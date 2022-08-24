Dolly Parton’s Surprisingly Modest Former Nashville Home Sells for $850,000 — See Inside! [Pictures]

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
In 2003, a 13-year-old girl got into a red car on her walk to school. She hasn't been seen since.Fatim HemrajNashville, TN
Free Things to Do in Nashville, Tennessee This Weekend!Heidi SuydamNashville, TN
Ravens Beat Titans 23-10 to Get 21st Preseason WinRavens RundownBaltimore, MD
Free Things to Do This Weekend in Nashville, Tennessee!Heidi SuydamNashville, TN
Tennessee Pastor Calls out "Dangerous, Dishonest" Rhetoric from Sen. BlackburnAdvocate AndyTennessee State
Related
Dolly Parton’s Former Tennessee Home Sells After 12 Years On The Market
After over a decade on the market, The former longtime home of Dolly Parton herself has sold. Parton used to live there with husband Carl Dean and first purchased the property in 1980. Back then, its price tag was $50,000, which the New York Post notes are the equivalent of $190,400 today.
Dolly Parton Wishes She Could Have Performed With This Late Icon
Dolly Parton, a legend in her own right, wishes she had the chance to perform with powerhouse singer, Whitney Houston. In a recent interview on Watch What Happens Live, the country songstress was asked if "there were ever any plans to perform 'I Will Always Love You' with Whitney [Houston]."
Reba McEntire Says Dolly Parton Was ‘Raised Right’
Country singer Reba McEntire recently commented on her new collaboration with Dolly Parton, swooning over her duet-mate.
Dolly Parton ‘Almost Wrecked’ Her Car When She Heard Whitney Houston’s ‘I Will Always Love You’
How did Dolly Parton react to Whitney Houston's reimagined version of her song "I Will Always Love You"? The "Jolene" singer weighs in.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Truth About Trisha Yearwood And Robert Reynolds' Relationship
Food Network host of "Trisha's Southern Kitchen" Trisha Yearwood and husband Garth Brooks are bonafide Nashville royalty, and their love story is one of the country music scenes' most iconic. The couple officially became a pair in 2001 after they split from their respective partners (via Us Weekly). Before starting their romantic relationship, the stars were friends for years. Brooks helped Yearwood make a name for herself in music by introducing her to his producer and having her record background vocals for his "No Fences" album. Since then, they've enjoyed nearly two decades of marriage and lots of casseroles — the recipe Brooks always asks Yearwood to make.
Everything We Know About Miranda Lambert’s Husband Brendan McLoughlin
Country star Miranda Lambert married her husband Brendan McLoughlin in 2019. Here's what we know about McLoughlin and his relationship with Lambert.
Loretta Lynn’s Net Worth Belies Her Humble Childhood as a Coal Miner’s Daughter
Loretta Lynn's humble roots didn't stop the 'Coal Miner's Daughter' singer from building an impressive resume and massive net worth.
Dolly Parton Loves Mississippi's All-Black Female Country Group On 'America's Got Talent'
There's a new country music group taking center stage. The female ensemble named Chapel Hart is a trio from Mississippi, and they won the golden buzzer in mid-July on America's Got Talent. The singers include two sisters, Danica and Devyn Hart, and their cousin Trea Swindle. They are making waves...
RELATED PEOPLE
Country Singer Holly Williams Reveals She's Expecting Fourth Baby: 'Mystery Fall Debut'
Holly Williams' family is getting just a bit bigger!. The 41-year-old country singer — who is the daughter of Hank Williams Jr. and country legend Hank Williams' granddaughter — revealed that she's expecting her fourth baby with husband Chris Coleman. She shared the announcement with a photo displaying her bump on Instagram.
Dolly Parton and Willie Nelson Spotted Riding Around Dollywood in a Golf Cart, Working on New Project Together
A few lucky fans spotted Dolly Parton and Willie Nelson scooting around Dollywood on a golf cart as they worked on a movie project together.
Watch A 19-Year-Old Randy Travis Make His TV Debut With A George Jones Cover
Talk about a MAJOR blast from the past. Before Randy Travis was Randy Travis, he was Randy Ray, and before he was Randy Ray, he was Randy Traywick, just a youngin’ from Marshville, North Carolina trying to make a name for himself in the country music industry. I’ve been...
Why Tammy Wynette’s Daughters Sued Her Doctor and Husband for $50 Million After Her Death
Following the death of country music star Tammy Wynette in 1998, her daughters sued for $50 million, claiming her doctor and last husband contributed to her condition.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Miranda Lambert Pays Tribute To Loretta Lynn With Fantastic Cover Of Her Country Classic, “I’m A Honky Tonk Girl”
Miranda Lambert knows how to sing a country classic. And a few years back, she paid tribute to Loretta Lynn with a fantastic cover of “I’m A Honky Tonk Girl” at the Grand Ole Opry. A solo write by Loretta, the song was released as her debut single back in 1960, and she penned it while living in Washington state and occasionally singing in a club band. She met a woman during her time performing in the club and the pair […] The post Miranda Lambert Pays Tribute To Loretta Lynn With Fantastic Cover Of Her Country Classic, “I’m A Honky Tonk Girl” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Chapel Hart Teases Live ‘America’s Got Talent’ Performance
Last month the Mississippi-born New Orleans-based trio Chapel Hart made some serious waves with their America’s Got Talent audition. The ladies performed “You Can Have Him Jolene” and received a standing ovation and a unanimous Golden Buzzer from the judges. That night, they solidified their chance to perform live for the show’s audience. This week, they’re finally getting to take the AGT stage.
Craig Morgan’s Reaction to Blake Shelton’s New Music Photo Is Tremendous [Watch]
Blake Shelton and Craig Morgan go back further than Cadillac seats, so it's OK when one country singer roasts the other, right? We sure hope so. During a visit with Taste of Country Nights to talk about his new single, "How You Make a Man," Morgan spied the single artwork for Shelton's new song "No Body." It's a throwback look for The Voice coach — he's wearing an embroidered Western shirt and gripping his belt buckle as he gives a brazen look to the camera from beneath his black cowboy hat and a dirty blond bob.
Vince Gill’s Daughter Joins Him on Stage for Emotional Tribute To Amy Grant
Vince Gill is back on stage. The singer canceled a string of shows when his wife, Amy Grant, suffered injuries from a bicycle accident near their Nashville home. Amy Grant is recovering and Vince is back at Ryman Auditorium for a four-night residency. The shows conclude on August 7. On...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Watch Post Malone Jump On Stage At Tootsies Nashville To Perform Hank Williams & Merle Haggard Hits
Everybody love Posty. A while back, Post Malone stopped by Tootsies, the iconic honky tonk on Nashville’s Lower Broadway, and surprised the crowd by hopping up on stage and performing. Admittedly hammered, Post took the stage with two Bud Lights in one hand, a cigarette in the other, and laid down a few covers of some country classics. “Y’all caught a very drunken Post Malone, and the boys are tellin’ me we’re playin’ ‘Move It On Over.’ Play that shit […] The post Watch Post Malone Jump On Stage At Tootsies Nashville To Perform Hank Williams & Merle Haggard Hits first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
The Highwaymen’s Performance Of Kris Kristofferson’s “Help Me Make It Through The Night” Is Country Music Perfection
I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again, country music peaked with The Highwaymen. Of course, they’re the country supergroup consisting of the genres most well-known outlaws, including Waylon Jennings, Willie Nelson, Johnny Cash and Kris Kristofferson. And back in 1990, they held a special concert called American Outlaws: Live at Nassau Coliseum, where they joined forces to sing some of their biggest hits and most iconic songs. From Johnny’s “Ring of Fire,” Willie’s “Always On My Mind,” Waylon’s “Are You Sure Hank Done It This […] The post The Highwaymen’s Performance Of Kris Kristofferson’s “Help Me Make It Through The Night” Is Country Music Perfection first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Someone Dared to Deface a High Schooler’s Beloved Dolly Parton Mural
Will Lepard, a student at Aledo High School in Texas, spent more than 40 hours painting a mural of beloved country singer Dolly Parton on his senior parking spot. Last weekend, he was devastated to learn that his project had been spray painted over. “I literally broke down in the store, told my husband we have got to go, called him crying because I’m just heartbroken,” said Molley Michel, Lepard’s mom. “That was like his masterpiece.” But the young Dolly fan is resolved to paint it again. “First of all, I can show myself I can do better,” he told his local NBC. “And also prove to whoever did it that I'm not going to give up for a spot that I spent so much time on.” This is not the first vandalism of a Dolly Parton mural. In downtown Knoxville, a portrait by the graffiti artist Colton Valentine got defaced in 2020 and 2021. Lepard said that he can’t help feeling targeted. “Unfortunately, we have not yet been able to identify anyone involved, but we are asking anyone who has information related to this incident to come forward,” the school district said in a statement. “With Will’s can-do attitude and forgiving spirit, we can’t wait to see him create another masterpiece for everyone to enjoy.”
Fans React to Singer Gerard Way’s Outfit During Nashville Concert
My Chemical Romance (MCR) has finally kicked off the North American leg of its international reunion tour that was announced back in 2019—but that's not what has fans chatting up a storm online. During a live performance at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee on Aug. 23, the band's singer,...
Kat Kountry 105
Faribault, MN
9K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Kat Kountry 105 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Faribault-Owatonna, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://krfofm.com
Comments / 0