grand Ole Opry. A solo write by Loretta, the song was released as her debut single back in 1960, and she penned it while living in Washington state and occasionally singing in a club band. She met a woman during her time performing in the club and the pair […] The post Miranda Lambert Pays Tribute To Loretta Lynn With Fantastic Cover Of Her Country Classic, “I’m A Honky Tonk Girl” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Chapel Hart Teases Live ‘America’s Got Talent’ Performance

Last month the Mississippi-born New Orleans-based trio Chapel Hart made some serious waves with their America’s Got Talent audition. The ladies performed “You Can Have Him Jolene” and received a standing ovation and a unanimous Golden Buzzer from the judges. That night, they solidified their chance to perform live for the show’s audience. This week, they’re finally getting to take the AGT stage.
TV SHOWS
The Boot

Craig Morgan’s Reaction to Blake Shelton’s New Music Photo Is Tremendous [Watch]

Blake Shelton and Craig Morgan go back further than Cadillac seats, so it's OK when one country singer roasts the other, right? We sure hope so. During a visit with Taste of Country Nights to talk about his new single, "How You Make a Man," Morgan spied the single artwork for Shelton's new song "No Body." It's a throwback look for The Voice coach — he's wearing an embroidered Western shirt and gripping his belt buckle as he gives a brazen look to the camera from beneath his black cowboy hat and a dirty blond bob.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Whiskey Riff

Watch Post Malone Jump On Stage At Tootsies Nashville To Perform Hank Williams & Merle Haggard Hits

Everybody love Posty. A while back, Post Malone stopped by Tootsies, the iconic honky tonk on Nashville’s Lower Broadway, and surprised the crowd by hopping up on stage and performing. Admittedly hammered, Post took the stage with two Bud Lights in one hand, a cigarette in the other, and laid down a few covers of some country classics. “Y’all caught a very drunken Post Malone, and the boys are tellin’ me we’re playin’ ‘Move It On Over.’ Play that shit […] The post Watch Post Malone Jump On Stage At Tootsies Nashville To Perform Hank Williams & Merle Haggard Hits first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
NASHVILLE, TN
Whiskey Riff

The Highwaymen’s Performance Of Kris Kristofferson’s “Help Me Make It Through The Night” Is Country Music Perfection

I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again, country music peaked with The Highwaymen. Of course, they’re the country supergroup consisting of the genres most well-known outlaws, including Waylon Jennings, Willie Nelson, Johnny Cash and Kris Kristofferson. And back in 1990, they held a special concert called American Outlaws: Live at Nassau Coliseum, where they joined forces to sing some of their biggest hits and most iconic songs. From Johnny’s “Ring of Fire,” Willie’s “Always On My Mind,” Waylon’s “Are You Sure Hank Done It This […] The post The Highwaymen’s Performance Of Kris Kristofferson’s “Help Me Make It Through The Night” Is Country Music Perfection first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
MUSIC
TheDailyBeast

Someone Dared to Deface a High Schooler’s Beloved Dolly Parton Mural

Will Lepard, a student at Aledo High School in Texas, spent more than 40 hours painting a mural of beloved country singer Dolly Parton on his senior parking spot. Last weekend, he was devastated to learn that his project had been spray painted over. “I literally broke down in the store, told my husband we have got to go, called him crying because I’m just heartbroken,” said Molley Michel, Lepard’s mom. “That was like his masterpiece.” But the young Dolly fan is resolved to paint it again. “First of all, I can show myself I can do better,” he told his local NBC. “And also prove to whoever did it that I'm not going to give up for a spot that I spent so much time on.” This is not the first vandalism of a Dolly Parton mural. In downtown Knoxville, a portrait by the graffiti artist Colton Valentine got defaced in 2020 and 2021. Lepard said that he can’t help feeling targeted. “Unfortunately, we have not yet been able to identify anyone involved, but we are asking anyone who has information related to this incident to come forward,” the school district said in a statement. “With Will’s can-do attitude and forgiving spirit, we can’t wait to see him create another masterpiece for everyone to enjoy.”
ALEDO, TX
Kat Kountry 105

Kat Kountry 105

Faribault, MN
9K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Kat Kountry 105 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Faribault-Owatonna, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://krfofm.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy